AM Research Reports $3.9B 3D Printing Market in Q2 2025, Raises Forecasts

The global additive manufacturing (AM) market reached $3.9 billion in the second quarter of 2025, according to the latest quarterly data from Additive Manufacturing Research (AM Research). The results show steady growth and signal that key markets such as defense, aerospace, and consumer products are laying the groundwork for the next phase of expansion.

The findings are published in AM Research’s Q2 2025 3DP/AM Market Data and Forecast reports for the metal and polymer sectors, alongside the firm’s companion analysis, the “3DP/AM Market Insights: Q2 2025” report. Although the market grew 8.8% compared to the same period last year (Q2 2024), the data shows clear changes already unfolding that could shape the industry’s future.

While the market grew modestly at 8.8% year-over-year, the data and commentary point to important shifts now underway that could shape the industry for years to come.

The latest numbers show steady progress across the 3D printing industry. The total market grew from $3.58 billion in Q1 2025 to $3.9 billion in Q2 2025, which is a clear step up from the start of the year. In metals, revenues reached $1.5 billion, compared to $1.4 billion in the same quarter last year. The polymer segment also moved higher, climbing to $2.3 billion from $2.1 billion in Q2 2024. Back in Q4 2024, metals were at $1.45 billion and polymers around $2 billion, showing a steady upward trend.

Meanwhile, on the services side, the market rose to $2.1 billion in Q2 2025, up from $1.9 billion a year earlier, with much of the growth in recent quarters coming from services and materials, even when hardware sales were under pressure. Taken together, these results show consistent year-over-year gains and point to growing momentum as the industry moves into the second half of 2025.

These results show steady growth, especially in services, which made up more than half of the quarter’s total. Services are being driven by strong demand from the energy and aerospace/defense sectors, with growth in China outpacing Western markets.

Insights That Matter

The Market Insights report takes AM Research’s data a step further, bringing the numbers to life with added analysis and context. In the Q2 edition, the firm highlights several important developments shaping the industry.

One key takeaway is the rise of polymers. AM Research has raised its long-term forecast for this segment because affordable polymer printers are now producing higher-quality parts. This combination of lower cost and better performance is opening the door to wider adoption across more industries and users.

The report also notes that services are gaining momentum. Revenues in this area rose sharply, especially in metals, reflecting strong demand from defense and aerospace. In these sectors, 3D printing is proving essential for spare parts and for strengthening supply chains.

Another area of focus is metal binder jetting, which is currently in transition. The recent acquisition of Desktop Metal, its bankruptcy, and the subsequent sale of assets to investment firm Arc Impact Acquisition Corporation have created uncertainty in the market. AM Research looks at how these disruptions could reshape the future of this technology.

Finally, the firm continues its search for the “next killer application” in 3D printing. Back in 2017, AM Research was among the first to identify suppressors as a breakthrough use case. Now, in the latest report, the team points to a new application with similar market penetration potential.

The Insights Report Advantage

The real value of AM Research’s work isn’t just in the quarterly numbers; it’s also in the Market Insights report. This written analysis, supported by proprietary charts and graphics, explains what the numbers mean and where the biggest opportunities lie.

As AM Research EVP Scott Dunham explains: “It probably doesn’t feel like it for everyone, but it’s an exciting time for AM heading into the second half of 2025. We aren’t projecting a massive surge in growth, but a lot of pieces are very clearly falling into place for AM to reach the next level of its development in the next few years. It’s not often that we have to look more seriously at increasing our long-term forecasts for AM, but that’s exactly what we’re talking about right now, thanks to rapidly developing markets and applications in defense, aerospace, consumer products, and certain industrial segments.”

So the Market Insights report connects data to strategy. For companies in AM, whether they are OEMs, service providers, or end users, the report offers clear context to handle today’s challenges while planning for future opportunities.

Beyond the Numbers

AM Research’s coverage spans the industry’s most influential companies, including: 3D Systems, Stratasys, Markforged, Desktop Metal, Velo3D, EOS, Nikon SLM Solutions, GE Additive (Colibrium), Trumpf, Farsoon, BLT, HP, Formlabs, Carbon, Renishaw, Prodways, Ultimaker, and many more. The report also tracks adoption among end users such as Ursa Major, Pratt & Whitney, Cobra Golf, and the U.S. military.

Since 2013, AM Research (formerly SmarTech Analysis) has built its reputation as the leading analyst firm for the 3D printing industry. Its market data products include nearly a decade of quarterly history and 10-year forecasts, offering both one-time and subscription access. The Market Insights report, now one of its main products, is available separately or as part of a subscription package.

Industry leaders widely adopt AM Research’s work to guide investment and strategic decisions, and the firm also organizes Additive Manufacturing Strategies in New York, one of the industry’s premier business conferences.

For more information on these market data reports and other specialty market reports, please visit: http://www.additivemanufacturingresearch.com/reports, and for AM Research’s market data services, please visit: https://additivemanufacturingresearch.com/data-services/

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.