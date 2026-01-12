After Strong Stock Run, Xometry President Sells $1.7M in Shares

After a strong year for its stock, Xometry (Nasdaq: XMTR) is back in focus after a recent insider share sale. The transaction has also renewed interest in how investors are looking at public companies tied to 3D printing and digital manufacturing.

According to an SEC Form 4 filing, Xometry President Sanjeev Singh Sahni sold 26,190 shares of Class A common stock on January 8, 2026. The shares were sold in open-market transactions at prices ranging from the low-$60s to high-$60s per share, for a total value of roughly $1.7 million. After the sale, Sahni still holds 63,130 shares, a stake valued at roughly $4 million based on recent trading prices. Sahni joined Xometry prior to the company’s public listing and serves as president, reporting to CEO Randy Altschuler.

The filing notes that the sale was made under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, meaning it was pre-scheduled and not based on short-term market movements or new information coming from the company. These plans are commonly used by executives to manage liquidity and tax obligations while avoiding any appearance of insider trading.

After the filing became public, Xometry’s shares moved very little and stayed close to recent levels. The lack of a sharp drop suggests investors viewed the sale as routine.

According to historical price data, Xometry’s stock price has risen roughly between 82% and 88% over the past 12 months, compared with about an 18% gain for the S&P 500. This means Xometry has outperformed the broader market by a wide margin. As of early January, Xometry shares trade around $62 and $63.

What’s more, Xometry reported record revenue in its most recent quarter, driven by strong growth in marketplace services that span CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, and 3D printing. The company is still working toward steady profits, but improving margins have helped boost investor confidence.

Xometry occupies quite a unique position among public companies connected to additive manufacturing. Unlike pure-play 3D printer manufacturers, Xometry runs a manufacturing marketplace that connects customers with a wide network of suppliers offering both traditional manufacturing and 3D printing.

The insider sale comes as investors are paying closer attention to public companies tied to 3D printing and advanced manufacturing. Over the past year, the sector has seen a mix of restructuring and consolidation, along with a renewed focus on basics like cash flow, margins, and repeatable production work.

For investors following the 3D printing and manufacturing space, the stock reaction was mild. In this case, Xometry’s recent performance seems to have mattered more than the insider sale.

Executives selling shares after a strong stock performance is not unusual, especially when sales are planned in advance. In Xometry’s case, Sahni still holds a large stake, suggesting he remains confident in the company’s long-term direction.

Insider selling often gets attention, but it does not always mean something is wrong. Executives sell shares for many reasons, including taxes and personal financial planning. In this case, the sale was planned in advance rather than made as a sudden decision.

