336223/a-novel-am-process-dial-3d-printing
AMS X

A Novel AM Process: DIAL 3D Printing

03:00 am by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAcademic ResearchScience & Technology
Formnext
RAPID

Share this Article

A new 3D printing technology, direct ink additive lithography, or DIAL, spreads paste-like inks in layers and then selectively hardens them using light. The inks can also act as a support. Northwestern University researchers published the work in Science Advances. The paper, “Rapid, voxel-based 3D printing with yield-stress fluid inks,” was written by Pranav Kaarthik, Michael Bayer, EunBi Oh, Alexander Kane, and Ryan Truby.

Assistant professor of materials science and engineering, and the June and Donald Brewer Junior Professor at Northwestern’s McCormick School of Engineering, and leader of the Robotic Matter Lab. Ryan Truby stated,

“DIAL can produce parts that have been challenging if not impossible to make with other 3D printing methods. From aerospace to robotics to medicine, the technologies of the future will require materials with structures we’ve never achieved before. Getting there means fundamentally rethinking how we turn functional materials into useful forms. This new printing method opens up an entirely new design space, giving us the freedom to create materials and architectures that were previously out of reach.”

In some cases, DIAL could be faster than material extrusion and Direct Ink Write while also having more detail, like vat polymerization. They can also use very different materials, including “structural electrolytes being developed for batteries and hydrogels inspired by laboratory devices for growing cells and engineering tissues.” They think that it may be used in “structural applications, robotics, energy storage, tissue engineering, custom medical devices, and more.” DIAL is therefore a wide material base, an ideal combo of direct ink writing and vat polymerization.

The pastes are extruded through a slot-die nozzle onto a print bed, then a recoater smooths them into 50-micron layers, and a light source selectively hardens the material. Materials include photo-curable resins (polyurethane-based) doped with silica nanoparticles, which let the layer retain its shape after recoating and eliminate the need for supports. Unhardened ink can be washed away afterward. The light source is a Wintech PRO 4500 DLP head.

Kaarthik added, “When you 3D print a complex part, you also have to co-print a support to hold it together. If you don’t print the scaffold, your printed object will literally fail. But then we need to figure out a way to remove the scaffold. Sometimes, removing those supports can destroy the delicate features you’re trying to make.”

Initial testing showcases some fast prints and the ability to make 150-micron wall-thickness lattices. The process can also make parts larger than the build volume by moving the projection head. The process can also use different inks per layer to change properties. Being able to print outside the box means you could theoretically make very large parts with this process or use it for things like coating.

They also used a structural electrolyte to make porous lattice structures, which may mean they can make batteries or other electronic components. They also made a hydrogel into a cell culture-like structure.

Truby went on to say that, “To print these types of materials, we don’t just need new software capabilities, new hardware or new inks. We need all three, working in concert. Pranav and our team have been able to achieve that with DIAL. We’re now working to DIAL print materials and structures that can be used to withstand extreme environments for space travel, as flexible body parts for robots, as medical devices and even as tissue culture environments for biomanufacturing. We’re going to be able to 3D print materials that have not been 3D printed before.”

I find this technology to be truly exciting. For making things like membranes, functionalized surfaces, batteries, and new materials, this technology is very exciting. It looks like it may be deployable at scale, at least in low-Z height with a lot of different properties. Imagine a phone where the housing is the battery, or a new kind of Teflon but without the bad stuff coating for jackets and pans. I really like how they married a bunch of different technologies and created something that could really push the boundaries of what can be made. Now we have to wait and see just how viable this is day to day and if it works in production. But if this holds up, it could be a very interesting new process for us to use.

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud FirstMold Xometry ADDMAN
ADDMAN

Share this Article

Recent News

Bringing LAIKA’s Stop-Motion Animation Characters to Life with Full-Color 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, November 7, 2026: Repair, Acquisition, 3D Models, AI, & More

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusinessMedical 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingSustainability

3D Printing News Briefs, November 5, 2026: Tungsten, Color Mixing, Prosthetic Socket, & More

We’re starting with business from Xact Metal, 3D Systems, and Freemelt, and moving on to materials from Snapmaker and hybrid manufacturing with Eplus3D. We’ll end with a custom prosthetic socket,...

November 5, 2026
3D PrintingEditorials / OpinionsEuropeMilitary 3D PrintingMRO and SparesQuality Control

GKN Will be Pivotal to A NATO-Wide AM Buildup

Last week I wrote about how a return to less strained relations between the US and the rest of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and a related resumption of...

November 2, 2026
3D Printing3D Printing EventsOceania

AMCRC’s Additive Manufacturing Forum: Australia’s Moment in the Sun?

The Additive Manufacturing CRC (Additive Manufacturing Cooperative Research Centre, or AMCRC) is a cooperative research and implementation organization dedicated to making additive happen in Australia. Headed by Simon Marriott, it...

October 30, 2026
3D Printers3D PrintingBusiness

With 45% Revenue Growth & a New 3D Printer, BigRep Returns to Private Ownership

BigRep GmbH has been on a bit of a roller coaster recently, but with this latest news, I’m hoping that means the ride has stopped. Reporting approximately 45% revenue growth...

October 28, 2026
EOS
AM Power
AM Ventures
The Barnes Global Advisors
EWI
Siemens
Divergent
Additive Manufacturing Consortium
Novamet
Astro America
Fabric8Labs
Materialise
Nanoforge
Nikon SLM Solutions
HZG
Cantor
Stratasys
Lincoln Electric
Madde
nPower Technologies
Incodema 3D
Invision
Carbon
Asimov Ventures
AMT
XJET
6K Additive
IMTS
Continuum Powders
Vulcan Forms
AMSIS
Dynamism
American Elements
HP
ARC Impact
HP Webinar
Formnext
AMR Applications Analysis
AMR Polymer Extrusion
FacFox
3DXTECH
HP 1200 Variation 1
AMR Drones Report
ADDMAN
Creality
RAPID
3D Systems
Additec
TPM3D
Atlix
Continuum Powders
AMUG
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 23-25, 2027

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides