EufyMake E1: Full-Color 3D Textured UV Printing For Everyone?!

Disclosure: The E1 was provided to me by EufyMake (AnkerMake) free of charge for the purpose of this review. I have not received any other compensation. All opinions expressed are my own, and EufyMake (AnkerMake) has had no influence on the content of this review.

Disclaimer: Backing a Kickstarter campaign involves inherent risks and uncertainties that potential backers should carefully consider before pledging funds. While crowdfunding platforms like Kickstarter offer exciting opportunities to support innovative projects, there are several reasons why backing a campaign may not be suitable for everyone. Back at your own risk.

Unboxing

Packaging Quality

The E1 was meticulously packaged with exceptional attention to detail, ensuring a premium and high-quality presentation. The E1 packaging was on par with some of the best printers like Formlabs and Prusa. That is to say, the E1 is one of the best packaged printers I have ever received.

Assembly/Build Quality

The E1 surpasses my expectations with its remarkably refined design. This robust printer boasts sleek, precisely fitted exterior cladding that exudes quality. Only the Formlabs 4L outshines it in terms of craftsmanship. There’s something truly exceptional about a device engineered with such care and precision. This is the standard I wish all consumer printers would meet.

First Print and Impressions

When I first received the E1, I had very little knowledge about its capabilities. After completing the setup, the printer guided me to initiate my first print, which was an image of the moon with an option to add a textured effect. Uncertain about the outcome, I proceeded to send the textured file. Ten minutes later, I was utterly amazed by the result! Far exceeding my expectations, the 3D textured print of the moon was breathtaking, despite my less-than-ideal image placement. I quickly grasped the innovative purpose of this printer and couldn’t help but marvel at how closely it resembles a consumer-friendly version of a professional Polyjet printer.

Hardware and Specs

The print area is 330x420mm with up to a 5mm printing thickness. However, with a 1.5kg weight limit, you can print off virtually anything as long as it fits on the platform and under the print head, which is roughly 175mm on the standard platform.

Software and UI

The E1 uses a proprietary software suite called EufyMake Studio. It’s a fairly straight forward software that allows for some minor graphic design and image manipulation, but for real graphic design and image editing, you should stick with the Adobe suite, Corel suite, or something open source like Inkscape. With that being said, Eufy Studio allows you to select materials and choose the settings you want for your print, including using AI to automatically texture 2D images.

Test Prints and Performance

Time-lapses and Camera

There is a camera onboard, but there is no way to make a timelapse or view the camera while the printer is on. The camera is only for “scanning” the print area and the objects you’ve placed on it.

Print Examples

Material Capabilities and Speed with Settings (In order)

Images and designs are all mine except for Astronaut and Pillars of Creation. Links to NASA and James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) below.

Tree: Wood Panel, 15min, White base coat (painted), CMYK > Gloss.

Porsche: Metal plate, 15min, CMYK > Gloss.

Turtle Watercolor: Wood Panel, 15min, CMYK.

Turtle Gloss: Wood Panel, 135min, White > CMYK > Varnish.

Bridge: Wood Panel, White base coat (painted), CMYK only.

5 Shi Tzu’s: Ceramic magnets, 8min, CMYK.

Redbull case: Plastic, 15min, White > CMYK > Gloss.

Astronaut Bottle: Stainless Steel, 25min, CMYK > Gloss.

Pillars of Creation: Metal Plate, 30min, CMYK > Gloss.

Iron Man: A36 Steel, 15min, White base coat (painted) CMYK > Gloss

Speed vs Quality

This turtle (Designed by my wonderful wife) is one of my favorite pieces of art. I love it. I chose this to really highlight the difference that settings can make on the E1 and what they look like. Both are 12x16in wood panels. Both are the same image set to the highest resolution.

On the left, the “watercolor” turtle. It only took 15 minutes to print at 1440 DPI with just CMYK as the print settings. I was pleasantly surprised to see that the inks were absorbed into the wood and created a watercolor look. This much more closely resembles the original hand made turtle my wife wood burned and painted.

On the right is the “gloss” turtle. Printing this one took 135 minutes and used a white base layer, CMYK color, and gloss top coat. Using all three inks prevented any absorption into the wood and created a much more artificial look. It’s stunning, and you can’t see the wood underneath it, but it takes a long time to print. Using some white spray paint as a base layer can save hours per print.

Noise Level

The E1 is very quiet. Averaging just ~45bd with peaks at ~55db, this is quieter than even the Prusa Core One. This is totally a printer you can run without having any trouble audibly. However, because of the smell while printing, you wouldn’t want to be in the same room as this printer.

Reliability and Maintenance

While the E1 is mechanically simple and should require minimal maintenance, the ink nozzles will have a tendency to clog or dry up. The E1 has a built-in cleaning and maintenance system that uses a cleaning liquid to flush out and prime the ink nozzles. This doesn’t need to run before every print. I have only used this feature 2 times over the last month of ownership.

Cost and Value

At over USD $3,700 for everything I received, the E1 is a whole new level of affordability when it comes to UV printers. With the 3D texturing being a standout feature, I cannot find anything even remotely similar in cost with nearly the same capabilities. Admittedly, I don’t have as much experience with UV printers as I do traditional 3d printers, but this sure blends the two worlds with the AI-powered 3D texture capabilities. With the closest competitors like Roland and Epson, I could find costing $4000+ and not coming with any accessories.

The real value in the E1 is its user-friendly nature. The E1 is easy to use and doesn’t really require any knowledge of how the UV printing process works. You just take a picture of your workpiece, overlay an image, select your material, select your print settings, and then start it. It’s incredibly simple to get started.

Let’s talk about the elephant in the room, the inks. The inks will come in a CMYK, White, Gloss, and Cleaning fluid cartridge for $299. With each bottle being 100ml, that is quite a lot of ink. If you are doing full-textured prints for every print, be prepared to spend tens to hundreds of dollars on inks per print. Getting up to 5mm in thickness, these 3D textured prints take a lot of ink to make, though it’s primarily a white ink buildup and then CMYK top coat, followed by Gloss varnish at the end. That means you can use up to 100ml of white ink per 3D texture print. However, if you spray paint your items with white before a print and don’t do the 3D texture, you can really stretch out the ink. With all of my full color CMYK > Gloss prints consuming >1ml per print, it’s easy to see the $299 pack of ink lasting at least 75 full 12x16in prints.

One major drawback I can see is that the system is reliant on the camera system and requires you to overlay your designs over the print bed. It’s not as repeatable as the more advanced UV printers, laser cutters, or even 3d printers. Unfortunately, you can’t just print a jig and reprint the same file over and over. You have to manually align your designs via the camera. Eufy Studio doesn’t have templates that align perfectly with the tables. The printer also “forgets” a print job when it is done printing, meaning you can’t just reprint the previous job over and over for batch production. This black hole image that I used for this test shows there are some discrepancies in aligning a workpiece to the dashed lines on the work surface, how the camera sees it, and how the software displays an image moved all the way to the leftmost extents. The result shows a misalignment of ~4mm on the left and >1mm on the top.

So, who is this for?

The EufyMake E1 is a perfect printer for anyone wanting to start a business selling custom prints on a variety of materials. What I keep thinking is that this is the perfect Etsy machine. Ideal for adding color and texture to prints and handmade items. While I still think it needs improvement on small-scale production parts, this is so perfect for one-of-a-kind custom items. My favorite use so far has been printing family portraits on the metal plates. What has cost me hundreds of dollars in the past is now going to cost me just a few dollars in ink and in the metal plate. It’s truly amazing that the UV printer tech has come down to the consumer market in such a big way.

Low Reputation?

An unexpected issue that I ran into was the app’s low reputation and security concerns. Android itself was concerned with the app and refused to let me download it. I had to manually go in and turn off several security features in Android just to install the app. Once installed, my anti-virus, Sophos, has warned me every day since I got the E1 that the EufyMake app is putting my device at risk. While this is an easy fix, it shouldn’t have to be fixed. EufyMake should have its apps secure and not allow any of these issues to begin with. I certainly hope Eufy updates its app to be much more secure.

Pros

Desktop size

Speed with proper settings and preparation.

Accuracy (Up to 1440 DPI)

Material Compatibility

AI Texturing

Affordability

Capability

Ease of use.

Cons

Speed with textured printing

Ink smell

Cost of ink

Doesn’t fit 40oz tumblers

Only optical alignment, no default baseline, or ability to set 0 for repeatable printing (batch production).

The app has a low reputation.

Summary

The EufyMake E1 UV printer stands out with its meticulously packaged, robust design and sleek exterior, and delivers exceptional AI-powered 3D texturing, as seen in a breathtaking textured moon print. Its 330x420mm print area supports diverse materials like wood, metal, and ceramic, achieving high accuracy up to 1440 DPI. However, the proprietary EufyMake Studio software is limited to advanced design and requires external tools like Adobe, Corel, or Inkscape. Print speeds vary significantly (15–135 minutes) based on settings, with textured prints consuming substantial ink from $299 CMYK, white, gloss, and cleaning fluid cartridges, though spray paint can reduce costs. Regularly priced at $3,700+ for everything you need to print what I have, the E1 is notably affordable compared to competitors like Roland and Epson, offering unmatched features for its price. However, drawbacks include ink odors, slow textured printing, limited rotary capabilities, and a lack of precise alignment for batch production.

Additionally, the EufyMake app raises significant security concerns, triggering Android warnings and antivirus alerts, which detracts from its otherwise user-friendly experience. Backing the E1 on Kickstarter involves risks, including potential non-delivery, financial loss, and product uncertainties, requiring careful consideration. Back at your own risk.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.