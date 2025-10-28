DyeMansion Buys ASM in Smart Move Into Entry-Level Post-Processing

Post processing leader DyeMansion has bought ASM. ASM’s VX1 is a compact, entry-level vapor-smoothing system that could work on or next to your desk. The unit was designed to be simple to operate and require no specialist knowledge. The VX1 does not use hazardous materials, unlike other post processing solutions from other firms. This reduces the chances of dangerous materials ending up on customer parts. At just 450 x 660 x 1100 mm in form factor, the system can smooth PA12, PA11, and TPU parts produced via powder bed fusion. Compatible with the most popular grades of powder from EOS, Sinterit, Formlabs, HP, and Stratasys SAF, the company also works with the very tricky-to-process powder-bed TPU’s from BASF and Formlabs.

The entire process takes place inside the VX1, and the company has a cartridge to make everything easier. The unit can be used for compliant processing of food and medical products, with cycles taking around two hours. The unit is a tempting one for shops that use a lot of raw parts and finish very few. For people running Formlabs systems or with low volumes, the VX1 was also a tempting option.

DyeMansion thinks this move will see it “expanding its vapor smoothing portfolio with an entry-level production solution” and “covering three product levels from entry to high industrial solutions.”

DyeMansion’s CEO Felix Ewald said,

“We are happy to announce that DyeMansion has acquired ASM. The 3D printing industry needs strong players that can sustainably consolidate the market and lead it into the next phase. That’s exactly our mission at DyeMansion – and with the acquisition of ASM, we are sending a clear signal to the market and our partners. We have been working together successfully for several years, and the ASM team has done an outstanding job. We’re excited to officially welcome them as part of the DyeMansion family.”

Meanwhile, VX1’s Co-Founder Philipp Ziegler noted,

“With its strong market position and global sales network, DyeMansion is the ideal home for our technology. Together, we can bring our entry-level vapor smoothing solution to a much broader market and further increase its value for the industry. Our successful sales partnership over the past year has already taken the company to a new level, and I’m excited to continue this journey as part of the DyeMansion team, guaranteeing continuous, best-effort support for all existing and new VX1 customers and partners.”

Active since 2021, the VX1 reached 50 customers after launching as a product in 2024. The company probably was looking for investors at precisely the wrong moment and found DyeMansion instead. A small unit like this could be a super cheap way to get into vapor smoothing. If this solution were available to lease, it could be a very tempting way for labs, services, and in-house prototyping labs to test out if vapor smoothing is for them. Growing the market is also possible with this unit, potentially complementing Formlabs units in labs or being used in production. Now, much of the growth in manufacturing is in print farms. In this specific market, the VX1 could be a real winner for the firm if more people use Formlabs systems in manufacturing.

Better surfaces allow for more consumer-grade end-use products with powder bed. Parts are nicer, and customers will pay more for them. Consumers or your intermediate clients will also value their parts higher. Better finishing also lets you save money in handling and part breakage. Better properties and surface finishes also help with follow-up steps such as dyeing and packaging, making it easier to achieve quality goals. By filling out DyeMansions’ lineup and giving them exposure to the desktop market, the VX1 could really give this acquisition legs.

All images courtesy of DyeMansion

