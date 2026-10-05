3DPOD 316: Beehive’s Gordie Follin on 3D Printed Engines and More

Gordie Folin had deep experience in engineering at Pratt & Whitney, GE, and GE Aviation before becoming the Chief Product Officer at Beehive Industries. Among his achievements, he served as the Executive Director of the groundbreaking Catalyst engine program, which extensively used additive manufacturing. Now at Beehive, he’s in charge of making a family of 3D printed jet engines. Beehive is also scaling, placing significant orders for Nikon SLM Solutions and EOS equipment, buying machining companies, and industrializing the 3D Printing of relatively low-cost jet engines. We talk about how the firm is scaling; we learn about the smart things it is doing to help it grow and the incredible opportunity it’s taking on.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by ADDMAN, where advanced manufacturing meets mission-critical production. From additive manufacturing and advanced materials to precision machining and finishing, ADDMAN helps aerospace, defense, and space customers turn complex designs into production-ready hardware, built to perform when failure is not an option.

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