Former Hexagon CEO Ola Rollén Sells Final Shares to Back Divergent, Dagens Industri Reports

03:00 am by Vanesa Listek 3D PrintingBusinessStocks
Ola Rollén, the longtime CEO and now outgoing chairman of Swedish tech conglomerate Hexagon AB (STO: HEXA-B), has sold nearly all of his remaining shares in the company, a move linked to new funding for 3D printing startup Divergent Technologies.

This news was first reported by Martin Lindgren, a business journalist at Dagens Industri (DI), Sweden’s top financial newspaper. According to Lindgren’s exclusive coverage, Rollén confirmed that the SEK 90 million ($9.6 million) sale of his Hexagon shares was meant to help complete a SEK 210 million ($22.5 million) capital raise in his investment company Greenbridge, which is now allocating most of those funds into Divergent Technologies.

Who’s Who: Hexagon, Greenbridge, and Divergent

Hexagon is a global leader in digital reality solutions and industrial metrology. Under Rollén’s long tenure as CEO, the company became a big name in advanced manufacturing through more than 170 acquisitions. He stepped down from the CEO role at the end of 2022, though he remained chairman of the board until recently.

Ola Rollén. Image courtesy of Greenbridge.

But Rollén’s latest focus is on Divergent Technologies, a U.S.-based firm known for its DAPS (Divergent Adaptive Production System) platform, which combines AI-driven design, additive manufacturing, and automated assembly to build vehicle components faster, lighter, and more sustainably.

Hexagon itself previously invested $100 million in Divergent back in 2022, and Rollén’s personal investment firm Greenbridge has backed similar ventures in more recent years, including Hexagon-aligned ventures focused on automation and digital industrial transformation.

A Strategic Exit to Reinvest

According to the Dagens Industri report, Rollén recently sold 815,299 Hexagon shares while retaining some performance-based stock options still held in escrow. When asked about the timing of the sale, Rollén confirmed it was to support Greenbridge’s latest round, which in turn is backing Divergent.

So far, Divergent has not officially confirmed the new raise, but Rollén’s comments to Dagens Industri suggest the round is underway. Lindgren also says that Rollén indicated the company “would make formal disclosures once the raise is complete.”

Divergent’s Rise in AM

Divergent is becoming a key player in 3D printing, particularly for automotive and aerospace applications. It’s building what it calls a new kind of digital factory, one that uses 3D printing and computer-generated designs to make entire car parts and structures.

A look at the Divergent 3D factory. Image courtesy of Marc Weisberg.

A look at the Divergent 3D factory. Image courtesy of Marc Weisberg.

Its main product, the DAPS, has already been used to create full vehicle chassis and other components. Proving that 3D printing can go beyond just prototypes and be used for real-world production, especially when combined with robotics and automation.

While Divergent has not yet confirmed the fundraising round, Rollén’s statements and financial moves point to a momentum for the company. With new funding expected soon, Divergent may be preparing to scale up its business even more, getting ready for its next phase of growth in digital and additive manufacturing.

