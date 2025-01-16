Overcoming Barriers in Additive Manufacturing

Additive manufacturing is reshaping industries, offering new opportunities for supply chain disruption and customization. However, many face barriers such as high costs, complex adoption processes and sustainability concerns, including the lack of standards or industry-specific quality management systems.

One of the biggest hurdles to adopting 3D printing is the perception of high costs. As a leader in the industry, HP is working to address these obstacles, helping businesses embrace 3D printing through strategic initiatives designed to reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO). The HP 3D Build Optimizer, an automated tool set to launch in 2025, leverages proprietary insights to re-nest parts and optimize build density. Early customers have already reported expected reductions in build costs by 20% and improved printer utilization by 21%. These improvements not only drive down costs but also enhance the mechanical properties and production efficiency of the parts. In addition to the SW HP Build optimizer, HP has introduced new materials like the HP 3D HR PA 12 FR and new nesting strategies, which help to lower cost per part, making additive manufacturing more financially viable for businesses ready to make the transition. This is the core of HP’s product design, aimed at facilitating solutions for both MultiJet Fusion and MetalJet Fusion technologies, whether for current or future needs.

To enhance workflow optimization and reduce production costs, HP also introduced the Autodesk Fusion bundle, a CAD/CAM and 3D Build Prep solution integrated with HP’s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) and Metal Jet technologies.

Scalability Built Into Every Solution

Scalability is a key focus in 3D printing, as businesses need the flexibility to grow without replacing their existing systems. Modular production platforms and scalable solutions allow companies to adapt to evolving needs while maintaining efficiency. As customers look to adopt this new technology, the production standard will also increase. For instance, the HP Metal Jet S100 platform offers enhanced quality, repeatability, and speed, making it ideal for both entry-level users and established businesses looking to expand. Similarly, HP’s polymer manufacturing solutions provide significant cost savings while maintaining high-quality output, meeting a core industry demand.

Advancing Sustainability Through Materials Innovation

Sustainability is at the centre of HP’s additive manufacturing solutions. HP is pioneering new materials, such as the halogen-free, flame-retardant HP 3D HR PA 12 FR, developed in partnership with Evonik. This material boasts a 50% reusability rate, reducing both waste and production costs Additionally, the use of PA11, sourced from renewable materials such as castor oil, further underscores HP’s commitment to environmentally responsible manufacturing. These innovations enable the production of high-quality components while aligning with sustainability goals, especially with Evonik’s production methods which helps to lower carbon footprint. By balancing material innovation with sustainability, HP is helping industries – from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing – adopt 3D printing as a tool for both operational efficiency and environmental responsibility.

Simplifying Adoption and Streamlining the User Experience Powered by AI Capabilities

Overcoming the design complexity and market demand issues that often hinder the adoption of additive manufacturing is key to its widespread success. HP is addressing these challenges with AI-powered solutions, such as the new platform developed with Fabrex, which supports build preparation, order management, and tracking. These advancements streamline the user experience, making 3D printing more accessible to businesses unfamiliar with the technology.

Collaboration for Growth

HP’s commitment to collaboration is central to its approach. The company’s involvement in the Leading Minds Consortium, which includes industry leaders like Ansys, EOS, Materialise, Nikon SLM, Renishaw, Stratasys, and TRUMPF, exemplifies this belief. Together, the consortium aims to break down the barriers to large-scale industrial 3D printing, creating a common framework and accelerating adoption. This spirit of “co-petition” reflects the belief that industry growth is best achieved through collaboration, expanding opportunities for all stakeholders and driving innovation.

These initiatives are helping establish a strong foundation for the future of additive manufacturing. By addressing cost, scalability, sustainability, and adoption barriers, HP is not only fostering innovation but enabling better end-to-end solutions, creating a path forward for industries to integrate 3D printing into their manufacturing processes, positioning the company as a leader in the field and driving the sector toward long-term growth.

Alexandre Tartas will participate at Additive Manufacturing Strategies, Feb 4-6 in New York City.

