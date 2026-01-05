3DPOD 287: 3DP/AM Market Data and Applications with Scott Dunham, AM Research

Scott Dunham models all the data at Additive Manufacturing Research. He has been predicting the growth of the 3D printing market in segments, materials, and applications for over a decade. We talk to Scott about his favorite applications and growth areas. Some of his insights and predictions may surprise you, but you’ll definitely enjoy this conversation. For much of it, we delve deeper into suppressors because Scott owns and tests them while having written a groundbreaking suppressor 3D printing report back in 2017 that predicted a lot of the growth in this market segment; a new 2024 report solidified his work in this area.
