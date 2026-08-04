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Binder Jetting’s Next Test: High-Temperature Superalloys, with AmPd Labs and Continuum

08:30 am by Vanesa Listek 3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAerospace 3D PrintingBusinessMetal 3D PrintingScience & Technology
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Can binder jetting deliver the performance of investment casting while reducing cost, lead times, and manufacturing complexity?

That’s the focus of The Future of High-Temperature Superalloys, an upcoming webinar presented by Continuum Powders in partnership with 3DPrint.com on Thursday, August 6, at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT. The session will bring together experts from AmPd Labs and Continuum to discuss how binder jetting is opening new possibilities for one of the industry’s most important high-temperature superalloys, MAR-M 247LC.

AmPd Labs desktop metal machine. Image courtesy of AmPd Labs.

Binder jetting has become one of the fastest-growing areas of metal additive manufacturing, with companies increasingly looking beyond prototyping and toward full-scale manufacturing. The next challenge is proving the technology can handle some of the industry’s toughest materials. That’s why alloys like MAR-M 247LC have attracted so much attention. If binder jetting can deliver the required performance, manufacturers could gain a faster, more flexible alternative to traditional investment casting.

MAR-M 247LC is no ordinary metal. The nickel-based superalloy is used in some of the industry’s toughest applications, from aerospace propulsion to energy systems. But producing those parts has traditionally meant relying on investment casting, with its long lead times, tooling requirements, and supply chain constraints.

AmPd Labs sample part using MAR-M 247LC. Image courtesy of AmPd Labs.

During the webinar, attendees will hear about recent mechanical testing results showing how binder-jetted MAR-M 247LC compares with conventionally cast material. The discussion will also cover ongoing qualification work, the material science behind successful processing, and where the technology is already showing promise for production applications.

Featured speakers include Tim Neal, CEO of AmPd Labs; Sean Harkins, the company’s Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO); and Dr. Sunil Badwe, Vice President of Research and Development at Continuum. Together, they will share recent developments in binder-jetted MAR-M 247LC, drawing on their experience in additive manufacturing, materials development, powder metallurgy, and production qualification.

Topics will include recent mechanical testing results, the materials science behind processing MAR-M 247LC, and progress toward qualification and production. The speakers will also examine where binder jetting can compete with traditional investment casting, particularly for demanding applications in aerospace, defense, energy, and other high-temperature industries.

Attendees will also learn how binder jetting could help manufacturers shorten lead times, improve design flexibility, and strengthen supply chains for critical high-temperature components. The event will conclude with a live Q&A, giving participants the opportunity to ask questions directly to the speakers questions directly.

As manufacturers continue looking for faster and more flexible ways to produce high-performance metal parts, technologies like binder jetting are drawing increasing attention. This webinar offers a closer look at where the technology stands today, what’s still ahead, and how companies are working to move it into production.

The webinar is free to attend.


Register here to reserve your spot

 

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