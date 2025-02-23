3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: February 23, 2025

This week’s roundup of 3D printing webinars and events has something for everyone—software, metals, casting, and even golf clubs. Read on for all the details!

February 23 – 26: 3DEXPERIENCE World 2025

3DEXPERIENCE World 2025 will be in Houston, Texas from February 23-26 this week, bringing together a community of designers, engineers, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. Attendees will be able to explore all the latest design innovations from Dassault Systèmes in the 3DEXPERIENCE Works portfolio and the SOLIDWORKS ecosystem. Plus, if you can’t make it in person, the General Sessions and keynotes will live-streamed, and there will be featured interviews with special guests, tours of the Playground and The Hive, technical presentations, and more.

“Whether you are a long time SOLIDWORKS user, just starting your product design journey, or using the extended 3DEXPERIENCE Works concept to manufacturing solutions, like DELMIAWorks, 3DEXPERIENCE World will provide connection to the technologies, trends, and leaders to help you create new products, new lines of business or new experiences.”

You can register for the event here.

February 24 – 26: MIM2025

The next event this week takes us to Costa Mesa, California, for MIM2025—the International Conference on Injection Molding of Metals, Ceramics, and Carbides. It is the premier conference for MIM (metal injection molding) CIM (ceramic injection molding) and CCIM (cemented carbide injection molding conference), and is put on by the Metal Powder Industries Federation (MPIF), a federation of six trade associations that represent various aspects of powder metallurgy (PM), metal powders, and particulate materials. The conference is targeted at product designers, engineers, manufacturers, researchers, consumers, educators, and students, and there will be technical sessions, an exhibit hall, networking opportunities, and more.

“The objective of the conference is to explore these advances, assist in the transfer of technology, and investigate new developments to continue growth.”

You can register for MIM2025 here.

February 24: AM Coalition Members-Only Roundtable

At 3 PM EST on Monday, February 24th, the Additive Manufacturing Coalition will hold a members-only roundtable via Zoom, offering an “Update and Outlook from Air Force Research Laboratory.” Dr. Mark Benedict, Additive Manufacturing Lead for the AFRL’s Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, will be the speaker at this virtual event.

“Members are welcome to join a roundtable discussion with Mark Benedict from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).”

You can RSVP for the roundtable here. Again, this is for members only.

February 25 – 27: DRIVE AM’s Intro to Industrial AM

The latest DRIVE AM virtual training, “Introduction to Industrial Additive Manufacturing,” is from February 25-27. The University of Texas, El Paso (UTEP) and its W. M. Keck Center for 3D Innovation established DRIVE AM, which stands for Driving Research, Innovation, and Value through Education in Advanced Manufacturing Technology (AMT). The initiative—driven by UTEP, America Makes, Tailored Alloys, and the Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI)—aims to boost the local economy and provide the Department of Defense with new contractors. The topics for this course include material extrusion and laser powder bed fusion, and attendees will receive a certificate upon completion.

“Our training sessions provide significant focus on the use of additive manufacturing and its applications. The content is well-balanced, consisting of hands-on exercises and lectures, utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and software.”

You can register for the free DRIVE AM training here. Attendance is required for all three days.

February 25: Plastics & Metals 3D Printing for Golf Clubs

On Tuesday, February 25th, at 11 am EST, HP is hosting a webinar called “Teeing Off Together: Plastics and Metals 3D Printing for Golf Club Design.” Katie Calderon, the founder of Club Girl Golf, and HP Applications Engineer Khanh Nguyen will discuss how 3D printing with both metals and plastics is transforming the design of high-performance, custom golf clubs. Calderon will share how she leveraged HP’s AM technologies to design precision-crafted clubs tailored for women (including the Monarch Putter), while Khanh will offer his insights into the engineering and applications behind these technologies.

“Whether you’re passionate about golf, innovation, or advanced manufacturing, this webinar is your front-row seat to the future of the sport.”

You can register for the webinar here.

February 26 – 27: Advanced Manufacturing for Aerospace & Materiel

From February 26-27, Europe’s premier event to accelerate business within the materiel supply chain comes to the United Kingdom. Defence IQ’s 11th annual “Advanced Manufacturing for Aerospace & Material,” in official partnership with ASTM International, will be held in Bristol—the U.K.s largest aerospace cluster. The conference, previously known as Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace, Defence & Space, is a great opportunity for vendors and end users in the aerospace and materiel supply chain to collaborate, share ideas, and optimize manufacturing processes. Attendees can discuss the integration of AI, digitization, and robotics in the aerospace and materiel supply chain, learn about solutions to tackle sustainability and cybersecurity challenges, enjoy insightful panel discussions and networking opportunities, and more.

“The evolving landscape of Advanced Manufacturing calls for greater efficiency, innovation, and risk reduction. Through collaboration, we can harness emerging technologies, enhance supply chain resilience, and gain critical insights into demand-driven production—especially relevant to today’s threat environment.”

You can purchase a pass to the event here.

February 26 – 28: EBAM 2025

The 5th International Conference on Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM) will be held in Erlangen, Germany from February 26-28. This conference series aims to discuss the specific opportunities and challenges for EBAM technology, and welcomes researchers and industrial users to share their work and insights. There will be multiple AM industry companies exhibiting at EBAM 2025, including Colibrium Additive – a GE Aerospace Company, Freemelt, Wayland Additive, and more. Sessions will focus on topics such as refractory metals, process monitoring, titanium, and other materials, and there will also be a poster session.

“We hope that the wide range of inspiring talks — including keynote presentations, high-quality poster presentations and an exhibition area — initiates various fruitful discussions and future cooperation.”

You can learn more about registration here.

February 26: Federal Tech Transfer & Transition

The Defense Innovation OnRamp Hub: Ohio, physically located at the Arcade Innovation Hub in Dayton, Ohio, collaborates with organizations throughout the state to accelerate the development of technology solutions addressing national security challenges, and strengthen the Defense Industrial Base by working with partners to solve DoD problems by collaborating with academia, small business, industry, venture, and the DoD itself. This Wednesday, February 26th, at 12 pm EST, the hub will hold a free virtual event on “Federal Tech Transfer and Transition 101: How to commercialize your technology.” Anthony Gillespie, the Director Technology-Based Economic Development and Technology Transfer, Parallax Advanced Research | The Ohio Aerospace Institute, will lead a discussion about the various types of mechanisms, like grants and licenses, that your organization can use to create opportunities to transfer, commercialize, and transition your solutions to the DoD, or other federal agencies.

“Are you an innovator from academia or industry developing a technology solution that can address national security? If you are interested in learning how to transfer or commercialize your innovation for federal government use, this webinar will provide a roadmap on how to access opportunities.”

You can register for the event here.

February 26: Bridging the Gap with Elementum 3D

Finally, the latest “Bridging the Gap” webinar by Elementum 3D will take place at 1 pm EST this Wednesday the 26th, and will focus on the “Maturation of AM GRX-810 Superalloy.” Dr. Tim Smith, NASA’s lead inventor of GRX-810; Paul Gradl, Principal Engineer at NASA MSFC; and Dr. Jeremy Iten, CTO at Elementum 3D, will discuss GRX-810, an extremely stress-resistant 3D printed superalloy. The speakers will also reveal its advancements in material properties, as well as discuss production of the material, hot-fire test results, and real-world applications for GRX-810. After their presentations, there will be a brief Q&A roundtable discussion.

“NASA’s GRX-810 superalloy has matured into a printable and now commercially available material capable of enduring temperatures over 2,000°F with twice the strength and 1,000 times the creep life compared to other state-of-the art printable superalloys.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.