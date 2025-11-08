3D Printing News Briefs, November 8, 2025: Distribution, Prosthetics, Dental Restoration, & More

We’ll start off this weekend’s 3D Printing News Briefs with a little business, as Spectroplast appointed a new CEO, Meltio appointed a new distributor, and WOL3D inaugurated what it says is India’s largest consumer 3D printing facility. Moving on, UT Dallas researchers developed a one-day 3D printing method for zirconia dental restorations. Finally, PROTEOR is working with several Ukrainian innovators to help those with limb loss due to the war.

Silicone 3D Printing Leader Spectroplast Announces New CEO

Swiss company Spectroplast AG, an ETG Zurich spinout that specializes in industrial silicone 3D printing, just announced that it’s appointed Maximilian Eils as its new CEO, effective November 1st. This is the beginning of a new chapter for Spectroplast, as the company will focus on turning material innovation into scalable solutions and speed up industrial adoption of silicone AM. Eils brings plenty of experience in AM, strategic transformation, and senior leadership to his new role. He spent nearly 15 years at EOS, rising through the ranks as a strategist, application development consultant, area sales manager, and more, all the way to his final position as SVP EMEA. Spectroplast investors AM Ventures and HZG Group have welcomed this appointment, and Spectroplast will reinforce its commitment to advancing silicone AM.

“Spectroplast has built an incredibly strong foundation. What excites me most is translating that technical excellence into solutions with real-world impact,” said Eils. “We’ll push the limits of what’s possible with silicone 3D printing: expanding our material portfolio, deepening co-development with customers, and building efficient, reliable production processes that deliver value from concept to market.”

Meltio Appoints Sixpenny Additive as Canadian Distributor

Spanish multi-laser DED company Meltio announced that newly launched Canadian metal AM company Sixpenny Additive is its first distribution and integration partner in Canada. Meltio’s patented wire-laser DED technology allows manufacturers to print fully dense metal parts with welding wire, which is more cost-effective. Its technology can operate as a standalone printer, and also be integrated onto robotic arms, and offers affordability, reliability, and industrial scalability. As a new Meltio distribution partner, Sixpenny Additive, a division of Sixpenny Architectural Fabrication, will offer local system sales and integration to Canadian manufacturers to help configure Meltio Engine systems with industrial robots, as well as Canada-based service and support and design for additive manufacturing (DfAM) consultations. Finally, Sixpenny Additive will provide direct access to Meltio’s technology through its service bureau, so customers can prototype and print parts without investing in their own machine.

“Meltio’s main commitment with this new partnership with Sixpenny Additive offering to all types of industries in Canada the ability to manage the entire manufacturing process using our unique industrial wire-laser metal 3D printing solutions consisting of a Meltio head integrated in a robotic arm -Meltio Engine Robot Integration-, and the Meltio Robot Cell. It is very interesting to help a large range of industries, from automotive to aerospace as they want to print and repair reliable metal parts with our DED wire-laser reliable solutions,” said Gabriel Ortiz, Meltio Channel Manager in the United States.

WOLD3D Inaugurates India’s BRAHMA, Largest Consumer 3D Printing Facility

WOL3D, a pioneer of consumer 3D printing in India, distributes a wide array of services and products, including 3D printers, 3D scanners, filaments, and 3D pens. Now, in Mumbai, it’s inaugurated BRAHMA, which it says is the largest consumer 3D printing farm in the country. The state-of-the-art facility has over 200 3D printers working 24/7 to produce 10,000 parts a week, with plans to increase that number to 50,000. Using both FDM and SLA technologies, BRAHMA’s operations are focused on the areas of rapid prototyping, on-demand manufacturing, and mass customization. These focus areas, plus the facility’s design studio, rapid prototyping lab, and customer experience zone, combined to create a comprehensive 3D printing ecosystem, and should help put WOL3D in a better position to serve more industries and applications.

The company went public about a year ago, and was actually the first listed 3D printing company in the country. The NSE market has responded very positively to this expansion in Mumbai, with WOL3D shares on the day of the BRAHMA announcement closing at ₹122.95, in an increase of ₹0.95, or 0.78%. Not only is the new 3D printing farm a milestone for WOL3D itself, but it also represents a major step forward for the 3D printing industry in India as a whole.

UT Dallas Researchers Achieve One-Day 3D Printed Zirconia Dental Restorations

While 3D printed dental restorations are easier to color-match and customize, same-day crowns are printed out of ceramic resins, instead of the much stronger zirconia material. Rather than being printed, same-day zirconia crowns are normally milled, which has its own complications. But a team of researchers from University of Texas at Dallas have come up with a way to enable same-day, 3D printed zirconia dental restorations. After you 3D print a zirconia crown, it undergoes debinding and sintering steps, the first of which can be very time-consuming. In their new approach, the team combines enhanced heat transfer with porous graphite felt, which reduces the debinding time to less than 30 minutes. This method will require clinical validation and regulatory approval before becoming commercially available, but the researchers have received a $550,000 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to support commercialization.

“We are excited to be advancing the commercialization of chair-side 3D-printed, all-ceramic zirconia permanent dental restorations. Because the crowns can be custom-printed for each patient on the same day, this approach offers greater personalization, faster treatment and the convenience of receiving a permanent restoration in a single visit,” explained Dr. Majid Minary, professor of mechanical engineering in the Erik Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science.

You can read the team’s published paper to learn more about their work.

PROTEOR Collaborates with Innovators for 3D Printed Prosthetics in Ukraine

PROTEOR, a U.S.-based leader in 3D printing for the global orthotics and prosthetics (O&P) industry, is partnering with Ukrainian innovators to help support civilians and veterans who have lost limbs in the ongoing war. This collaboration with One World Strong and Unbroken Ukraine is led by PROTEOR Print‘s Dr. Mike Gorski, PhD, MBA, and General Manager, and Mariia Yelizarova, the Head of Operational Excellence at TrainAI (RWS). Most traditional prosthetics are expensive and time-consuming to produce, but PROTEOR Print’s technology is said to majorly speed up the process, enabling printing of a below-knee preparatory socket in 90 minutes and a definitive socket with its CPX-KyronMAX material in less than six hours. The coalition’s goal is to get 3D printers on-site in Ukraine for localized, on-demand prosthetics production, and they’re hoping to raise $150,000 by the end of the year to do it. PROTEOR is donating one full 3D printing package ($25,000 value), materials for every additional 3D printer funded through donations, and travel and training costs for a one-week clinical training program in Lviv.

“This collaboration with PROTEOR is truly transformative for Ukraine,” said Yelizarova. “Their support is helping us deliver high-quality, 3D-printed prosthetics to both veterans and civilians impacted by the war—quickly, efficiently, and with exceptional care. Together, we’re not just restoring mobility; we’re restoring hope and dignity to those who need it most.”

You can donate to this project here and here.

