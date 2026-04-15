ExOne Cuts Costs for U.S. Customers as Printhead Production Moves to Detroit

ExOne Global Holdings, created through the 2025 integration of ExOne and voxeljet, is making changes across its U.S. operations. These include starting printhead manufacturing in the Detroit area and lowering maintenance costs for customers.

The announcement comes just months after ExOne detailed its integration with voxeljet, where the company emphasized a renewed focus on service, uptime, and rebuilding customer confidence. In a recent interview with 3DPrint.com, ExOne CEO Eric Bader and Anzu Partners co-founding managing partner Whitney Haring-Smith outlined those priorities more clearly: move faster, strengthen local support, and rebuild customer confidence.

This move puts that strategy into action in the U.S., with more localized production, a Detroit-based parts inventory, and improved access to service and support.

Bringing production closer to customers

At the center of the announcement is the start of U.S. manufacturing for ExOne’s Spectra Mono-Z printheads at a facility in Canton, Michigan. The printhead is a key component in binder jet 3D printing systems, responsible for depositing the binder that forms each part.

This is the first step in a broader plan to localize more of the company’s hardware production. The goal is to reduce dependence on international suppliers and better serve industries such as aerospace, defense, automotive, and energy.

For customers, that should translate into shorter lead times, faster repairs, and more predictable access to critical components.

The Three P’s: Parts, Pricing, and Predictability

Alongside printhead production, ExOne is rolling out several changes to improve day-to-day operations for its installed base. First off, the company is building a Detroit-based parts inventory to reduce delays in spare parts and consumables. It is also introducing a published annual price list that includes tariffs and freight, giving customers a more exact idea of the total cost of ownership.

Maintenance is another focus. ExOne is rolling out a three-level service program, lowering costs for its mid-tier plan and offering better options for customers with multiple machines. In addition, all customers will now have access to free 24/7 live phone support, with a guaranteed human response.

In the interview, Bader and Haring-Smith said the company’s immediate priority is supporting the machines already in the field. They stressed the need to keep the company’s hundreds of installed systems running in production. At the time, they pointed to the integration with voxeljet and the creation of a unified global service network as a way to improve uptime and expand access to experienced technicians. A key concern from customers, they said, is knowing who to call, how quickly issues will be resolved, and whether spare parts will be available when needed.

These latest updates directly target those concerns, particularly in the U.S., where customers have been more exposed to delays and service gaps in recent years. Instead of focusing on new hardware launches, ExOne is addressing the areas customers have been most concerned about, including parts availability, service, and overall cost predictability.

“These updates are a direct response to recent customer feedback around domestic supply, expedited parts access, predictable pricing, and support they can count on,” added Mike Dougherty, Managing Director of Americas at ExOne Global Holdings.

The Detroit expansion also reflects a broader trend of producing parts closer to customers, closer to home, and avoiding supply chain delays.

During the interview, ExOne leadership noted that more customers are moving toward regional production models, with the same technology deployed across multiple sites rather than relying on a single global hub. This allows them to reduce risk, respond faster to demand, and maintain more control over their supply chains. So bringing key components, like printheads, closer to U.S. customers fits directly into that shift.

ExOne described the Detroit printhead production as just the beginning of a longer-term plan to expand U.S.-based manufacturing. What’s more, further updates are expected as the company continues to integrate its operations and align its strategy following the recent ownership changes. But overall, we are clearly seeing a company laser-focused on strengthening its core operations.

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