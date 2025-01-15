Formlabs Form 4L 3D Printer Review: Scaling Success with Speed and Precision

Disclosure: The Form 4L was provided to me by Formlabs free of charge for the purpose of this review. I have not received any other compensation. All opinions expressed are my own, and Formlabs has had no influence on the content of this review.

In October 2024, Formlabs unveiled the Form 4L, a large-format masked stereolithography (mSLA) 3D printer that significantly enhances speed, accuracy, and reliability for large-scale resin printing. Building upon the advancements of the Form 4, the Form 4L offers a build volume nearly five times larger, enabling rapid production of sizable, high-quality parts. Notably, Formlabs introduced an open material ecosystem with this release, granting users the flexibility to utilize a broader range of materials, including third-party resins, thereby expanding the printer’s versatility across various applications.

Unboxing

Packaging Quality

The Form 4L arrived in the most impressive packaging I’ve encountered for a printer. The boxes were exceptionally sturdy, reinforced on all edges to withstand the rigors of shipping. Inside, the printer was meticulously secured with thick, high-density foam. To facilitate removal, thoughtful touches like integrated straps were included, though this remains a two-person job for most. At 58.5 kg (129 lb), the Form 4L is substantial. While I managed to unbox and move it solo due to my height (6 ft) and ability to reach around the printer, I wouldn’t recommend it for everyone. Individuals with limited reach might find it challenging to maneuver alone.

Assembly/Build Quality

The Form 4L’s substantial weight is a testament to its robust construction. Every component of this printer exudes a sense of solidity. The sheet metal employed in its fabrication is notably thick and robust, providing a strong foundation for the entire system. The linear rails and Z-axis ballscrew, crucial for precise movement, are exceptionally heavy-duty, further emphasizing the printer’s commitment to durability. This meticulous attention to detail extends across all aspects of its construction. Given the high-quality materials and robust build, I anticipated minimal, if any, quality issues arising from the printer’s physical structure.

First Print and Impressions

After the successful setup, I was eager to test the printer’s capabilities. I opted for an ambitious first print: a full-height (350mm) Eiffel Tower model. This would provide a comprehensive test of both speed and accuracy. With a layer height of 50µm, the print completed in just over 13 hours. This impressive speed, coupled with the intricate details captured in the Eiffel Tower model, demonstrated the Form 4L’s potential for high-quality, rapid production

Hardware and Specs

The Form 4L boasts a generous build volume of 353x196x350mm, enabling the production of sizable parts. This volume is achieved with a pixel size of 46µm, further enhanced by pre-tuned anti-aliasing and subpixel resolution for exceptional print quality. The Form 4L utilizes a proven kinematic system, ensuring consistent and reliable part production. While slightly slower than its predecessor, the Form 4, the 4L still delivers impressive print speeds, achieving up to 80mm of print height per hour. This pace, coupled with its generous build volume, makes the Form 4L a highly productive addition to any manufacturing environment.

The Form 4L supports a wide range of materials, currently compatible with 19 Formlabs-engineered resins. This selection is expected to expand further, and up to 32 materials available on the 4BL. Open Material Mode empowers users with unique requirements to develop custom profiles for third-party resins from renowned manufacturers like Loctite, BASF, Forward AM, and others that utilize 405nm curing wavelengths. This flexibility enhances the Form 4L’s versatility and adaptability, making it a valuable asset for a diverse range of applications.

Software and UI

The Formlabs ecosystem relies exclusively on Preform, the company’s free, proprietary slicing software. While this may seem restrictive, Preform offers a high degree of flexibility for print optimization. Advanced features like hollowing, custom support placement, and batch production tools such as array and the convenient “1-click print” empower users to fine-tune their prints for optimal results. The interface of Preform is thoughtfully designed, making it accessible to users of all skill levels. From beginners to experienced professionals, navigating and utilizing Preform’s capabilities is intuitive, ensuring a smooth and efficient printing workflow.

Test Prints and Performance

Time-lapses and Camera

I understand that many companies may have confidentiality concerns regarding their production processes or the specific parts they manufacture. However, I wholeheartedly welcomed the inclusion of a camera and timelapse feature on the Form 4L. In today’s digital age, the ability to capture and share mesmerizing timelapse videos of successful prints is invaluable for companies seeking to enhance their social media presence. My own experience has demonstrated a significant increase in viewer engagement for videos featuring Formlabs printers, particularly the Form 4L. There is a palpable curiosity surrounding Formlabs technology and capabilities, and visual demonstrations can effectively showcase these strengths to a wider audience.

Print Examples

Accuracy Test

Printed using the “1-click print” option and black resin, the accuracy test was produced on supports and is absolutely the most accurate version of the model that I have printed. I would need to use micrometers to measure this print as it out-performed my calipers.

Actual Print Speed

The Form 4L exhibits variable print speeds due to its adaptive force sensor in the Z-axis. This sensor dynamically adjusts the printer’s motion based on the specific job, resulting in longer print times for models with larger cured surface areas compared to those with smaller surfaces at the same height. In my observations, average print speeds ranged from 25 to 30 millimeters per hour, with significantly faster speeds observed for prints with minimal surface area. To maximize throughput, I consistently filled each build plate to capacity with multiple models.

Noise Level

The Form 4L operates at an average noise level of approximately 50 decibels, with minor fluctuations occurring during periods of rapid mixer movement across the resin tank. While the noise level is generally acceptable for an office environment, I strongly recommend the use of an exhaust system to effectively mitigate any potential odors or fumes generated during the printing process.

Reliability and Maintenance

The Form 4L has demonstrated exceptional reliability throughout the review period, achieving significant print hours with minimal downtime. To date, I have not encountered the need to replace any parts, and given the robust construction of the printer, I anticipate a long service life with minimal maintenance requirements. Formlabs has thoughtfully designed the printer with easy accessibility to critical components, facilitating straightforward replacement procedures using the included tool kit. The kit itself is a testament to Formlabs’ commitment to quality and innovation, being SLS printed on the company’s own Fuse 1. While the Form 4L does not ship with spare parts, the available replacement components are reasonably priced, aligning with the overall high quality and reliability of the printer’s construction. You can find the current prices and list of accessories and replacement components here.

Cost and Value

The Form 4L has a base price of $9,999, which I consider a reasonable entry point for a high-performance production printer. However, a complete setup requires a Form Wash/Wash L and a Form Cure/Cure L, depending on the size and volume of parts you plan on making. I recommend the L variation to match the L version of the printer. This brings the total investment to approximately $19,999. It’s important to note that multiple Form 4L printers can be effectively utilized with a single washing and curing station, making this a scalable solution for production environments.

The Form 4L faces competition from other large-format printers, notably the Nexa 3D XiP Pro. While the XiP Pro boasts accelerated printing speeds and a wide material selection (19+), it comes with a significantly higher price tag, exceeding $69,000. Another contender, Carbon, offers high-performance machines, but these are exclusively available through lease agreements and lack the flexibility of an open material system, though, Carbon is validating some 3rd party resins.

At a fraction of the cost of its competitors, the Form 4L presents an exceptional value proposition for production-level 3D printing. The optional $4,499 Open Material Mode unlocks the printer’s full potential, allowing the use of any 405nm resin, including those from third-party manufacturers. This significantly enhances the Form 4L’s versatility and cost-effectiveness, providing capabilities comparable to much more expensive systems. It’s crucial to note that the Open Material Mode license is required for each individual printer and must be purchased separately for every Formlabs printer within your fleet. While this adds to the overall cost, it provides the flexibility to utilize a wider range of materials, including those not currently offered by Formlabs.

Production Cost Comparison on the Form 4L

To demonstrate the cost-effectiveness of 3D printing with the Form 4L, I compared the manufacturing costs of a client part across various technologies. This customer-supplied item was chosen for its suitability for 3D printing and its lack of critical dimensions. Using a reputable online quoting platform (pcbway.com), I obtained quotes for production quantities of 1,000 and 10,000 units across three common manufacturing methods: CNC machining, selective laser sintering (SLS), and injection molding. The SLS quoting is outsourced, and I purposely left out the Fuse 1+ from Formlabs at this time, though, that comparison can be made in another review. The platform’s streamlined process allowed for a quick comparison of all technologies and their associated overseas manufacturing costs. It’s important to note that these quotes assumed the use of default tolerances and excluded any additional finishing processes.

Results:

CNC’d Nylon Quote: 1,000 parts: $4,733.32 Lead time: 15-18 days Cost per part: $4.73 10,000 parts: $47,333.20 Lead time: 30-36 days Cost per part: $4.73



Injection Mold Nylon Quote: 1,000 parts: $3042.55 + $2485.04 mold Lead time: 30-45 days. Cost per part: $5.53 10,000 parts: $20,922.63 + $2485.04 mold Lead time: 60-75 days. Cost per part: $2.34



SLS Nylon Quote: 1,000 parts: $17,754.98 Lead time: 54-55 days. Cost per part: $17.75 10,000 parts: $177,549.80 Lead time: 100-104 days. Cost per part: $17.75



Form 4L Quote:

Black V5: 1,000 parts: $5,738.57 Lead time: 14-15 days 1,000 parts / 8 hours per build cycle (3 builds per day) with 24 parts per build = 14 days of constant printing. Cost per part: $5.74 10,000 parts: $57,385.70 Lead time: 10,000 parts / 8 hours per build cycle with 24 parts per build = 140 days with just one printer. Realistically, for the same cost as the CNC, Injection mold, and SLS printer, you could have 10+ Form 4L running in parallel. This could reduce your print time of 10,000 parts to 14-15 days or fewer when running simultaneously. Cost per part: $5.74 Tough 2000: 1,000 parts: $8,435.69 Lead time: 14-15 days 1,000 parts / 8 hours per build cycle (3 builds per day) with 24 parts per build = 14 days of constant printing. Cost per part: $8.43 10,000 parts: $84,356.98 Lead time: 10,000 parts / 8 hours per build cycle with 24 parts per build = 140 days with just one printer; 14-15 days or fewer when running simultaneously. Cost per part: $8.43

While the Form 4L may not always be the least expensive option upfront, it offers substantial advantages over outsourcing. 3D printing with the Form 4L significantly accelerates production compared to traditional manufacturing methods like CNC machining or injection molding. Furthermore, in-house 3D printing empowers businesses to maintain control over their manufacturing process, ensuring consistent quality and facilitating rapid iterations. It’s crucial to recognize that the intricate details, complex geometries, and sharply defined features of this particular part may be challenging or even impossible to achieve with traditional methods like CNC machining or injection molding (due to the limitations of the CNC-machined mold). Many of these intricate features are uniquely achievable through the capabilities of additive manufacturing.

One of the key benefits of additive manufacturing lies in its inherent flexibility. Design changes can be implemented and incorporated into the next print run immediately, eliminating the time-consuming and costly processes of retooling and mold creation associated with traditional manufacturing. This agility significantly reduces time-to-market and minimizes the costs associated with design modifications.

Furthermore, these cost comparisons are based on overseas manufacturing, excluding shipping costs and potential delays and may not even be a viable option. By leveraging the Form 4L for in-house production, businesses can not only reduce lead times but also enhance part quality and gain greater control over their supply chain.

Pros

Large Build Volume. Magnetic Build Plate that doesn’t slide around. Rapid printing speed, especially for the build size. Accuracy and repeatability is extremely high. Ease of use. Both beginner friendly and powerful for advanced users. Durability/reliability.

Cons

Lack of filtration. The Form 4L requires an exhaust system or a highly ventilated workspace. Open material mode is per printer only and costly. Resin based system can be more messy and requires more care when handling prints.

Summary

The Formlabs Form 4L is a high-performance, large-format mSLA 3D printer that offers significant advantages over traditional manufacturing methods like CNC machining and injection molding and even other additive manufacturing technologies such as SLS. While the Form 4L itself may not be the cheapest option upfront, it delivers faster production times, exceptional accuracy, surface finish, and the ability to print complex geometries that would be difficult or impossible with other methods. The printer is easy to use, reliable and can be used by beginners and professionals, but it does require an exhaust system due to a lack of filtration and the resin-based system can be messy to handle. Overall, the Form 4L is a valuable asset for businesses that need a fast, accurate, and versatile 3D printing solution.

Featured Image Courtesy of Formlabs.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.