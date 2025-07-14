3DPOD 262: Bio-inspired Design for AM with Dhruv Bhate, Arizona State University

July 14, 2025 by Joris Peels 3D Design3D Printing3D Printing Metamaterials3D Printing Research
Formnext

Share this Article

Dhruv Bhate is an associate professor at Arizona State University. There, he looks at structures, materials, and design. Previously, he worked at PADT as well as in the semiconductor and automotive industries. We talk here about meta materials, lattices, and the power (and risk) that these structures have. We also learn about bioinspired design. What is the best way to look at nature to find new forms and performance? Should we study a creature or look for features? We learn about the maxim ¨go ugly early¨ as well as Druh´s journey so far. 

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud Endeavor 3D FirstMold Xometry

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printed Aorta Model Helps Surgeons Remove “Ticking Time Bomb” Artery

Novenda Secures $6.1 Million in Series A Funding for Dental 3D Printing

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Research4D PrintingEditorials / OpinionsElectronicsScience & Technology

The Market and Industry Potential of Multi-Material 3D and 4D Printing in Additive Electronics

Additive manufacturing leverages computer-based software to create components for products by depositing either dielectric or conductive materials, layer by layer, into different geometric shapes. Since its birth in the 1980s,...

July 14, 2025
3D Printing3D Printing ServicesGeneral IndustryMetal 3D PrintingNorth America

3DPOD 261: Tooling and Cooling for AM with Jason Murphy, NXC MFG

Jason Murphy´s NXC MFG (Next Chapter Manufacturing) is not a generalist service; instead, the company specializes in making tooling. Using LPBF and binder jet, the company produces some of the...

July 8, 2025
3D Printing

3DPOD 260: John Hart on VulcanForms, MIT, Desktop Metal and More

John Hart is a Professor at MIT; he´s also the director of the Laboratory for Manufacturing and Productivity as well as the director of the Center for Advanced Production Technologies....

June 30, 2025
3D PrintingBusiness

3DPOD 259: AM at Stratasys with Rich Garrity, Chief Business Unit Officer

Rich Garrity is the Chief Business Officer of Stratasys. Rich shares Stratasys´ vision and future with us. We talk about machines, applications, clients, and the market in general. What technologies...

June 23, 2025
IMTS2026
MMX
Formnext
AMR Data Center
AMR Satellite
HP
HP
FacFox
Continuum Powders
3ERP
AMR Software
AMR Dental
Stratasys
3DPOD
HP

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 24-26, 2026

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides