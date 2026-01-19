Polymer Extrusion 3D Printing Market Expected to Reach $6.1B by 2034, According to AM Research

According to a new report by Additive Manufacturing Research (AM Research or AMR), “Polymer Extrusion 3D Printing Markets 2025–2034: Analysis and Forecast in the Age of Low-Cost Upstarts,” the global polymer extrusion 3D printing market reached $2.2 billion last year. This sector of the AM market is growing fast, forecast to reach $6.1 billion by 2034.

“This study of the extrusion printing market is a strategic necessity given current market dynamics. Within the last three years the entire outlook for extrusion 3D printing — and polymer 3D printing in general — has been shifted thanks to a handful of extrusion printing companies that have achieved a level of scale and industrialization that most did not expect in such a short period,” AM Research wrote about the report.

This new report, along with an accompanying Excel data file that includes detailed market forecasts by material, application, geography, and vendor, is based on more than twelve years of historical market data. It looks at hardware, intellectual property, competition, market segments, and future growth, and also references AM companies in the low-cost, industrial, and professional 3D printing markets, like Creality, Formlabs, Bambu Lab, Snapmaker, Flashforge, Stratasys, and more.

“A significant part of the current market scenario is because of the competitive shakeup and a rapidly evolving landscape of leaders.”

One of the major findings in this report is that the market has had a major shift toward low-cost polymer extrusion systems, with the growth of polymer extrusion 3D printing strongly driven by low-cost machines and materials. As AM Research explains, since 2016, these types of low-cost systems have been used more in business settings than professional printers. In fact, low-cost polymer extrusion activity in 2025 was estimated to be nearly three times larger than the professional polymer extrusion 3D printing market.

The report also focuses on polymer and composite extrusion 3D printing for defense applications, with examples like solid rocket motors, munitions, drones, and related defense systems. In a 2024 report on “Additive Manufacturing in Military and Defense,” AM Research focused on U.S. military and defense initiatives to leverage and incorporate AM into its operations, with an $800 million market for direct US DoD spend that year. So it makes perfect sense that this report on polymer extrusion 3D printing would take defense applications into consideration.

AM Research has been publishing leading market research on 3D printing and additive manufacturing since 2013. Companies all across the additive manufacturing industry use the firm’s data and analysis to support business and strategy decisions. Plus, in addition to its market studies and data reports, and co-producing the annual Additive Manufacturing Strategies conference with 3DPrint.com, AM Research also offers customized consulting services. In fact, if you purchase the polymer extrusion 3D printing report, you have the chance for an email Q&A, or a teleconference debrief, with our analysts.

For more information on this report, and to purchase it or request a free sample, please visit:

https://additivemanufacturingresearch.com/reports/polymer-extrusion-3d-printing-markets-2025-2034-analysis-and-forecast-in-the-age-of-low-cost-upstarts/

