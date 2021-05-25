ICON Unveils New Concrete 3D Printer and “House Zero” 3D Printed Home Design

8 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D PrintersConstruction 3D PrintingFeatured Stories

Share this Article

Based in Austin, Texas, ICON is among the pioneers in additive construction. Alongside firms like COBOD and WinSun, the company has achieved some of the most significant progress in 3D printing complete structures. The startup is able to pull this off with its large, gantry-style concrete 3D printer, Olympus. Now, the company has announced that it has upgraded its flagship system to be bigger and faster, unveiling the first in a new series of homes that it hopes will redefine how we look at architecture and construction.

The Vulcan 3D printer from ICON. Image courtesy of ICON.

The new machine is called Vulcan, “engineered from the ground up for mass production of 3D-printed homes with precision and speed.” ICON claims that it is 1.5 times larger and two-times faster than its predecessor, able to fabricate structures over 3,000 square feet in size. Operated via mobile app, the system weighs a massive 9,500 pounds and features an automated control system.

To showcase the capabilities of Vulcan, ICON is launching what it calls the Exploration Series of homes, in which it will collaborate with architects and designers to “develop new design languages and architectural vernaculars with world-class architects based on the opportunities created by construction scale 3D printing.” The first home in the series, “House Zero”, was designed by Lake|Flato Architects.

“House Zero will be the most incredible 3D-printed home in the world, because it was optimized and designed specifically to be 3D printed,” said Jason Ballard, co-founder and CEO, ICON. “This is the moment when people around the world will see more of the architectural design freedom and benefits of a 3D-printed house and believe that they too would want to live in a 3D-printed house.”

House Zero, currently initiating construction in East Austin. Image courtesy of ICON.

With construction already beginning in East Austin, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home will measure over 2,000 square feet with an additional one-bedroom, one-bathroom accessory dwelling unit (ADU). The structure is described as combining the aesthetics of a mid-century ranch-style home with the organic possibilities of additive construction. ICON claims that House Zero is optimized for 3D printing, saying that the home will be designed with only the resiliency and sustainability possible with 3D printing.

Powered by Aniwaa
Extruded concrete from the Vulcan system. Image courtesy of ICON.

“If people fall in love with what we’re doing here, it turns out the Vulcan is the only construction system in the world capable of delivering this home and others like it. We are hopeful this catalyzes widespread enthusiasm and excitement for the future of construction and architecture. We’re getting ready to stand up manufacturing in our new facilities and begin larger scale projects in anticipation of such a response,” Ballard added.

So far, ICON has 3D printed 24 homes in the U.S. and Mexico. The firm claims this number to be the most completed by “any construction tech company”, but, if you compare them in terms of size to the projects completed by WinSun in China, one wonders just how true that claim would be. WinSun’s additive construction technology has been difficult to validate in the past but is said to produce concrete panels and elements in a climate-controlled environment before shipping those pieces to the construction site for assembly, essential a form of modular, additive construction. With this technique, it has produced a three-story villa, 1100-square meter luxury cottage, and a six-story apartment building.

That said, it has been difficult to fully understand WinSun’s process. Unlike WinSun, ICON 3D prints buildings on-site and in a non-modular fashion. How this changes the equation in terms of energy usage, transportation and more, I’m not sure. One thing that was demonstrated by Apis Corp when it 3D printed a structure in Dubai was that on-site additive construction is tricky business, given the equipment and material’s exposure to the elements.

ICON is additionally selling 3D printed homes in the U.S. via developer 3Strands, while also attempting to pursue social housing, disaster relief housing, and even technology for additive construction on the Moon and Mars. Though many additive construction firms have claimed that 3D printed homes will have a massive impact on the housing crisis, that may be an overblown claim. While the co-director of the Council of Community Housing Organizations, Peter Cohen, believes that this technology might be better suited for ADUs and other niche housing, 3DPrint.com Executive Editor sees a stronger and more immediate future for specific concrete elements and formwork.

Regardless of where this technology goes, the competition is heating up as a number of startups business and attention. In addition to those already mentioned, there’s Mighty Buildings and CyBe, all of whom who will have to contend with more established players in the market, such as Saint-Gobain and the PERI Group (backers of COBOD). The technology is certainly an exciting one and it is evolving much more quickly than I previously anticipated.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

IBM and Ricoh Partner for 3D Printed Anatomical Models

MeaTech to Open Plant in Belgium for 3D Printing Cultured Chicken Fat

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Guns

3D Printer Reviews

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: May 23, 2021

With seven webinars and events each on May 25th and 26th, five on the 27th, and one on the 28th, I won’t waste time with a lengthy intro. Keep reading...

May 23, 2021
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAutomotive 3D PrintingBusinessCarbon FiberSustainability

UBQ Materials and Plastics App Make 3D Printing Filament from Waste 

Israeli startup UBQ Materials uses advanced conversion technology to transform household waste into a sustainable and cost-competitive thermoplastic that substitutes oil-based resins for manufacturing. The green company announced a new...

May 17, 2021
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Research3D SoftwareAdditive ManufacturingAutomotive 3D PrintingBioprintingBusinessDental 3D PrintingMedical 3D Printing

3D Printing Financials: 3D Systems Reports 7.7% Revenue Growth Driven by Increase in Healthcare Sales

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, 3D Systems delivered a combination of growth and profits. A leader in the 3D printing segment, the company reported 7.7% revenue growth,...

May 13, 2021
Sponsored
BioprintingEducationSponsored

ROKIT Healthcare launches ‘INVIVO CAMPUS’, a global e-learning platform for regenerative medicine and bioprinting technologies

ROKIT Healthcare, a South Korean biotechnology company developing 4D bioprinting applications in regenerative medicine, has launched an e-learning service platform around bioprinting and other cutting-edge technologies INVIVO Campus seeks to lower...

May 13, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, February 2022
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides