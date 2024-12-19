3D Printed Social Housing Completed to ASTM Standards

The introduction of standards in 3D-printed housing is a welcome development, bringing much-needed regulation, certification, testing, and consistency to what has been a “Wild West” industry. Harcourt Technologies (HTl.tech) has set an example by completing a three-home social housing project in Ireland that adheres to ISO/ASTM 52939:2023. Using COBOD’s BOD2 printer, the project achieved double-cavity walls that comply with EN206 and Eurocode 6 standards under the same framework.

The homes, located in Grange Close, cover a total area of 330 square meters. The project was completed in 132 days, 35% faster than conventional methods. The double-wall system, printed in just 12 days, significantly expedited the construction process, simplifying the integration of floors and walls into the final build. The entire printing process, including the setup and dismantling of the printer, took 18 days. The innovative wall structure featured 10 cm load-bearing concrete walls surrounding a 15 cm cavity, with a compressive strength of 47 MPa. According to the partners, the total wall construction time was reduced by 59.1%. For the achievement, the project was honored with the Standards Innovation Award by the National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI).

¨This honor recognizes HTL.tech’s exceptional integration of standards into HTL Technologies’ processes for 3D house construction printing. Their innovative efforts are helping to position Ireland as a leader in this field and demonstrating how standards can drive cutting-edge advancements. By adopting I.S. EN ISO/ASTM 52939:2023, HTL.tech are setting a remarkable example for others in the industry to follow,” said Geraldine Larkin, CEO of NSAI.

“HTL.tech is extremely proud to be the first company in Europe to build a structure that complies with the rigorous new I.S. EN ISO/ASTM 52939:2023 additive manufacturing standard, representing a significant advancement in additive construction. The COBOD BOD2 3D printer was crucial in this accomplishment, enabling us to complete the Grange Close Social Housing Scheme 35% faster than traditional methods. The BOD2 printer’s precision and efficiency, combined with complementary Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) technologies, allowed us to establish new industry standards and offer an effective means to produce high-quality, sustainable housing at an accelerated rate,” said Justin Kinsella, Director of HTl.tech.

This is a great step forward toward the broader adoption of 3D-printed construction. The field is evolving rapidly, with innovations in 3D-printed energy infrastructure, increasing research funding for affordable housing, and more bridges being built using this technology. A few years ago, the focus was on printing structures in 24 hours and creating increasingly larger buildings. Now, the industry has matured. Standards and affordable structures offer a more reliable path to advancing 3D-printed construction. Real, measurable savings in time and money, as demonstrated here, hold far more value than the concept of mythical $5,000 buildings printed in a single day. Realistic cost and time savings complete the ROI picture for construction companies and encourage developers to adopt 3D printing technology.

Looking ahead, the hope is for 3D-printed construction to become more routine and reliable in the years to come. A focus on consistent, standardized performance is key to moving the sector forward. Construction projects are highly capital-intensive and often financed through significant leveraging. Contracts frequently include penalties for project delays. Thus, the time savings highlighted here will likely appeal to subcontractors, contractors, builders, and developers. Completing buildings faster means they can be sold more quickly, accelerating capital recovery.

This illustrates how 3D-printed construction can directly address the financial dynamics of the construction industry. Sensible, standards-based innovation that targets these economic levers will ultimately make 3D-printed construction a mainstream practice.