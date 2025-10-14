Belgium Deepens Ties to F-35 Program Through Engine Manufacturing and 3D Printing Deal

Belgium officially received its first F-35 Lightning II fighter jet during a ceremony at the Jean Offenberg Air Base in Florennes on October 13. The event not only celebrated the arrival of the aircraft, but also marked a major step in the country’s defense modernization and the start of a new industrial partnership tied to the aircraft’s engine, one that also brings additive manufacturing (AM) into Belgium’s growing aerospace supply chain.

As part of the ceremony, the Belgian government signed an agreement with Pratt & Whitney, an RTX subsidiary that builds the F135 engine used in all F-35 jets. The deal ensures that two Belgian companies, Safran Aero Boosters and BMT Aerospace, will produce key engine components using advanced manufacturing methods, including 3D printing. The collaboration expands Belgium’s role in the global F-35 supply chain, connecting the nation’s aerospace industry to one of the most advanced defense and manufacturing networks in the world.

A Boost for Belgian Industry

Under the agreement, Safran Aero Boosters, based in Wallonia, will start producing important parts for the F135 engine. At the same time, BMT Aerospace, located in Flanders, will work with Safran to introduce a new and more efficient way to manufacture several of the engine’s main components.

The partnership builds on years of joint research and development between the two companies, which have been working together to strengthen Belgium’s ability to produce advanced parts for the F135 engine. The new deal is the result of close cooperation between Belgium’s federal and regional governments (in both Wallonia and Flanders) to grow industrial skills, promote innovation in aerospace manufacturing, and create new jobs in the defense sector.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Employment and Economy David Clarinval described the F-35 program as “more than a military acquisition; it is a strategic investment in Belgium’s security, sovereignty, and industrial strength.” He also pointed out that partnerships like this one “support innovation, strengthen the competitiveness of our companies, and demonstrate the excellent cooperation with our American ally.”

Belgium’s Minister of Defense, Theo Francken, added that the partnership “ensures Belgian innovation in an essential component: the F-35’s engine,” pointing out that the economic benefits extend beyond Lockheed Martin, the aircraft’s primary manufacturer.

Regional Collaboration and Economic Return

The agreement also marks an important step in cooperation between Belgium’s two regions, Wallonia and Flanders. Belgium has long been divided along linguistic lines, with French-speaking Wallonia in the south and Dutch-speaking Flanders in the north. By bringing together Safran Aero Boosters and BMT Aerospace, the project helps bridge those regional and language differences, connecting the country’s industrial strengths in a way that is both politically and symbolically important.

Safran Aero Boosters CEO François Lepot said the agreement “illustrates the government’s strong political commitment to Belgium’s sovereignty and job creation in the country. It means the Belgian industrial sector will play a key, strategic role in the supply chain of this iconic aircraft program.”

BMT Aerospace CEO Benoit Reynders described the partnership as proof of how “innovation and cooperation between regions can deliver world-class capabilities. For BMT Aerospace, this project not only strengthens our long-standing expertise in high-precision parts, but also secures long-term industrial activity and skilled jobs in Flanders.”

The Technology Behind the F-35’s Power

The Pratt & Whitney F135 is one of the most advanced fighter jet engines ever built. It powers all three versions of the F-35 Lightning II, providing more than 40,000 pounds of thrust. The engine’s efficiency and reliability are key to the aircraft’s performance, which includes stealth capability, supersonic speed, and advanced mission flexibility.

By joining the F135 engine program, the two Belgian companies will help make parts that require great precision and strong materials. Both Safran and BMT Aerospace have many years of experience working in these high-tech areas.

As part of the Safran Group, Safran Aero Boosters specializes in low-pressure compressors, oil systems, and test cells for aircraft propulsion. Its technology supports both civil aircraft and space launch vehicles, such as Ariane, and the company continues to expand its use of advanced manufacturing technologies, including metal AM, to produce lighter and more efficient components for aircraft engines and compressors.

Meanwhile, BMT Aerospace, headquartered in Belgium with operations in Romania and the United States, produces gears, transmissions, and actuators for major aerospace programs. The company has also been developing 3D printing applications to improve production flexibility and performance. Together, both companies bring different strengths to the program: Safran Aero Boosters focuses on engine parts, while BMT Aerospace makes precision gears and transmissions. Both are also using 3D printing to improve how aerospace components are made.

