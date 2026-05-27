ETH Students 3D Print Experimental Rocket Engine

One of the students, Mattia Röösli, developed the injector. He said that “rockets fascinate me because they fly simply by accelerating fuel backward,” adding that “it’s a mistake to think you can fully understand the topic before you start.” He also said that “you don’t need to be exceptionally talented to develop a rocket engine after two years of study. You go step by step and help each other,” which is encouraging news for anyone who might want to try something similar someday.

Together with the team, they made LPBF prototypes of the injector. They were helped by previous students who acted as mentors. They worked on safety concepts, other parts of the design, and testing for months. After test-firing, they achieved three sustained detonation waves. I love that this young team gets to work on completely new, cutting-edge stuff.

This kind of work is expensive. A lot of 3D printing, prototypes, build time, and design work add up. Not many universities could fund something like this. But there are many wealthy large universities that could, and they don’t do anything remotely as exciting as this. I love the practicality of this. Imagine all the practical FEA, DfAM, and 3D printing experience gained on your own. Imagine just trying to get the printed parts to work, and the understanding that comes from how the machines operate. This kind of thing is invaluable when going on to work with actual rockets. This kind of project could really give you a practical understanding of what it would take to get your own rocket company off the ground. And imagine just how prepared these students will be when they hit the job market.

We know that additive engineering is a team sport. It’s not a bunch of people working on their own thing serially. Instead, people work together as a team, continuously evaluating and passing information back and forth. Systems, simulation, propulsion, and manufacturing teams are in effect integrated and working cohesively. The ability to work in a team, to value others’ work, to understand different fields, and to fight for your ideas without fighting with others is crucial in the complex world of space and rocketry. This is a skill, something that you learn from experience. Perhaps more universities could get into more practical work with the lowering costs of Additive and electronics? Perhaps they should do so to enable their students to do more practical work as a team, learning to build together.