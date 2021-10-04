Exone end to end binder jetting service

3DPOD Episode 80: Xometry CEO Randy Altschuler

8 hours by Joris Peels
Xometry (Nasdaq: XMTR) is a fast growing and, now, publicly-traded marketplace for manufacturing services. We talk to CEO Randy Altschuler, who came from finance to build and grow companies. What exactly is the role of Xometry? How does it aim to grow and scale up even more? What markets is it expanding into? How does it ensure that good manufacturing partners make parts well? How does it control for quality and determine price? How is it expanding and what applications and technologies is it looking to next?

We talk about the company’s strategy and how the business has managed to grow. I really think that there is a lot of insight here in growing and scaling a company. I especially enjoyed Randy’s focus on performing every single day rather than milestones as a key to unlocking continued growth. It will be very interesting to see how the competitive landscape in 3D printing and manufacturing services evolves. This is a great listen for anyone involved in that business.

