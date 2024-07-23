Desktop Metal Sells First PureSinter Furnace to AmPd Labs

While Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) is in the midst of its acquisition by Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM), business must continue as usual and that includes the commercial development of its new PureSinter Furnace. The company has announced the first sale of its latest product to AmPd Labs, a Houston-based provider of additive manufacturing services. AmPd Labs, which already operates three Desktop Metal Shop System printers alongside two other Desktop Metal furnaces, is set to integrate this new technology to enhance its manufacturing capabilities.

Launched in June 2024, the PureSinter furnace represents five years of development aimed at achieving ease of use, high performance, and cost-efficiency. The furnace is designed to perform both debinding and sintering of metal parts in a single run, catering to parts produced through additive manufacturing and traditional manufacturing methods. The 15.8L retort offers ample space for various applications, emphasizing its versatility.

The PureSinter furnace stands out due to its patent-pending design, which ensures parts-per-billion levels of purity within a high-efficiency, airtight environment. This feature is meant to not only guarantee a clean and reliable furnace operation but also reduced operating costs. The first shipments of PureSinter to customers are expected to begin this quarter.

Desktop Metal CEO Ric Fulop highlighted the significance of this sale, saying, “AmPd Labs is one of our standout Super Fleet customers with three or more of our laser-free metal printers, and we’re delighted to see them embrace our breakthrough new furnace technology. PureSinter is an exemplary demonstration of the innovation for which Desktop Metal and our engineers are known. We believe this furnace will revolutionize sinter-based AM and the traditional furnace industry.” Sean Harkins, COO and Co-Founder of AmPd Labs, contributed, “We are thrilled to add the Pure Sinter Furnace to our fleet of Desktop Metal equipment. Pure Sinter is a technological game changer that will enable us to rapidly meet high-volume customer production demands.”

Interestingly, Desktop Metal had initially planned to release a microwave-based sintering furnace when it first unveiled its bound metal technologies to the public. Research and development in microwave sintering have shown potential benefits such as reduced sintering time, increased density, and more uniform grain size distribution. Despite these advantages, challenges like non-uniform energy distribution have hindered the widespread commercial adoption of microwave sintering for metal AM.

For now, Desktop Metal’s sintering solutions, including the recently launched PureSinter furnace, rely on conventional high-purity vacuum systems designed for optimal performance and purity, without the use of microwave technology. This new product’s capability to debind and sinter in a single machine enhances automation, significantly improving overall production throughput and reducing the amortization costs associated with the printers themselves.

