In this weekend’s 3D Printing News, we’ll start with additive construction from ICON, and then moving on to a software and LPBF collaboration between Oqton and Eplus3D. We’ll end with research into 3D printed electronic device assembly.

ICON Starts Construction on Its Largest 3D Printed Commercial Building

Top additive construction (AC) firm ICON, based in Austin, Texas, has started the 3D printing process for a 12,649-square-foot facility in San Antonio. The building, an exhibition and training center for ASCO Equipment, is ICON’s largest 3D printed commercial building yet that features its design-build model, and will have robotically printed curved walls that support a steel superstructure. ASCO rents, sells, and services heavy equipment for the agriculture, construction, energy, infrastructure, and mining industries in Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Texas. Its San Antonio site, where the facility is being printed, covers more than 60 acres and is used for operator training, equipment testing, and sales events. ICON designed the building around teaching, learning, and showcasing ASCO’s equipment. The 3D printed portions will house employees and visitors, while the large-span, steel-framed area is for the machines. 100 feet of overhead doors on the training floor will open onto a demonstration field, so guests can watch the machines outside. There will also be tiered seating within the 3D printed enclosure to give customers a good view of the equipment. ICON is using its Vulcan system to print the facility, slated to be done in 2027.

“We are proud to debut ICON’s largest commercial building project to-date, for a company that has spent 65-years equipping builders in Texas. ASCO wanted a special building to showcase their equipment, office, and hold events all in one place. This project shows that our technology can deliver large-scale, high-performance commercial spaces,” said Logan Grant, Division President of Design Build at ICON.

Eplus3D & Oqton Making 3DXpert Software Compatible with Metal LPBF

Industrial metal AM solutions provider Eplus3D and Oqton, which develops advanced manufacturing software, are collaborating to make Oqton’s 3DXpert software more compatible with Eplus3D’s industrial metal laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) printers. Low-overhang surfaces in LPBF typically need support structures for stability and heat management, but this definitely increases material usage and post-processing. The 3DXpert software environment includes Oqton’s MeltControl, which can help with this challenge through its use of “simulation-driven scan vector adaptation” for physics-based, localized scan path optimization. Basically, it creates opportunities to decrease dependence on supports, such as tweaking local thermal conditions to adapt energy input. So the goals for this collaboration are to apply MeltControl to complex geometries, and to create a more direct connection between software-based build prep and Eplus3D’s machine execution. The two completed a joint demonstration, using 3DXpert and MeltControl to help ensure the successful printing of a complex Inconel 718 fuel tank on an EP-M300 system.

“Manufacturers turning to metal additive for their most demanding parts need software and hardware that work together seamlessly, without sacrificing the freedom to choose the right machine for each application. Our collaboration with Eplus3D does exactly that,” stated Sridharan Hariharan, Vice President of Sales and Customer Success at Oqton. “By bringing 3DXpert and MeltControl closer to Eplus3D systems, we are helping customers solve challenging geometries, reduce supports and post-processing, and move from first build to qualified, repeatable production with greater speed and confidence.”

Using FDM 3D Printer for Continuous Assembly of Electronic Devices

Desktop 3D printing has made it possible to fabricate enclosures and mechanisms without requiring too much infrastructure. But it’s not easy to integrate functional electronics through these printed objects, and 3D printing them requires a lot of post-processing, manual assembly, or high-resistance filaments. A trio of researchers from University of Bristol and Hasso Plattner Institut developed a novel process called Print & Place, which, as they explain in their paper, “appropriates unmodified commodity FDM 3D printers to enable in-situ pick-and-place of electronic components.” Their method automates continuous positioning, electrical connection, and part encapsulation during the printing process by leveraging the “adhesion from cooled beads of extruded thermoplastic” of a standard FDM printer (they used a Prusa XL) to pick up and place electronic components directly into devices during the printing process. The components are connected with conductive traces, which enables functional devices right off the printer. This could definitely increase the range of 3D printable electronic devices out there.

“We present a workflow that integrates mechanical and electronics design with job preparation, generating a part-placement tray and custom pick-and-place movements. We characterise the adhesive performance, electrical reliability, and operational limits of the technique. Finally, we demonstrate how Print & Place enables the fabrication of fully encapsulated electronic devices, advancing additive manufacturing from geometric fabrication toward the production of functionally integrated, bespoke devices,” the research team wrote in their abstract.

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