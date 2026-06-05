UAS Additive Strategies 2026
AMS X

UT Researchers Use 3D Printing to Develop “Tabletop EUV Lithography” Process

08:30 am by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Design3D Printing3D Printing ResearchAcademic ResearchElectronicsScience & Technology
AMR Applications Analysis

Share this Article

Photolithography, the semiconductor manufacturing process whereby lasers transfer patterns onto chemical layers coating a substrate, is one of the most amazing industrial processes humanity has ever created. It is also by far one of the most expensive, with the most sophisticated machines (High-NA EUV) only produced by a single company (ASML) and carrying a price tag of around $400 million.

Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin (UT) are attempting to upend the barriers-to-entry standing in the way of broad access to EUV lithography by developing a low-cost, “tabletop” machine that leverages volumetric 3D printing. This process typically involves spinning vats of photopolymers exposed to light from every angle, allowing users to print entire objects all at once. The method the UT researchers utilized instead relies on a single source of light that passes through stationary, self-assembling nanospheres — still creating objects all at once, but on a much smaller scale.

Traditional EUV lithography can only create 3D structures by building them from a large number of 2D layers, patterned one layer at a time. The method the UT researchers have created, documented in a recent article in the journal Nano Letters, prints entire 3D nanostructures all at once, drastically shrinking the time from design to output.

A new 3D printing device and technique could speed up semiconductor research.

In addition to the machine they developed, the team at UT’s Cockrell School of Engineering also benefited from access to EUV materials developed by collaborators at UT Dallas and Johns Hopkins. The work was funded in part by a 2024 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF), awarded to winners of the Future of Semiconductors (FuSe2) competition.

In a press release about UT researchers’ development of a low-cost EUV process centered around volumetric 3D printing, UT professor Chin-Hao Chang (one of the lead authors for the associated research paper) contrasted the novel method, which reportedly works on a scale of minutes, against conventional EUV lithography: “The actual printing [in conventional EUV] might not take very long. But the processing can take days.

Saurav Mohanty, a recent Ph.D. graduate student in the group and the first author of the study, said, “Beyond semiconductor manufacturing, the ability to pattern 3D nanostructures can find applications in medicine for nanodrugs, quantum computing or synthesizing novel materials.”

I’ve noted many times that the additive manufacturing (AM) industry needs to continue to pay just as much attention as it always has to R&D applications, even as companies simultaneously pivot towards focusing on a growing number of production-level use cases. It’s perfectly logical that the AM industry would want to move past being relegated almost exclusively to the world of prototyping, but AM’s evolution is far more nuanced than a simple binary choice between prototyping and production.

For one thing, in practical terms, prototyping and production are not mutually exclusive phases. The industries in which AM has achieved the greatest penetration when it comes to end-use parts tend to be precisely those industries where AM had already reached some significant degree of adoption first in the R&D stage.

Additionally, now would be the worst time to stop targeting the R&D market, which is booming and should continue to do so for the foreseeable future. The semiconductor industry is the best example of this, but it is far from the only one. And even in the case of semiconductors, if projects like the one at UT can ultimately yield broadly accessible research tools, it will vastly expand the number of industries that can afford to fund their own semiconductor research.

Among the most profound consequences of the long-term accumulation of greater AM adoption is that the traditional lines between R&D and production have been blurred. The successful companies will be the ones that view prototyping and production not in terms of an either/or, but rather in terms of a deliberately strategized pathway from the former to the latter.

Images courtesy of the University of Texas

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud FirstMold Xometry ADDMAN
ADDMAN

Share this Article

Recent News

University of Arkansas Researchers Test Metal 3D Printing in a Mars-Like Atmosphere

CEO Yoav Zeif on Why Stratasys’ Markforged Acquisition Is Really a Bet on Industrialization

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D PrintingFeatured StoriesMilitary 3D PrintingMRO and SparesNorth AmericaOceania

3D Printing & the Autonomous Era: Defense Tech’s Latest Mutation

When we last checked in on the broad defense tech landscape and the role of the additive manufacturing (AM) industry in that environment, it became clear that the connecting thread...

June 5, 2026
Featured
3D PrintingElectronicsExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesNorth AmericaScience & Technology

The Stories nScrypt Can’t Tell; and Why That Matters

This article is Part 3 of a three-part series based on 3DPrint.com’s visit to nScrypt’s Orlando headquarters and conversations with Ken Church. There’s an interesting dynamic inside nScrypt’s Orlando headquarters. The...

June 4, 2026
3D Printing3D Printing EventsDental 3D PrintingExclusive Interviews

Stratasys Dental’s Negar Movahed Says They’re “Open for Partnerships”

According to “3D Printing for Dentistry 2025: Market Study and Forecast” by AM Research, the dental 3D printing market generated $5.2 billion in revenue in 2024—that’s nearly one third of...

June 1, 2026
Featured
3D PrintingBusinessEditorials / OpinionsFeatured StoriesMRO and SparesNorth AmericaReshoring

Stratasys Acquires Markforged, Analysis of AM’s Latest Consolidation Move

A very long time ago, in 2023, the additive manufacturing (AM) industry was enraptured over the attempts by a large chunk of its publicly traded original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to...

May 27, 2026
EOS
AM Ventures
The Barnes Global Advisors
Cantor
Stratasys
Lincoln Electric
Madde
nPower Technologies
Asimov Ventures
Continuum Powders
American Elements
HP
ARC Impact
HP Filament
Continuum Powders
MMX
Design at Elevation
DeskArtes
Additec
Atlix
Formnext
HP
FacFox
ADDMAN
AMR Applications Analysis
AMR Software
AMR Dental
IMTS
3DPOD
UAS Additive Strategies 2026
AMR Polymer Extrusion

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 23-25, 2027

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides