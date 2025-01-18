3D Printing News Briefs, January 18, 2025: Executives & Materials

We’re starting today’s 3D Printing News Briefs off with some business news, as RadTech announced a new president and board members, Xometry appointed a president and Chief Marketing Officer, and Michelle Sidwell rejoined Velo3D as Chief Revenue Officer. We’ll round things out with news about materials: Sandvik celebrates 50 years of its Osprey powders, and the LEHVOSS Group launched the new LUVOPRINT line .

RadTech Announces New President & Board Members

RadTech—The Association for UV+EB Technologies is a nonprofit trade association dedicated to safe, environmentally proactive use of UV- and EB-cured materials in applications like 3D printing and additive manufacturing, electronics, wood and building products, and more. It has announced a new President, President-Elect and board members, all of whom will serve a two-year term. First, Mike Bonner of Saint Clair Systems, Inc., has assumed the role of President, succeeding Michael Gould of Rahn USA at the end of his term. In addition, Todd Fayne of PepsiCo was elected as President-Elect, and will take office on January 1, 2027. The association thanks the outgoing Board members for their contributions: Neil Cramer, Arkema; Jonathan Graunke, INX International; Eric Nelson, 3M; Jake Staples, Wausau Coated Products; and Dan Theiss, Procter & Gamble.

The following people have been elected by RadTech membership as the newest members of the Board of Directors:

Chris Seubert, Ford Motor Company

Clémentine Champagne, Sartomer – Arkema Group

Mike Sajdak, INX International

Craig Bushman, Multi-Color Corporation

Oliver Hamann, Miltec

Adrian Lungu, DuPont

Save the data for the 2025 RadTech UV+EB Technology & Conference in Detroit, Michigan, from May 18-21.

Xometry Announces Appointment of President & New CMO

Global AI-powered manufacturing services marketplace Xometry announced that it has appointed Sanjeev Singh Sahni as President. In this newly created role, he will report to CEO Randy Altschuler. Sahni, who says he’s “been following Xometry’s ascent for some time now,” was formerly the Vice President of B2B E-Commerce and Head of B2B & B2C Sales at Wayfair. So he has a significant track record with customer experience, operations, supply chain management, and product and technology development, as well as experience with deploying automation, AI, and machine learning. As President, he will work to help Xometry drive its global growth, scale, and operating efficiencies by overseeing the company’s Operations, Technology, Product, and People teams.

But that’s not the only new hire news from Xometry: the company has also just announced the appointment of Stephany Verstraete as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). She has plenty of experience in building and scaling businesses, teams, and brands across the healthcare, consumer technology, and e-commerce sectors. In the past, she held senior roles at Expedia Group, Match.com, and PepsiCo, where she focused on brand building, performance marketing, product experience and go-to-market strategy. Immediately prior to joining the team at Xometry, Verstraete was Chief Marketing and Engagement Officer at Teladoc Health, where she was instrumental in scaling the company’s revenue. As CMO for Xometry, she will be overseeing marketing, communications, and customer experience functions to order to build the company’s brands, drive profitable growth, and improve the customer experience.

Michelle Sidwell Rejoins Velo3D as Chief Revenue Officer

In our last bit of business news, Velo3D announced that Michelle Sidwell has rejoined the metal AM company as Chief Revenue Officer. Sidwell, who has more than 20 years of experience in technology sales and leadership positions, was first hired as Executive Vice President of Sales in September of 2023 as part of a sales structure overhaul. She was there for about one year, and then spent a brief time as Head of Revenue at Loop before rejoining the team at Velo3D to help achieve its new corporate vision. Like so many others in the industry, the company has been having a tough time, first leaving the NYSE for an over-the-counter market, reducing its workforce to streamline operations, and finally entering into a Forbearance Agreement with its creditors. As Chief Revenue Officer, Sidwell will lead Velo3D’s sales, marketing, and customer service teams across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia, and oversee its business development team. With her guiding the company’s new go-to-market sales strategy and supporting its growth objectives, hopefully things will start turning around for Velo3D.

“We’re thrilled to have Michelle rejoin the company and are confident that her wealth of knowledge and previous Velo3D experience will be critical to the successful execution of our new go-to-market strategy as we look to expand our leadership position in additive manufacturing. She brings extensive experience launching new products into market, streamlining sales processes, growing revenue, and working with customers to find solutions by leveraging Velo3D’s industry leading technology to address their most critical, high value metal part manufacturing needs,” said Velo3D CEO Arun Jeldi.

Sandvik’s Osprey Line Reaches 50 Years of Manufacturing

A long-time leading manufacturer of gas-atomized metal powder for advanced manufacturing processes like metal injection molding (MIM) and AM, Sandvik announced an exciting milestone: it’s celebrating 50 years of manufacturing of the Osprey line of metal powder products at its UK site in Neath. The Osprey range of metal powders is the widest on the market, featuring over 2,000 different alloys in fine and mid-fraction sizes. The company’s unit in Neath has grown a lot over the past five decades, using Sandvik’s proprietary atomizing technology to become a top manufacturer of gas-atomized metal powders and Controlled Expansion (CE) alloys. Sandvik, which also provides additive manufacturing advisory and production services, is part of the larger Sandvik Group, and this milestone is a great highlight of its capacity to deliver materials and components to demanding industries.

“This milestone is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and innovation of all employees, partners, and customers who have been part of the journey. It demonstrates Sandvik’s long-term experience that makes us a trusted partner for customers in areas such as Additive Manufacturing (AM) and Metal Injection Moulding (MIM), and across a range of demanding industries,” said Andrew Coleman, VP Business unit Additive Manufacturing at Sandvik.

LEHVOSS Launches LUVOPRINT Material Line for FGF 3D Printing

The LEHVOSS Group, which operates under the management of parent company Lehmann&Voss&Co., is made up of several chemical companies that develop, create, and market special materials for a variety of industrial clients. It’s just announced the launch of LUVOPRINT by LEHVOSS, a dedicated product line of materials for fused granulate fabrication (FGF) 3D printing. Rather than filaments or powders, FGF uses granules as print feedstock. The high-performance, cost-effective materials in the new LUVOPRINT line were engineered specifically for making molds, components, jigs, and fixtures in a wide range of demanding applications. This range includes materials to make molds for curing composites in autoclaves under high pressure and temperature, and materials for structural applications under ambient conditions. LUVOPRINT materials were optimized for the FGF 3D printing process, and have undergone extensive testing on common industrial 3D printers; additionally, their performance in several applications has been successfully demonstrated.

Currently, the portfolio consists of the following grades:

LUVOPRINT eco PC/ABS GF 2848 BK, excellent dimensional stability and processability

LUVOPRINT eco PA6 GF 2849 BK, high impact resistance and increased abrasion and wear resistance

LUVOPRINT eco PPS GF 2850 BK, flame retardant and high chemical resistance

LUVOPRINT PESU GF 50954 NT, flame retardant, high thermal stability, and high mechanical strength

LEHVOSS is continually expanding the new LUVOPRINT line, with more grades currently being tested.

