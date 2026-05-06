Continuum Powders Brings in Jon Cozens to Scale Its Circular Metal Model

Continuum Powders has named Jon Cozens as its new chief executive officer, a move that points to a shift in where the company is headed. After spending the past few years building out its technology, the focus now is on scaling it. The Houston-based materials company said Cozens will lead that next phase, with an emphasis on growing production, working more closely with customers, and expanding adoption across industrial markets.
The appointment comes at a moment when Continuum is no longer in the early “prove it works” stage. The company says it already has an active pipeline and is starting to see real commercial traction. At this point, it’s less about developing the technology and more about executing, taking what’s already working and doing it at a larger scale.
Continuum is a key part of the additive manufacturing (AM) value chain: metal powders. These materials are used in processes such as laser powder bed fusion and binder jetting, and they play a big role in how well a part performs.
What sets Continuum apart is how it makes them. Instead of relying on traditional mining and multi-step refining, the company uses a patented system called Greyhound Melt-to-Powder (M2P). The process converts alloyed metal waste, basically scrap, into high-performance, spherical powders in a single step.
At its core, Continuum takes material that would otherwise be thrown away and turns it into high-quality, usable powder. That approach reduces the need for newly mined materials, cuts emissions, and reduces waste, while still meeting the performance requirements these powders need to meet. Because of that, the company is starting to position itself not just as a materials supplier, but as part of a more circular manufacturing player. Its goal is to make metal powder production more local and less dependent on long, complex supply chains, something that is becoming super important in sectors like aerospace, energy, and defense.
Continuum is backed by Ara Partners, which led a $36 million funding round to support the company’s growth. The firm focuses on industrial and decarbonization investments, and its backing gives Continuum both capital and strategic support as it works to scale its metal powder production and expand its reach.
A CEO Built for Scaling
Cozens’ background matches what the company needs next. He has spent over a decade working with industrial and cleantech companies, often helping technologies move from early use to full-scale production.
Before joining Continuum, he was CEO of Aries Clean Technologies, where he focused on waste-to-energy systems. Earlier roles at companies like Mura Technology and Fulcrum BioEnergy also centered on turning complex, sustainability-driven technologies into real-world infrastructure. Today, his experience matters because Continuum is no longer trying to invent something entirely new; it’s trying to scale a system that already works.
“I’ve spent much of my career helping industrial technologies move from early promise into commercial scale,” Cozens wrote in a LinkedIn post announcing his new role. “What stood out to me here is that Continuum already has a strong foundation, both technically and commercially, and the team has built something that’s gaining real traction. There’s still a lot to do. Scaling is rarely a straight line. But the opportunity here is clear.”
In the company’s announcement, Cozens also pointed out that “the technology is proven, customers are seeing the value, and the foundation is already in place. The opportunity now is to scale with discipline, expand access to high-quality material, make supply chains more resilient, and do it in a way that makes economic sense for customers. That’s what excited me about joining Continuum.”
Why This Matters for AM
Metal powder is a bottleneck in AM. As more parts move into production, the need for consistent, high-quality material at scale and at a cost that works becomes more important. Continuum’s approach takes on several of these challenges at once. By recycling alloyed waste, it could reduce the dependence on volatile raw material markets while also lowering emissions compared to traditional production methods. At the same time, the company is focused on maintaining the material performance required for high-end applications. It is already targeting sectors where those factors matter most, including aerospace, energy, and industrial manufacturing.
The company is now focused on scaling its operations and actually growing in the market. Moving from building the technology to running it at scale is a step most 3D printing companies eventually face, and it’s not always a smooth transition.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.
You May Also Like
Novineer Partners with Contract Manufacturer AM Craft on AI-Backed Reverse Engineering for CAD Models
The need for replacement parts that are in limited production—or out of production altogether—will always be a demand catalyst for additive manufacturing (AM). Unless the entire global economy at some...
RAPID 2026: 6K Additive’s Domestic Metal Powders & Consolidation Plan
6K Additive (ASX: 6KA), a U.S. supplier and manufacturer of metal powders for additive manufacturing (AM), has been very busy lately. I caught up with CEO Frank Roberts and Chief...
BLT & Tianqiong Partners Flex on West with Consortium-Enabled, 3D Printed Upgrade for OPPO Find N6 Hinge
Due to a combination of historical, ideological, and economic reasons, companies originating in East and Southeast Asian nations have proven far more adept than their Western counterparts at leveraging organization...
Leading Chemical Manufacturer Kureha Makes Strategic Investment in Z-Polymers’ Advanced 3D Printing Materials
Aside from rising gasoline prices, the US still hasn’t seen much direct economic impact from disruption to Strait of Hormuz maritime traffic. However, it’s only a matter of time before...