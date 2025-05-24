3D Printing News Briefs, May 24, 2025: Commercialization, Acquisition, & Facilities

We’re all business in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs! Titomic and nuForj have announced a strategic partnership, and AMETEK is acquiring FARO Technologies. CDG 3D Tech opened an Additive Manufacturing Centre in Basingstoke, and Divergent Technologies could help position Oklahoma as a hub for advanced manufacturing.

Titomic & nuForj Partner to Speed Up Advanced Manufacturing Innovation

Australian cold spray AM company Titomic, headquartered in Melbourne, has announced a strategic partnership with U.S.-based advanced manufacturing service provider nuForj, LLC, in order to speed up the commercialization of its proprietary Titomic Kinetic Fusion (TKF) technology in the U.S. Together, the two will combine Titomic’s technology with nuForj’s market reach and Industry 4.0 expertise to bring cold spray AM solutions to the industrial, aerospace, defense, and education sectors in the U.S. Speaking of that last one, Titomic and nuForj will also work to educate and train engineering students about cold spray and TKF, which enables high-performance metal AM without melting powders; this makes it good for coatings, radiation projection, and structural repairs. Per the agreement, nuForj will serve as a regional technology and commercialization partner for Titomic, and focus on providing tailored cold spray-based solutions to meet the demand for coating, repair, and component production. Titomic’s U.S. president, Dr. Patti Dare, said the partnership also “paves the way” for deploying advanced manufacturing hubs and setting up joint R&D initiatives.

“We believe Industry 4.0 technologies and digital transformation of the factory floor are essential to reindustrializing the U.S., powering new business models and driving productivity growth. Titomic Kinetic Fusion™ is an impressive technology for producing quality metal parts incredibly fast and efficiently, and we’re looking forward to making it accessible to scores of companies across the country committed to American manufacturing,” said Rudy Vogel, the Founder and CEO of nuForj.

AMETEK to Acquire Outstanding Shares of FARO Technologies Stock

AMETEK, Inc., a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions, announced a definitive agreement with FARO Technologies, Inc. to acquire all outstanding shares of its common stock. FARO Technologies is a top provider of 3D measurement and imaging solutions, such as laser scanners and trackers, software solutions, and portable measurement arms, along with comprehensive service offerings. Reporting annual sales of approximately $340 million, the company serves a wide range of markets with its digital reality and precision manufacturing solutions. AMETEK will acquire all of FARO’s outstanding shares of common stock for $44 per share in cash—representing approximately 40% premium to FARO’s closing price. The boards of directors of both AMETEK and FARO have unanimously approved the transaction, which values FARO at an enterprise value of approximately $920 million. The closing is subject to approval of FARO Technologies shareholders, and to customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals. It’s expected to be complete by the second half of 2025.

“FARO is an outstanding acquisition for AMETEK and an excellent strategic fit with our Ultra Precision Technologies division. FARO’s differentiated 3D metrology and imaging solutions expand our presence in attractive growth markets. Its strong brand, global customer base, employees and technology capabilities complement our existing Creaform business and provide compelling opportunities for growth and margin expansion,” said David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and CEO.

CDG 3D Tech Opens New Basingstoke Additive Manufacturing Centre

Concurrent Design Group | CDG 3D TECH, headquartered in Hampshire, is an independent UK supplier of industrial 3D printers and scanners, software, post-processing equipment, consumables, training, services, and support. It recently expanded with the opening of an Additive Manufacturing Centre in Basingstoke, which includes a showroom, service centre, warehouse, material testing area, a store for consumable purchases and shipment, and more. The centre, which is complimentary to the company’s sites in Derby and Alton, offers a range of AM technologies, including stereolithography (SLA), selective laser melting (SLM), fused filament fabrication (FFF), Nylon selective laser sintering (SLS), clay liquid deposition modeling (LDM), and fused granulate fabrication (FGF). The facility’s location is advantageous due to its road and railway links to the South West, South East, and the Midlands, so facilitating shipments of consumables and 3D printers will be easier. More employees have been hired to support this expansion, and additional appointments are planned.

“While 3D printing is now well established in the UK, Additive Manufacturing is only recently being adopted by general manufacturing companies. By opening our new AM Centre, we will be able to showcase the very latest industrial 3D printers and post-processing, so that we can help our UK customers to manufacture in metal, polymers and ceramics,” said Grant Cameron, founder and managing director of CDG 3D TECH. “We have always stayed ahead of the latest industry developments. This new facility allows us to house larger machines, so we can continue to share our expertise with UK manufacturers and provide the training, support and services to help them to benefit from industry-leading technologies and materials, minimising their manufacturing costs, shortening time to market, and maximising their return on investment.”

Divergent Technologies Announces Strategic Plans in Oklahoma

California-based Divergent Technologies wants to revolutionize the way automobiles are manufactured, and its end-to-end Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPS) uses universal robotic assembly, AI-driven design, and industrial additive manufacturing to deliver high-performance structures. Now, to speed up the adoption of next-generation advanced manufacturing, Divergent has entered into a strategic partnership with the Hamm Institute for American Energy at Oklahoma State University (OSU), which could help set up Oklahoma as a hub for advanced manufacturing and industrial innovation. Because of Tinker Air Force Base, and the state’s national security infrastructure, Oklahoma is an ideal environment to scale advanced manufacturing, including Divergent’s technology, for defense applications. OSU and the Hamm Institute are also partnering with the University of Oklahoma (OU) for the initiative, and Divergent’s founder and CEO Kevin Czinger signed a Memorandum of Understanding with OSU President Jim Hess, joined by Hamm Institute Executive Director Ann Bluntzer Pullin, OU President Joe Harroz, Continental Resources Executive Chairman Harold Hamm, and U.S. Rep. Tom Cole. Additionally, Divergent is receiving many orders from the aviation and automotive industries, as well as defense contractors, which is why Czinger says the company is ready to expand with 10 new U.S plants. Not surprisingly, Oklahoma City is on the short list as a location for one of these plants, as it’s aligned with the U.S. defense mission just like Divergent. A decision about the location could come within six months, with a plant up and running within a year.

“We need to finalize our plan. Right now, we’re talking to different federal, state, and private groups within different states,” Czinger said. “I’d say Oklahoma City is a very, very strong candidate because of the ecosystem around it, the business and government ecosystem.”

Featured image courtesy of CDG 3D TECH

