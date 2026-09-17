3D Printing Market Hits $4.48B After Six Straight Quarters of Growth

The additive manufacturing market continued to grow in the second quarter of 2026, adding another quarter to what is becoming a much more consistent expansion for the industry.

Worldwide revenue from metal, polymer, and ceramic 3D printing systems, materials, and services reached $4.48 billion in Q2, according to new data from Additive Manufacturing Research (AM Research). That represents 12% growth from the same quarter last year and a slight increase from roughly $4.4 billion in the first quarter of 2026.

The figures come from AM Research’s new Q2 2026 3DP/AM Market Data and Forecast, which covers the metal and polymer AM markets, and its accompanying Q2 2026 Market Insights report. The data tracks the market by company, printing technology, geography, and application.

The market has now grown for six consecutive quarters. AM Research’s quarterly chart shows the total market climbing from approximately $3.93 billion in Q1 2025 to $4.01 billion in Q2, $4.11 billion in Q3, and $4.35 billion in Q4. Revenue then reached roughly $4.41 billion in Q1 2026 before rising again in the latest quarter.

Metal AM generated $1.81 billion in Q2 2026, up from $1.59 billion a year earlier. Polymer AM reached $2.68 billion, compared with $2.42 billion in Q2 2025. Services also grew. Combined AM services revenue reached nearly $2.50 billion, up from $2.19 billion a year earlier. That means services alone accounted for more than half of the overall AM market during the quarter.

The numbers show that AM growth isn’t just about selling more printers. Companies making parts and providing other AM services now represent a large part of the market.

AM Research EVP Scott Dunham described the first half of 2026 as a “welcome time in the AM industry, with robust growth for many as forecasted. This has attracted some capital back to the markets, which may help further catalyze growth. However, it remains to be seen if we may have a stall out again as capex is pressured due to interest rates — which we have seen before — or if AM will continue to flourish as a manufacturing tool to weather rapidly changing market conditions.”

The broader manufacturing market has also been doing better. U.S. manufacturing expanded for the eighth straight month in August, according to the Institute for Supply Management, and manufacturers surveyed earlier this year expected capital spending to increase in 2026. But Dunham’s concern about interest rates comes at a time when borrowing remains expensive. In fact, on September 16, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point, bringing its target range to 3.75% to 4%. It was the first rate increase in more than three years, as the Fed continues to deal with high inflation.

For AM companies, higher rates can make it more expensive for customers to finance new equipment and other large investments. That could make some manufacturers more cautious about spending, especially on industrial 3D printers that can require a large upfront investment.

AM Research tracks companies across the metal and polymer markets, including Stratasys, 3D Systems, EOS, Nikon SLM Solutions, HP, Formlabs, Carbon, Bambu Lab, Creality, Farsoon, BLT, Renishaw and Velo3D, among many others.

AM Research’s Core Metals and Core Polymers datasets include nearly a decade of quarterly market data and forecasts covering the next 10 years. The separate Market Insights report adds analysis, charts, and other context to those numbers.

Taken together, the data shows an AM market that has continued to grow through the first half of 2026. It is not a sudden boom, and many companies are still dealing with the effects of several difficult years. But six straight quarters of market growth mark a clear change from the layoffs, restructuring, and consolidation that have dominated much of the industry’s recent history.

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