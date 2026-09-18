Stratasys Wins $27.6M in Patent Case Against Bambu Lab

Stratasys won a $27.6 million jury verdict against Bambu Lab in one of the 3D printing industry’s biggest patent fights. A federal jury in Texas found that four Bambu Lab-related companies infringed four Stratasys patents. The jury also rejected Bambu Lab’s argument that the four patents should not be considered valid. The verdict came on September 17 after a week-long trial in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The $27.6 million award covers past damages.

Bloomberg Law also reported that the jury found Bambu Lab’s infringement “willful,” meaning it was not accidental.

The case was brought against four companies connected to Bambu Lab: Shenzhen Tuozhu Technology, Shanghai Lunkuo Technology, Tuozhu Technology, and Bambulab Limited. Together, they make and sell products under the Bambu Lab brand.

The case is part of a much larger patent battle between Stratasys and Bambu Lab that began in August 2024. At the time, Stratasys filed two separate lawsuits against Bambu Lab and related companies in Texas, accusing the fast-growing 3D printer maker of using technologies covered by Stratasys patents.

This first trial involved four U.S. patents: Nos. 9,168,698; 10,556,381; 9,421,713, and 7,555,357. However, the jury found all four patents valid and infringed.

Bambu Lab has also challenged Stratasys patents through the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. In June, Bambu Lab won part of a separate patent challenge against Stratasys, while Stratasys won another. One of the patents Stratasys successfully defended, No. 9,421,713, is also part of this case.

“Stratasys remains focused on delivering cutting-edge technologies to customers and protecting the intellectual property that underpins our innovation,” the company said in a statement sent to 3DPrint.com following the verdict.

A Fight Between Two Very Different 3D Printing Players

The dispute puts one of the oldest companies in the 3D printing industry against one of its fastest-growing newer competitors. Stratasys has been developing and selling 3D printing technology for decades and holds a large portfolio of patents.

Meanwhile, Bambu Lab entered the desktop 3D printing market much more recently but has quickly become a major player. Its fast growth has made it a major competitor in the desktop 3D printing market, which probably makes this case about more than $27.6 million.

At its core, the dispute is about who owns some of the technology used in today’s desktop 3D printers. For Stratasys, the verdict is a super important first win. But the legal fight is not over. This was only the first of two patent cases Stratasys has against Bambu Lab in the same federal court. According to Stratasys, the second case does not yet have a trial date.

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