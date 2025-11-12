AMT Launches Two New PostPro Systems Ahead of Formnext 2025

Additive Manufacturing Technologies (AMT) is closing a record year with a double launch just ahead of Formnext 2025. The company, known for its post-processing automation, is introducing two new systems: the PostPro UP, an automated unpacking cell, and the PostPro SF2X, a desktop vapor smoother with twice the capacity of its predecessor.

Both machines will debut at Formnext in Frankfurt, Germany (Hall 12.1, Booth E41) from November 18 to 21, 2025.

Closing the Loop on Automation

For years, one of the most manual and time-consuming steps in additive manufacturing has been unpacking powder-based builds. AMT’s new PostPro UP is designed to remove that bottleneck. The system automates tray and bulk-cake unpacking through a combination of vibration, pressurized air, and controlled drum rotation, eliminating the need for manual scraping and minimizing dust exposure. Basically, it’s the machine that takes freshly printed parts out of the powder bed and gets them ready for cleaning, a step that’s still done by hand in most 3D printing factories.

The machine connects directly to AMT’s Powder Recovery System, creating a smooth hand-off from build to depowdering. It’s available in dedicated configurations for HP’s MJF 5200 Series, EOS P3, and Stratasys SAF build units, with planned support for 3D Systems and Farsoon platforms. Each system is factory-calibrated for its printer interface and can handle multiple build-plate sizes and polymer types, including PA11, PA12, and TPU, among others, used in MJF and SLS systems. The UP also offers optional integration with AMT’s depowdering modules for a fully automated, closed powder loop that minimizes dust exposure and material waste.

“Customers told us unpacking was the bottleneck,” said Joseph Crabtree, AMT Founder and CEO. “The PostPro UP eliminates it. As part of our Digital Factory vision, it’s the final missing link — enabling a complete, automated, and repeatable production process.”

Priced from €80,000, the system begins shipping to AMT partners and select customers in the first quarter of 2026.

Doubling Down on Vapor Smoothing

The second launch, the PostPro SF2X, builds upon AMT’s popular SFX vapor-smoothing unit, offering double the processing volume in the same footprint. Vapor smoothing is the step that takes rough, powdery 3D printed parts and gives them a sealed, injection-molded-like finish — making them ready for real-world use. The compact 24-liter chamber handles polymers such as PA12, PA11, TPU, ULTEM, and ONYX, using AMT’s PostPro Pure chemistry, a closed-loop, environmentally safe vapor process developed over eight years and validated on more than 30 million parts.

Powered by PostPro AI, the SF2X automatically adjusts vapor flow, temperature, and timing based on material and geometry. Typical cycle times range from 1.5 to 2 hours, or as fast as 30 to 45 minutes with optimization.

“The SF2X delivers true industrial performance in a compact, affordable package,” said Paul Carlson, AMT Chief Revenue Officer. “It’s our most accessible system yet, offering the highest finishing volume-to-cost ratio on the market and powered by the same proven technology trusted by hundreds of customers worldwide.”

The SF2X is priced from €24,900 and available for pre-order now, with first deliveries planned for early 2026.

Building the Digital Factory

Together, the UP and SF2X represent AMT’s broader Digital Manufacturing System (DMS), an integrated workflow that connects printing, unpacking, cleaning, smoothing, coloring, and inspection into one automated line. The goal is to reduce the cost per part, shorten lead times, and make industrial-scale post-processing simpler and safer.

“As the inventors and market leaders in vapor smoothing, we’re expanding that leadership to complete the entire digital post-processing chain,” said Crabtree. “From desktop to fully automated production lines, AMT now delivers the most complete and cost-effective post-processing solution in the industry.”

Visitors to Formnext 2025 can see both systems in action at Hall 12.1, Booth E41, and get a closer look at how AMT is pushing post-processing further into automation. Learn more at amtechnologies.com

