Australia’s AMCRC Welcomes Edith Cowan University as Newest Member

Australia´s Additive Manufacturing Cooperative Research Centre (AMCRC) has been joined by Edith Cowan University (ECU). This makes it the 12th university to join the AMCRC. Effectively, AMCRC is Australia Makes, and on a similar mission to spread 3D printing down under.

AMCRC Chair Susan Jeanes said:

“AMCRC is creating a national ecosystem that connects manufacturers with the expertise, skills and infrastructure needed to adopt and apply additive manufacturing. ECU’s strong research capability and industry links make it a valuable addition to our partnership, particularly as Western Australia continues to develop significant opportunities across defence, mining and resources. Additive manufacturing has the potential to transform how these sectors design, produce and maintain critical components. Building the workforce, knowledge and industry capability required to realise that opportunity will be essential, and ECU will play an important role in that effort. At a time of growing global uncertainty, strengthening Australia’s sovereign manufacturing capability has never been more important. Together, we are building the skills, knowledge and industrial capability needed to support more resilient supply chains and a stronger manufacturing future.”

Professor Wei Ni, of ECU’s School of Engineering, said,

“Joining AMCRC will enable ECU to work directly with manufacturers to develop and commercialise solutions that improve productivity, resilience and global competitiveness. The partnership creates opportunities to translate research into industry outcomes and support technology adoption across start-ups, small and medium-sized enterprises, government, community organisations and major companies, including those operating in Western Australia’s resources sector. By combining ECU’s research expertise with the AMCRC’s national industry network, we can help businesses solve complex challenges, build a future-ready workforce and unlock new opportunities for Western Australia and the world.”

Edith Cowan University is in Perth and Bunbury in Western Australia. That part of the country holds quokkas, as well as a gigantic mass of mining wealth. It’s kind of like Australia’s Alberta, but the people seem less annoying about it. They’re more mining-focused, of course, have a strong cyclical dependence economically, and are independent-minded. Western Australia is 4.6 times the size of France, or 3.7 times the size of Texas, but has just 3 million people, with 2.3 million of them concentrated in Perth.

The university has a Center for Advanced Materials and Manufacturing (CAMM), which has metal 3D printers, SEM, and more fun toys. The center looks at bone replacement materials for implants, water filtration, and LPBF, and works with Refractory High-Entropy Alloys (RHEAs), There’s also an Advanced Manufacturing Hub, where you can get DfAM training, choose parts suited for AM, make a business case, introduce a new product, and do reverse engineering. Plus, the university’s Nutrition and Health Innovation Research Institute and Digital Gastronomy Lab have food 3D printers, too.

As the AMCRC grows, it will nestle itself at the center of Australia’s 3D printing journey. the country can uniquely gain from 3D printing because it is so remote. It has a lot of the resources that you would need to print, but it has traditionally had little in the way of investment in 3D printing. With a lot of infrastructure and a lot of resources, Australia could deploy 3D printing very widely. It could also use the technology to great effect in MRO. Spare parts in general, and for the military specifically, would be key areas of concern for a country so large. At the same time, dispersed manufacturing across a vast and empty land would make it a very difficult and versatile military to engage for any potential enemy. Australia seems set to invest much more in additive, and for this country, it sure seems like a good investment.

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