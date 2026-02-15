Lululemon SoHo Store Installs Large-Format 3D Printed Benches by Decibel Built

Shoppers visiting the new Lululemon flagship store in SoHo might notice something new and original when they sit down. The benches inside the space were not carved from wood or molded from plastic in the traditional way. Instead, they were 3D printed.

The custom benches were created by Decibel Built, a studio focused on sustainable, large-scale printed furniture and architectural elements. The pieces were printed using Caracol’s Heron 300, a robotic large-format additive manufacturing system. The result is furniture that feels strong but is still soft to the touch, with a surface that looks a bit like fabric.

In addition to the benches, Decibel also produced its proprietary BranchClad furnishings and a printed shroud for the space, further integrating large-format 3D printing into the store’s interior design.

The Lululemon location at 524 Broadway, located at the corner of Spring Street in SoHo and inaugurated in late 2025, is designed to be more than a retail space. The store includes digital elements, community-focused programming, and design features meant to create a stronger in-person experience.

Lululemon has described the SoHo store as a model or template for future locations. That means design details like the benches are not just seating, but part of the brand’s identity inside the space.

Decibel integrated Lululemon’s logo motif directly into the 3D printing toolpath. Instead of applying branding afterward, the pattern is built into the structure itself. The printed surface has a textile-like quality, described as a subtle nod to the company’s roots in athletic apparel.

The benches were printed from a bio-based plastic reinforced with plant fibers. And today, this choice of material is very important, especially considering that large-format 3D printing is often associated with industrial plastics. But in this case, the material was selected to support sustainability goals. By using a plant-based composite, the project moves away from purely petroleum-based plastics and toward renewable materials. For a brand like Lululemon, the materials used in its flagship store matter.

What Decibel Built Does

Decibel Built focuses on custom architectural and furniture projects made through large-format 3D printing. The company’s proprietary BranchClad system is one example: a printed-surface system designed for interior and exterior applications. These BranchClad elements at the SoHo store were produced using Decibel’s C-Fab® technology, resulting in furnishings that are up to eight times lighter than traditional concrete while maintaining structural strength.

Instead of mass-producing identical items, Decibel creates custom pieces for each project. And these benches were made specifically for the SoHo store. Using robotic additive manufacturing allows Decibel to produce large objects in fewer parts. It also allows surface textures to be programmed directly into the print. That is how the logo pattern was embedded into the structure of the benches.

The company prints on Caracol AM’s Heron system, a robotic platform designed for large-scale additive manufacturing (LFAM). These systems use robotic arms to deposit thermoplastic materials in layers, building furniture and architectural components at a scale that standard desktop printers cannot reach.





3D printing in fashion has usually focused on footwear, midsoles, or performance gear. But this project shows a different angle, and one that is visually important for customers: retail infrastructure. In this case, 3D printing is being used to build the store itself, not the merchandise.

This matters because retail is changing. Physical stores are expected to offer something extra, something that online shopping cannot. Using new materials and strong design choices helps the store feel special and unique. The 3D printed benches add something new to the store. Customers may not know the details, but they can see and feel the difference.

A Template for Future Stores

Because this store is a model for future locations, 3D printed elements could appear in more Lululemon stores. For the 3D printing industry, this is quite important as it expands additive manufacturing beyond the industries we are most familiar with, like aerospace, medical, defense, and tooling. And it does something that other industries cannot do: it puts the technology right in front of the consumers. It’s quite a visible application.

What’s more, large-format 3D printing is ideal for this kind of application. It allows custom forms, embedded branding, and on-demand production without the need for molds. For one-off flagship stores or limited design rollouts, that flexibility is valuable.

These new benches bring together several important ideas: plant-based materials, large-scale robotic 3D printing, custom design, and branding built directly into the structure. Together with the lightweight BranchClad furnishings, they show how additive manufacturing can move beyond prototypes and into permanent retail environments. If you are in SoHo, you can see and sit on the benches at 524 Broadway and experience how 3D printing is becoming part of everyday spaces.

