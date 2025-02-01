3D Printing News Briefs, February 1, 2025: Patent Infringement, Aligner Attachments, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re discussing an intellectual property (IP) dispute, a sales partnership, metal 3D printed bioimplants, a 3D printed health supplement, and 3D printed aligner attachments. Read on for all the details!

Firestorm Labs Filed IP Lawsuit Against RapidFlight

San Diego-based Firestorm Labs, which wants to use 3D printing to automate the manufacturing of drones, is targeting RapidFlight in an intellectual property (IP) dispute. In the case filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California, Firestorm Labs (the plaintiff) claims that its competitor falsely accused its 3D printed Tempest drone of infringing on US patent numbers 11,597,490 and 11,840,323, which relate to drone airframe structures with several 3D printed sections. Firestorm requested a jury trial and said in the court filing that Virginia-based RapidFlight, which also makes 3D printed drones, failed to compete in terms of price, performance, and technology capabilities. The manufacturer also said that the defendant is using “unsupported threats in an attempt to bully Firestorm out of the industry,” and made unsupported allegations to its potential customers.

Firestorm preemptively filed the Complaint for Patent Infringement Lawsuit in anticipation of RapidFlight filing a patent infringement lawsuit. The suit makes several allegations against RapidFlight, stating that the company made repeated accusations and legal threats against Firestorm, such as demanding that it stop selling its alleged infringed products, destroy the inventory, and pay royalties within two weeks. The plaintiff says it responded in good faith, even though the accusations were false, and said that RapidFlight refused to engage and reach a resolution. Firestorm is requesting a declaration from RapidFlight stating that it has not infringed on these two patents, in addition to compensation for legal fees and other additional relief. This case is only the latest patent infringement and IP issue in the AM industry – in 2024 alone, Stratasys sued Bambu Lab, Anker Innovations settled a lawsuit with Slice Engineering, and Markforged was ordered to pay Continuous Composites a $25 million settlement. With the military implications of 3D printing drones, this case between Firestorm Labs and RapidFlight will certainly be one to watch closely.

Meltio & MCAE Systems to Drive Growth in Czech Republic & Slovakia

Spanish multinational Meltio has announced a new sales partner, MCAE Systems, to help boost growth of its wire laser metal deposition (W-LMD) technology in the Czech and Slovak markets. MCAE Systems is a top Czech technology company, specializing in comprehensive 3D solutions for product development and manufacturing. It has the largest technology portfolio in the Czech and Slovak markets, including augmented reality (AR), 3D printing, 3D scanning, industrial metrology, and more, and now adds Meltio’s metal AM to the list. Meltio’s technology, built around safe and affordable welding wire, enables industrial applications, and MCAE Systems will work to build a strong, supportive ecosystem for Meltio in the Czech and Slovak markets. The company will drive business opportunities for Meltio by partnering with tooling machine companies, academia, technology centers, industry, and robotic integrators to distribute and support Meltio’s W-LMD solutions.

“In nearly 30 years of working with 3D technologies, we have built a strong position in the market and a deep understanding of our customers’ needs,” said Miloslav Drápela, CEO of MCAE Systems. “The partnership with Meltio will allow us to combine many years of experience in both 3D printing and CAD/CAM and production on CNC machines and robots. Laser metal welding technology perfectly complements our wide portfolio of professional manufacturing technologies and we are convinced that it will open up new application possibilities in the field of metal 3D printing for our customers.”

Meltio’s W-LMD Pioneered Biomedical Implants for ATILA Project

Its new partnership with MCAE Systems isn’t the only news Meltio is sharing. The ATILA research project, which is creating biomedical titanium implants using Meltio’s wire-LMD technology, confirmed that Meltio’s welding wire solution has been a successful contribution to these implants. The initiative in Spain was funded by the Ministry of Science and Innovation, the European Union, and the State Research Agency to study and develop a high-protection metal AM process with multi-laser wire for processing highly reactive materials. The multidisciplinary consortium is led by Spanish research center Aidimme and includes Meltio, the research foundation of Hospital General Universitario de Valencia FIHGUV, and the University of Salamanca ALF USAL research group. The consortium carried out a study to find the geometric limitations of the DED-LB/M process when printing parts with varying complexities, as well as a feasibility study of several biomedical implant prototypes, like an acetabular hip implant and a distal radius plate for the forearm. Meltio also held a popular webinar this fall about its work with the ATILA project.

“To conclude and after the progress of the ATILA project research in 2024 we could assure that although there are already metallic additive manufacturing technologies that use powder as raw material (PBF-LB/M and PBF-EB/M) and that allow the manufacture of implants in Titanium alloys, providing great advantages in the function of these products due to their high capacity of adaptation to the patient, they also allow providing the implants with three-dimensional structures that favor the growth of the bone in the patient,” said the ATILA Project consortium management. “Thanks to the ATILA project, an implant manufacturing technology is being developed, known as DED-LB/M, which is fed with titanium welding wire; this fact can provide an important competitive advantage by assuring the quality of the implants produced. The focus of this technology is to be able to obtain preforms close to the final product, so as to limit the amount of waste with respect to traditional machining starting from a block, here we see the importance of the project.”

Honey Used to Develop 3D Printed Cacao-Based Health Supplement

A team of researchers from Queen’s University Belfast used honey from Greece to develop what they call a first of its kind 3D printed cacao-based health supplement. Led by Professor Dimitrios Lamprou from the School of Pharmacy at Queen’s, the research shows how advanced manufacturing in healthcare, like food 3D printing, can be used to make nutrient-rich supplements that are tailored to specific patient needs. The 3D printed formulation combines Vitamin D3 with Greek honey, which are both known for supporting the immune system. The honey contains thyme, which provides a particular anti-inflammatory effect (especially in respiratory infections), and Greek sage, or asfaka; this contains phenolic compounds which protect against microbial infections and oxidative stress, while also helping to treat inflammatory diseases. Both of these ingredients possess strong antioxidant and antimicrobial properties, so it makes sense that this honey—provided by beekeeper Ioannis Argyris from the Euboea Island in Greece—was used.

“With my previous background as a pharmacist, I know all too well the potential issues poor patient adherence to medications can have on treatment efficacy,” said Dr. Matthew Wylie, a lecturer at Queen’s who was on the research team. “This is especially the case for younger patients who may refuse to take medications due to poor palatability. Our approach provides a simple way to potentially improve the acceptability of medicines through the taste-masking properties of cacao and honey. Moreover, we have shown the Greek honey variants used in this study possessed inhibitory effects against pathogenic bacteria which could provide further health benefits.”

Solventum’s 3D Printed Aligner Attachments in North America

Healthcare company Solventum recently launched its 3M Clarity Precision Grip Attachments for aligner treatment in the major North American markets of Canada and the U.S. The company says that by eliminating the typical lengthy, technique-sensitive attachment creation process, its 3D printed Clarity Precision Grip Attachments could revolutionize aligner treatment. These attachments are fully cured, pre-loaded, and follow the digital treatment plan post-bonding, enabling the creation of strong and accurate aligner attachments. Because these attachments are made with 3D printing, they can also be customized to a patient’s unique tooth anatomy. Plus, by combining inorganic filler and organic resin, and using post-processing techniques, Solventum says the 3D printed attachments are more durable and stain-resistant than ones made with the composites used in current attachment procedures. 3M Clarity Precision Grip Attachments are available in the U.S. and Canada, with additional global regulatory submissions and approvals pending.

“This is a huge step forward for aligner treatment,” said orthodontic specialist Christian Groth, DDS M.S. “For the first time in aligner history, attachments on the teeth will actually reflect what we have on the screen, which I believe will allow us to be far more efficient with those tough movements that clear aligners struggle with. My team loves these.”

You can add 3M Clarity Precision Grip Attachments to Clarity Aligners cases on the Oral Care Portal.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.