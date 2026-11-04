Making Additive Manufacturing More Accessible: How Trinckle Turns Everyday Production Challenges into 3D-Printable Solutions

Additive manufacturing has the potential to transform how companies approach production tooling, workholding, part handling, and many other everyday manufacturing tasks. Yet, despite the growing availability of industrial 3D printing technologies, turning an idea into a usable application can still require considerable design expertise.

For many manufacturers, even relatively simple production aids involve time-consuming CAD work. Creating a custom drill guide, a fitted tool organizer, or a set of gripping jaws often means starting from scratch or relying on specialist design resources. This can slow down implementation, create internal bottlenecks, and limit the number of applications companies can realistically explore.

Berlin-based software company Trinckle is addressing this challenge through design automation. By simplifying application-specific design tasks and making them accessible through guided workflows, Trinckle helps manufacturers turn production requirements into practical, 3D-printable solutions without relying on specialist CAD expertise.

One example is the Additive App Suite, Trinckle’s platform bringing together more than 13 application-specific design tools. Designed to make additive manufacturing applications easier to develop and customize, the suite helps manufacturers make greater use of their existing 3D printing capabilities.

From manufacturing challenges to ready-to-print designs

Many opportunities for additive manufacturing are found in the everyday details of production. Custom tooling, workholding solutions, protective components, and organizational aids can all benefit from the flexibility of 3D printing. However, designing these parts to match individual requirements can be a significant obstacle.

This is where Trinckle’s approach to design automation comes in. Rather than requiring users to manually model each component, the Additive App Suite provides dedicated apps for specific manufacturing tasks. Through guided workflows, users can define their requirements, customize designs, and generate 3D-printable geometry.

Each app is designed around a particular industrial use case, simplifying the steps involved in creating a suitable solution. This allows engineers, production personnel, and other manufacturing professionals to develop customized solutions with less dependence on dedicated CAD resources.

The Additive App Suite currently covers a growing range of applications, including tooling, workholding, organization, part handling, and surface protection.

Practical applications for everyday manufacturing

The benefits of Trinckle’s application-specific design automation become particularly clear when looking at common manufacturing challenges. Instead of approaching every design as an individual CAD project, the Additive App Suite provides dedicated workflows for generating components tailored to specific production requirements.

Custom tool organization

Trinckle’s Shadow Board app allows users to create customized tool organizers with cutouts matching the shape of individual tools. Rather than manually designing each recess, users can generate fitted layouts that help keep workstations organized and make missing tools easier to identify.

Accurate and repeatable drilling

With the Drill Guide app, Trinckle simplifies the creation of drilling templates for individual workpieces. Users import a component, define hole locations, and generate a guide that conforms to its geometry, including curved surfaces. Locator pins and seats for standard drill bushings support accurate and repeatable positioning.

Customized workholding

Trinckle’s Clamping Jaws app makes it possible to create gripping surfaces tailored to specific workpieces. Users select a vise type, import their component, and generate custom jaws that match its geometry. Optional soft-material inlays can help protect delicate surfaces during machining.

Organized part handling and storage

The Logistics Tray app from Trinckle provides a way to create customized solutions for organizing, transporting, and storing components. Users arrange parts within a defined tray size, while the app generates fitted cavities and finger pockets to make handling easier.

Automation and surface protection

Trinckle also addresses more specialized production requirements through apps such as Robotic Fingers and Masking and Protective Plugs.

Robotic Fingers allow users to design gripper components adapted to irregularly shaped or delicate parts, supporting customized automated handling applications. Meanwhile, Masking and Protective Plugs simplify the creation of application-specific covers for selected surfaces, holes, and features during painting and other surface treatments.

Together, these examples demonstrate how Trinckle is helping manufacturers apply additive manufacturing to a wide range of production needs beyond conventional end-use parts.

Making design automation accessible across manufacturing teams

For manufacturers looking to expand their use of additive manufacturing, access to design expertise can be just as important as access to printing technology. Having industrial 3D printers available is only one piece of the puzzle. Companies also need practical ways to identify applications, develop suitable designs, and integrate printed components into existing workflows.

Trinckle’s Additive App Suite addresses this challenge by making application-specific design processes more accessible. Production teams can create customized tools and aids without having to rely on a specialist to manually model every component.

This can help manufacturers move beyond isolated additive manufacturing projects and incorporate 3D printing into a broader range of everyday production activities.

The suite is also designed to grow alongside changing manufacturing requirements. With more than 13 apps already available, trinckle continues to expand its library to address additional applications and make design automation accessible to more industrial users.

Discover Trinckle’s Additive App Suite at Formnext 2026

Visitors to Formnext 2026 will have the opportunity to explore how Trinckle is bringing design automation into everyday manufacturing applications.

Taking place November 17–20 in Frankfurt, Germany, Formnext will provide the setting for Trinckle to demonstrate its commercially available Additive App Suite. At Hall 12.1, Booth C101, visitors can explore the software, see how individual apps work, and examine physical examples of manufacturing tools created using the platform, including shadow boards and drill guides.

Following its beta phase, the Additive App Suite is now commercially available, with subscription options for individuals and teams.

For manufacturers interested in expanding their use of industrial 3D printing, the suite offers an opportunity to explore how Trinckle’s design automation technology can help turn everyday production challenges into practical applications.

Meet Trinckle at Formnext 2026

Date: November 17–20, 2026

November 17–20, 2026 Location: Frankfurt, Germany

Frankfurt, Germany Hall: 12.1

12.1 Booth: C101

Explore the Additive App Suite, or book a meeting with the trinckle team.

About trinckle

Trinckle is a Berlin-based software company specializing in design automation for additive manufacturing. Its paramate technology transforms complex design processes into intuitive, application-specific workflows, helping businesses create customized, 3D-printable solutions with less manual CAD work.

Through products including the Additive App Suite and fixturemate, Trinckle helps manufacturers simplify design tasks and expand the practical use of industrial 3D printing.

Learn more at www.trinckle.com.

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