AMR Webinar to Reveal 2025 3D Printing Market Data and What 2026 Will Really Look Like

On March 24, 2026, Additive Manufacturing Research (AM Research) will host a free webinar that many in the industry won’t want to miss. Titled “3DP/AM Market Insights: 2025 Review and 2026 Preview,” the session promises a deep dive into the newly finalized 2025 market data, along with a forward-looking assessment of where additive manufacturing (AM) is headed next.

With the industry recalibrating around profitability and real production, accurate data matters more than ever. And AM Research has the numbers.

A Decade of Market Tracking

The webinar will be led by Scott Dunham, Executive Vice President of Research at AM Research. Dunham has written dozens of detailed market research reports covering pretty much every major segment of the 3D printing industry. Over more than a decade, AM Research has tracked hardware, materials, and service revenues across metals, polymers, binder jetting, powder bed fusion (PBF), directed energy deposition (DED), material extrusion (ME), and beyond.

Basically, if you want to know what’s actually happening in additive manufacturing (not just what companies say is happening), AM Research is one of the most complete sources available.

Unlike many market analysts who publish annual snapshots, AM Research provides quarterly tracking across multiple verticals. And, by reporting quarterly, the firm can closely track changes in printer sales, materials growth, industry adoption, and economic conditions as they happen.

Why 2025 Data Matters

The full-year 2025 data comes at a key moment. Over the past year, the additive manufacturing industry has faced a mix of headwinds and opportunities. Publicly traded AM companies have kept up with a lot of restructuring efforts. Defense applications have gained momentum. Industrial polymer systems are competing on cost-per-part. And metal AM is pushing further into serial production.

So what actually grew in 2025? Which segments contracted? Did metals outperform polymers? Is binder jetting gaining share? Where is material extrusion positioned in industrial contexts?

These are exactly the kinds of questions the upcoming webinar will address.

AM Research’s outlook for 2026 will also be key. Many companies seem to be starting the year with more focused plans, looking to grow in specific applications instead of expanding in every direction. At the same time, ideas about distributed manufacturing networks and connected production systems are moving into real-world use that can now be measured.

Dunham is expected to break down not just topline revenue projections, but also the underlying methodology behind the forecasts, something that doesn’t always get much attention.

From AMS to March: Continuing the Conversation

For readers who attended Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS 2026) in February, Dunham’s webinar builds on topics already discussed earlier this year. At AMS 2026, he presented detailed market data sessions, including a dental AM forecast, broader 20/30 Vision market projections, and application-level data, before joining a panel discussion on the overall 3DP/AM market outlook.

The upcoming webinar builds on that foundation with finalized data and refined forecasts.

For professionals who couldn’t attend AMS in person, or those looking for more detailed data, this webinar provides direct access to AM Research’s latest findings.

In fact, one of the most anticipated parts of the webinar will likely be the discussion of which applications and industries offer the most upside.

Across aerospace, medical, dental, automotive, defense, and energy, additive manufacturing is at different stages of maturity. So, for Dunham, the question is no longer just “Is AM growing?” but rather, “Where is it growing fastest and why?” Basically, which industries are leading, which ones are slowing down, and where is real production growth actually happening.

Access to AM Research Reports

For those wanting to go beyond the webinar, the full set of AM Research reports is available online. These reports look at the market by technology, materials, region, and industry, providing a clear view of how additive manufacturing is performing.

From quarterly updates to long-term forecasts, these reports are widely used across the industry and often help guide business strategy, investment decisions, and planning. After years of big projections and some pretty ambitious forecasts, reliable data has become super important. Especially with additive manufacturing entering, what many are describing as a consolidation phase. In fact, we could say that consolidation has reshaped the competitive landscape. Customers are demanding clearer returns on investment (ROI). And we have seen that capital markets are less forgiving. Meanwhile, governments are supporting faster use of the technology in strategic industries.

That is why understanding the numbers behind these changes is no longer an option; it’s a need. AM Research’s webinar is a great chance to hear directly from one of the industry’s most experienced analysts as he reviews 2025’s final performance and previews what 2026 may hold.

Registration for the free webinar is open here.

