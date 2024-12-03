Metal 3D Printing Supplier Continuum Powders Opens North America’s “Largest” Site for Sustainable Metal Powder Production

Continuum Powders, a supplier of metal powders made from recycled materials and used for additive manufacturing (AM), has announced the opening of its new global headquarters, in Houston, Texas. The new location features what Continuum claims is “North America’s largest sustainable metal powder production site”, thanks to the company’s proprietary Greyhound M2P plasma atomization recycling platform.

Moreover, Continuum further enhances the sustainability of the Greyhound M2P by powering the system’s operations with net-zero hydropower and low-emission gas systems. The company has also established key relationships with local contract manufacturers like Knust-Godwin, which produces metal parts for heavy industry, especially oil & gas.

The new Houston facility also allows bolsters the company’s ability to tap into the burgeoning AM ecosystem in Texas: Houston itself is home to a number of world-class research institutions, and is also just a two-and-a-half hour drive from Austin, where many major AM OEMs maintain a corporate presence. Continuum Powders will host an open house for the new headquarters on December 5.

In a press release, Continuum CEO Rob Higby said, “Our new Houston facility not only expands our production capabilities but allows us to scale our mission of decarbonizing the manufacturing industry. We are committed to providing high-quality, cost-competitive metal powders while minimizing environmental impact. Our technology represents a distinct advantage in the market, offering sustainable solutions that align with the needs of forward-thinking industries.” Continuum Powders’ COO, Rizk Ghafari, said, “Houston represents a leap forward in our operational efficiency and sustainability efforts. By combining state-of-the-art technology with our commitment to decarbonization, we are not only supporting our customers’ needs but also setting a new benchmark for responsible manufacturing in the industry.”

With the trade war between the US and China (and the rest of the world) entering a new phase in large part due to Donald Trump’s latest electoral victory, the opening of a circular economy-focused metal powders facility in Houston couldn’t come at a more opportune time. While there have been many reactions to Trump’s return to the White House that understandably express concern over a potential reversal of Biden era sustainability gains, the story is likely not quite so cut-and-dry.

For one thing, US districts and states that vote Republican have been the biggest beneficiaries of Biden’s clean energy funding projects, and GOP politicians, unsurprisingly, don’t want that cash flow to be cut off. For another, metal powder customers who have little interest in recycling due to sustainability concerns may nonetheless be drawn to powders made from domestically-sourced metal waste in order to avoid ordering materials from overseas.

Thus, at least in terms of the feedstock side of the AM industry, there is every reason to believe that we’ve finally entered the era where sustainability is to some extent an apolitical concern, which should mean that a business strategy like Continuum’s has serious legs. That will be all the more true if the US’s overall recycling effort can build on its own momentum, by encouraging more usable material to enter the circular economy, and thereby bringing down the cost per part for users of recycled powders.

Images courtesy of Continuum Powders

