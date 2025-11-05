3D Printing Financials: Xometry Hits Record Quarter as Marketplace Growth Narrows Losses

Xometry (Nasdaq: XMTR) reported record results for the third quarter of 2025, with revenue at an all-time high and a strong rebound in profitability. The company’s marketplace continued to grow quickly, offsetting weaker sales of supplier services and reducing overall losses. Growth was driven by larger corporate buyers, new automation tools, and stronger engagement across its global manufacturing network.

Revenue rose 28% year over year to $180.7 million, marking the company’s highest quarterly figure to date. The company’s marketplace division, which connects buyers with manufacturing suppliers, led the charge with $166.6 million in revenue, up 31% year-over-year. Growth was fueled by a rising number of active buyers (up 21% to 78,282) and an expanding base of larger corporate accounts spending at least $50,000 annually (up 14% to 1,724).

The company’s supplier services business, which includes marketing and financial tools for suppliers, declined 4% to $14.1 million. Even so, overall gross profit increased 29% to $72 million, helped by a record marketplace margin of 35.7%, up a bit more than two points from last year.

Xometry remains unprofitable on an unadjusted basis, posting a net loss of $11.6 million for the quarter. However, that’s an improvement from the $10.2 million loss a year earlier, when revenue was lower. On an adjusted basis, which excludes certain one-time costs and non-cash expenses, the company reported a net income of $6.2 million, up from $1.1 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA turned positive at $6.1 million, improving by $6.8 million from last year, thanks to tighter cost control and better margins. The company ended the quarter with $225 million in cash and investments, giving it plenty of room to keep funding growth.

3D Printing Is Important but Not Reported Separately

While Xometry does not publish a separate revenue line showing how much of its business comes from 3D printing, the company does list 3D printing among its core manufacturing capabilities, along with CNC and sheet metal, and describes how it supports a wide range of additive technologies and materials. For example, Xometry’s service pages list eight different 3D printing processes, including Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM), Stereolithography (SLA), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Multi-Jet Fusion (MJF), and Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS).

Its material guide shows that 3D printed plastics, resins, and metals are available, alongside traditional machining and molding processes. Plus, the website describes use-cases for 3D printing across industries like aerospace, healthcare, and consumer goods, and emphasises lead-time advantages, design flexibility, and low tooling cost for additive manufacturing.

Because the company groups all manufacturing methods into the “Marketplace” segment, we cannot estimate exactly what percentage of the $166.6 million marketplace revenue is solely attributable to 3D printing. However, 3D printing remains a key growth area for Xometry, particularly for prototypes, intricate designs, and short-run production, and it’s helping drive the company’s marketplace growth.

Xometry introduced several updates this quarter to strengthen its marketplace for both buyers and suppliers. The company launched the Workcenter mobile app, giving suppliers an easier way to manage orders, production, and payments from their phones.

In Europe, Xometry EU added new materials such as bronze and acrylics and offered quicker options for CNC, sheet metal, and 3D printing jobs. It also launched a parts library that gathers 3D models and drawings from past quotes, making it easier for customers to reorder parts.

Meanwhile, the Thomas division introduced a new performance-based advertising tool to help manufacturers manage budgets and track results. Xometry also improved its AI-powered Design for Manufacturing engine, which now pulls more data directly from CAD files to deliver faster and more accurate quotes.

Shortly after the quarter closed, Xometry launched Workcenter Mobile (on October 9, 2025), giving partners the ability to accept additive-manufacturing jobs and manage workflows directly from their phones, a move that further strengthens engagement with suppliers handling 3D printed work.

Guidance: Raising the Bar

Looking ahead, Xometry expects continued momentum into the final quarter of the year. For Q4 2025, it projects revenue between $182 million and $184 million, representing growth of roughly 23% to 24% year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA of $6 million to $7 million. For the full year, management raised its guidance to $676 million to $678 million in revenue and $16 million to $17 million in Adjusted EBITDA.

“This was another record quarter for Xometry as enterprise customers rapidly adopt our supply chain solutions,” said Randy Altschuler, CEO at Xometry. “In Q3, we delivered 31% marketplace revenue growth year-over-year, underscoring the strength of our platform and strategic global network.”

