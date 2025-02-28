U.S. Army Validates First 3D-Printed Barracks

The U.S. Army has marked a significant milestone in the advancement of military infrastructure with the completion of its first-ever 3D-printed barracks at Fort Bliss, Texas. The project, undertaken with support from the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC), represents the largest 3D-printed military structure in the Western Hemisphere and serves as a demonstration of the potential for additive construction (AC) for military infrastructure.

A Step Toward Institutionalizing 3D Printing in Military Construction

The barracks, designed to house up to 56 soldiers, were built in collaboration with Austin-based AC firm ICON. The structures comply with the Unified Facilities Criteria (UFC), a set of Department of Defense (DoD) guidelines ensuring the safety, durability, and standardization of military buildings. ERDC’s Construction Engineering Research Laboratory (CERL) played a crucial role in reviewing and validating the integrity of the 3D-printed walls, ensuring they met stringent UFC requirements.

Megan Kreiger, Portfolio Manager for Additive Construction at ERDC-CERL and a key figure in the DoD’s exploration of AC, noted, “AC is relatively young compared to conventional construction, which often relies on historical data for design and performance. Since AC lacks this longstanding historical data, it is important to fill this gap through proper evaluation and understanding from a performance and design standpoint. ERDC has worked to develop, understand and push the limits of AC for both expeditionary environments and installations. The collaborative effort with private sector and the Army on the 3D Printed Barracks project was a significant step towards tech transition of AC.”

This project follows earlier demonstrations of AC’s potential in military applications. In 2022, ICON partnered with the Texas Military Department to build a 3,800-square-foot training barracks at Camp Swift, marking the largest 3D-printed structure in North America at the time. The Fort Bliss project surpasses that record, with each building spanning more than 5,700 square feet.

ICON’s Trajectory: Growth, Challenges, and Military Investment

ICON’s involvement in military construction comes amid economic uncertainty in the AC sector. Despite securing $56 million in Series C funding earlier this year, ICON also announced workforce reductions. Other companies in the segment have faced financial struggles, as well. Most publicly, this includes Mighty Buildings, which put itself up for sale, and Diamond Age, which has liquidated its assets. However, ICON’s continued partnership with the U.S. military highlights the government’s strategic interest in AC and may offer a stable revenue stream for the company as it refines its technology and business model.

The DoD’s engagement with AC extends beyond individual projects. By developing standards and conducting rigorous testing, ERDC and the Army Corps of Engineers are laying the foundation for a broader integration of 3D printing into military construction. This effort aligns with the Army’s priorities of modernization, cost efficiency, and rapid deployment capabilities.

The military’s involvement in additive construction is not occurring in isolation. The International Code Council (ICC) has been working to establish industry-wide standards for 3D-printed concrete walls, while organizations like ASTM International and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) have developed guidelines for qualification and design documentation in additive manufacturing.

As Kreiger and her team continue to push the boundaries of AC, the sector is gradually transitioning from experimental projects to standardized, scalable solutions. ERDC-CERL has been instrumental in this process, collaborating with academic institutions, industry partners, and other government agencies to refine AC methods and ensure their structural viability.

Despite setbacks in the commercial sector, AC’s potential remains significant. Military applications provide a proving ground for the technology, demonstrating its ability to produce resilient, energy-efficient structures in challenging environments. While private-sector adoption still faces hurdles, the DoD’s investment in AC may pave the way for broader acceptance and regulatory clarity in civilian construction.

All images courtesy of CERL. Feature image: 1AD Commanding General Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor ; Congresswoman Veronica Escobar and Fort Bliss Garrison Commander Col. Brenden Gallagher cut the ribbon for the largest 3D-printed barracks in the DoD.

