Titomic Partners with DNV to Advance Cold Spray AM in Oil & Gas

Australian cold spray additive manufacturing (AM) OEM Titomic has partnered with Norway’s DNV to accelerate certification of cold spray parts for oil & gas and maritime applications. DNV is among the world’s leading standards-setting bodies in these industries.

Back in October, 2024, Titomic announced it had been invited to join DNV’s Joint Industry Project ProGRAM, a long-term effort to standardize AM processes for the oil & gas and maritime sectors. At the time, Titomic noted that its initial goal in joining the project was to establish qualification standards for Inconel 625, cold spray repair, and low-alloy carbon steel for subsea parts.

In this latest update, Titomic revealed that the company is focused on validating its Kinetic Fusion process under the NORSOK M-501 qualification, a benchmark for using coatings on parts in offshore installations. About a year ago, Titomic announced its first big deal in the energy sector with a sale of a D523 system to Australian energy giant Woodside Energy, which deployed the machine at an offshore gas platform in waters off the Western Australian coast.

In a press release about the new partnership, Klaas Rozema, President of Titomic EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), said: “This agreement with DNV marks a significant step forward for Titomic as we expand into the global energy and maritime markets. NORSOK M-501 and related maritime certifications will enable Titomic Kinetic Fusion to be recognized for Thermal Spray Aluminum (TSA) repairs, surface protection of field welds, and restoration of marine hulls, ballast tanks, subsea infrastructure, and pipeline systems. Working with DNV ensures our technology is held to the highest international standards.” Jim Simpson, CEO and Managing Director of Titomic, added: “This collaboration reinforces Titomic’s commitment to delivering practical, efficient, and reliable repair solutions for mission-critical infrastructure. Our Titomic Kinetic Fusion technology is not only easy to deploy on-site, but it also allows for rapid repairs, minimal downtime, and extended operational life of high-value assets. The process is highly material-efficient, using only the required powder with minimal waste, and offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional methods — especially in remote or offshore environments where speed and precision are essential.”

As I noted in my previous post on Titomic, the company has been making a string of key deals lately, all centered on accelerating the standardization of its processes and ultimately making it easier for customers to adopt cold spray AM. This momentum should inspire optimism in Titomic’s near-term prospects, and it is also likely a sign of increased broader interest in cold spray from what have historically been the technology’s big customer bases, namely defense, oil & gas, and maritime.

The executive order to revitalize US shipbuilding capabilities, which the Trump administration issued on “Liberation Day”, would be one logical explanation for such increased interest. Another explanation would be the related move that the administration made a week later, when the White House announced it was imposing rules to force US exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to transport 1 percent of their cargo on US-built ships by early 2028.

Despite how small that percentage is, the key to keep in mind is that currently, no US LNG is exported via US-built ships, and the American Petroleum Institute (API) has stated that there aren’t enough of these ships to meet the requirement. One solution that seems to be in the works is to strike deals to build new LNG vessels with US allies like South Korea and Japan — and potentially, Australia. In any case, the heightened demand for new ship parts and repair solutions for non-Chinese ships currently in circulation could be a major long-term catalyst for cold spray systems from Western companies.

Images courtesy of Titomic

