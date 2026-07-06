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AMPulse Asia: Chinese IPOs, Defense Deals, and Dental 3D Printing Lead APAC Roundup

03:00 am by Sangmin "Simon" Lee 3D PrintingAsiaBusinessGeneral IndustryMetal 3D Printing
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The second half of June brought a wave of additive manufacturing activity across China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia. From Chinese IPOs and funding rounds to defense, aerospace, construction, dental, and medical advances. Here are 11 developments worth watching.

China

Yuding Additive Manufacturing files for a STAR Market IPO to raise about RMB 1.8 billion

Yuding Additive Manufacturing (煜鼎增材), a metal AM company founded by a team led by academician Wang Huaming and Beihang University and registered in Xiongan, filed for an IPO on Shanghai’s STAR Market to raise about RMB 1.8 billion to expand large-format metal additive manufacturing capacity for aerospace and nuclear applications. The Shanghai Stock Exchange accepted the application on June 23, 2026.

Jiangsu Runice 3D raises €12 million to expand production of core printer components

Jiangsu Runice 3D Technology (锐力斯) raised about EUR 12 million (nearly RMB 100 million) in a round led by Cowin Capital to scale production of core printer components such as hot ends and extruders, expand a second Dongguan site, and build out digitized manufacturing.

Strlaser launches a 1,000W ultra-thin fiber laser for high-reflectivity metal printing

Strlaser (思创激光), a Sichuan-based laser maker, launched a 1,000W ultra-thin fiber laser for metal additive manufacturing, featuring anti-back-reflection technology for high-reflectivity materials such as copper and aluminum.

SHINING 3D launches the Ceramix-Nano chairside ceramic 3D printer

SHINING 3D (先临三维) launched the Ceramix-Nano, a chairside ceramic 3D printer for dental clinics, with a scan-to-cementation workflow that the company says takes about 30 minutes.

SHINING 3D Dental launches Ceramix-Nano chairside ceramic 3D printer with 30-minute workflow. Image courtesy of Shining 3D.

Japan

Polyuse passes 300 construction 3D printing projects in Japan

Polyuse (ポリウス) surpassed 300 construction 3D printing projects in Japan, with about 40 of its Polyuse One systems installed since the model went on sale in September 2025.

South Korea

Holosmedic wins Vietnam approval for its biodegradable 3D-printed mesh

Holosmedic (홀로스메딕) received approval from the Vietnamese Ministry of Health for its biodegradable, 3D printed Holosmedic Mesh, a craniomaxillofacial bone-reconstruction scaffold, marking its second ASEAN clearance after Thailand.

VF Space raises a Pre-A round to commercialize wire-laser metal additive manufacturing

VF Space (브이에프스페이스), a South Korean startup, raised a Pre-A round from MYSC and Harang Technology Investment to commercialize its wire-laser additive manufacturing (WLAM) technology, which uses metal wire instead of powder, for shipbuilding, aerospace, energy, and defense.

Metal 3D printing equipment based on its proprietary Wire Laser Additive Manufacturing (WLAM) technology. Image courtesy of VF Space.

Daegun Tech shows its metal powder-bed fusion systems at ME2026 in Bangkok

Daegun Tech (대건테크), a South Korean metal AM maker, exhibited its industrial metal powder-bed fusion printers at Manufacturing Expo 2026 in Bangkok, promoting them for defense, aerospace, medical, and mold applications across Southeast Asia.

Link Solution extends its defense 3D printing partnership with the ROK Army

Link Solution (링크솔루션) extended its defense 3D printing agreement with the ROK Army 7th Logistics Support Group. The unit has operated Link Solution’s container-based AM Fab field printing system since 2024, producing discontinued repair parts and drone components.

India

PTC Industries clears up to Rs 1,800 crore fund-raising to expand aerospace metals capacity

PTC Industries, an Indian aerospace-materials group whose Aerolloy Technologies subsidiary runs metal additive manufacturing alongside titanium and superalloy casting, received board approval to raise up to Rs 1,800 crore (about US$210 million) through a qualified institutional placement, a preferential issue, or convertible warrants to expand manufacturing capacity.

Australia

AML3D commissions its first two ARCEMY X systems at Newport News Shipbuilding

AML3D completed commissioning of its first two ARCEMY X systems at Newport News Shipbuilding, a roughly A$4.5 million (about US$3 million) order that triggered final payment. The wire-arc systems will support U.S. Navy submarine and aircraft carrier programs under the Maritime Industrial Base plan, which aims to deploy up to 100 large-format metal 3D printers and produce about 1,600 additive parts annually by 2030.

AML3D Arcemy printer. Image courtesy of AML3D

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

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