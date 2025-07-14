3DPOD 262: Bio-inspired Design for AM with Dhruv Bhate, Arizona State University

Dhruv Bhate is an associate professor at Arizona State University. There, he looks at structures, materials, and design. Previously, he worked at PADT as well as in the semiconductor and automotive industries. We talk here about meta materials, lattices, and the power (and risk) that these structures have. We also learn about bioinspired design. What is the best way to look at nature to find new forms and performance? Should we study a creature or look for features? We learn about the maxim ¨go ugly early¨ as well as Druh´s journey so far.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.
You May Also Like
The Market and Industry Potential of Multi-Material 3D and 4D Printing in Additive Electronics
Additive manufacturing leverages computer-based software to create components for products by depositing either dielectric or conductive materials, layer by layer, into different geometric shapes. Since its birth in the 1980s,...
3DPOD 261: Tooling and Cooling for AM with Jason Murphy, NXC MFG
Jason Murphy´s NXC MFG (Next Chapter Manufacturing) is not a generalist service; instead, the company specializes in making tooling. Using LPBF and binder jet, the company produces some of the...
3DPOD 260: John Hart on VulcanForms, MIT, Desktop Metal and More
John Hart is a Professor at MIT; he´s also the director of the Laboratory for Manufacturing and Productivity as well as the director of the Center for Advanced Production Technologies....
3DPOD 259: AM at Stratasys with Rich Garrity, Chief Business Unit Officer
Rich Garrity is the Chief Business Officer of Stratasys. Rich shares Stratasys´ vision and future with us. We talk about machines, applications, clients, and the market in general. What technologies...