Sperra to 3D Print Energy Infrastructure in California

08:30 am by Joris Peels

Sperra, a concrete 3D printing company, focuses on constructing critical energy infrastructure rather than building houses or selling printers. The company has secured two significant contracts that will expand its operations in this area. The German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK) is providing $3.7 million to support the development of pumps and turbines in collaboration with researchers from Fraunhofer IEE and PLEUGER Industries. PLEUGER, a manufacturer of submersible pumps commonly used in mining, subsea applications, and oil extraction, is a key partner in this initiative. Additionally, Sperra will construct a 10-meter-diameter, 500 kW energy storage system off the coast of California.

The system comprises large 3D printed concrete spheres equipped with pipes housing a pump turbine. Water entering the pipes powers the turbine, storing energy that can later be released via the pump as needed. This project represents a significant advancement in the Subsea Pumped Storage Hydropower (SPSH) field. SPSH has the potential to be a transformative technology for a renewable energy future, offering power generation and storage near large coastal cities with minimal infrastructure compared to other solutions. The turbine and concrete pump design is particularly noteworthy, as it avoids the harmful chemicals typically found in conventional batteries. Additively manufactured power recovery and storage systems like this could see substantial growth, driven by increased investment in decarbonization from governments and private investors.

The initial pumped storage hydropower system will be 3D printed in Long Beach, a rapidly emerging hub for 3D printing. The area hosts numerous 3D printing companies serving the aerospace, defense, and new space sectors, making Long Beach a focal point for advanced manufacturing in Los Angeles County. The project is supported by a $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Water Power Technologies Office.

Artistic rendering of an SPSH storage park, connected to a substation and floating offshore wind farm. Source: Sperra
A rendering imagining how the project may look. Source: Sperra

“This project is a major step forward to realizing the full potential of energy storage to decarbonize our electric grid. SPSH with 3D-printed concrete will accelerate the energy transition, employing local labor and using immediately available materials. We are very excited about the international collaboration on this project with Fraunhofer IEE and PLEUGER, and are grateful that the Water Power Technologies Office recognizes the tremendous potential of this work,” said Sperra CEO Jason Cotrell.

“Pumped storage power plants are particularly suitable for storing electricity for several hours to a few days. However, their expansion potential is severely limited worldwide. Therefore, we are transferring their functional principle to the seabed – the natural and ecological restrictions are far lower there. In addition, the acceptance of the citizens is likely to be significantly higher,” commented Dr. Bernhard Ernst, Senior Project Manager at Fraunhofer IEE.

Pumped energy storage could become a practical solution for balancing power demands on a greener grid. This concept, referred to as Stored Energy in the Sea (StEnSea), was initially developed through research by Professor Horst Schmidt-Böcking and Dr. Gerhard Luther. Bringing this technology to fruition involves collaboration among Sperra, Fraunhofer IEE, PLEUGER Industries, engineering services firm WSP, Purdue University, and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). The project has also benefited from previous funding provided by the California Sustainable Energy Entrepreneur Development (CalSEED) program and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

For this technology to become widespread, collaboration with additional partners will be essential. In our Concrete Dreams series, we explored the potential of 3D printing in infrastructure and concluded that it presents a significant opportunity, particularly in remote areas. We identified storage tanks of various kinds as an especially promising and potentially lucrative application for 3D printing. Localized production for energy infrastructure could simplify logistics considerably.

For example, one of the major constraints on the size of large wind turbines is transportation. Currently, wind turbines are at the maximum size that can be transported by barge or road. However, 3D printing on-site, whether for bases or entire turbines, could allow for larger and more efficient designs.

This localized approach also provides flexibility in areas with dense coastal activity, such as California, where space is at a premium. With beaches, ports, and residential zones in close proximity, a small-footprint production system using 3D printing could reduce the disruption caused by construction. Minimizing downtime for ports or limiting the affected area can significantly lower costs for other industries, making 3D printed construction not only practical but also highly attractive. Such advantages could transform 3D printed construction from a niche concept into a billion-dollar industry.

