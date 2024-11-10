3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: November 10, 2024

We’ve got another busy week ahead of webinars and events around the world! There are multiple open houses and conferences, advanced AM training, a 3D printer launch event, our own AM Investment Strategies, and much more. Read on for all the details!

November 10 – 13: International Conference on Biofabrication

From November 10-13 in Fukuoka, Japan, the International Conference on Biofabrication will be held. The goal is to provide a platform in this exciting field to share leadership, exchange ideas and achievements, and foster collaboration. A wide range of topics will be covered during the plenary sessions, presentations, and rapid fire talks, including bioprinting, drug delivery, biohybrid robots, tissue regeneration, and more.

“In addition to our conference, I am pleased to announce that the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament, a prominent event in the world of sumo wrestling, will be held during our meeting. This will add an exciting dimension to our visit and allow participants to meet firsthand the traditional and unique sport of sumo.”

You can register for the conference here.

November 11 – 14: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training

Stratasys continues its advanced training courses this week, first at its North American subsidiary headquarters in Minnesota. From November 11-13, “PolyJet Advanced Operations” will be offered to PolyJet machine customers, and then “P3 Advanced Operations” will be held for Origin One customers from November 12-14. Then, November 12-13, “FDM Advanced Operations” training will be offered at the company’s German headquarters in Baden-Baden.

“You are in the right place if you want to start or deepen your learning about additive technologies and your Stratasys printer.”

Keep an eye on the Stratasys Academy Online Learning page for further training events.

November 12 – 15: electronica 2024

The world’s leading trade fair and conference for electronics, electronica 2024, will be held in Munich, Germany from November 12-15. The fair, held every two years, represents the full spectrum of technologies, products, and solutions from the electronics industry. About 70,000 visitors are expected, and over 2,800 exhibitors will be spread across 16 exhibition areas covering all sectors, such as semiconductors, assemblies, printed electronics, and more.

“Practice-oriented forums and world-class conferences provide in-depth insights into the latest research and application trends – from automation with AI to electromobility and smart energy.”

You can buy your ticket for the trade fair here.

November 12: Industrial Scale Mass Production with SLA 3D Printing

3D Printing Industry is hosting a live webinar with UnionTech at 8 am EST on Tuesday, November 12th, all about “Industrial Scale Additive Manufacturing & Mass Production with SLA 3D Printing.” The company is committed to innovation in SLA 3D printing and delivering professional SLA solutions across a variety of industries. During the webinar, Stanley Leung, Sr. Director of Sales, APAC, UnionTech, will discuss the advantages of the company’s technology, emphasizing product lines, material options, applications, and notable customer use cases. There will also be a live Q&A session, and 100 free expo passes to Formnext 2024 will be available.

“As a critical component of additive manufacturing, Large-Scale High-Speed SLA Technology maintains a prominent position in the field of vat photopolymerization 3D printing for productive and precision production purposes.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 12: Launch Event for Supernova’s Pulse VLM Platform

Supernova will introduce its new VLM production platform, Pulse, during an online launch event at 10 am EST on the 12th. VLM, or Viscous Lithography Manufacturing, can handle resins with up to 100 times higher viscosity than those used during conventional DLP, SLA, or MSLA processes. The Pulse offers industry grade-materials, an automated workflow, dual material parts, and more, which will be explained during the online event. Attendees will learn why viscosity matters, hear about 12 new proprietary materials, and be introduced to the Pulse Platform, consisting of the VLM printer, a Post Processing Cell, and software.

“Join us for the exclusive unveiling of our new production platform that’s set to transform short and mid-scale manufacturing with industry-grade materials.”

You can register for the launch event here.

November 12: Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

This week, Stratasys wraps up its Experience Stratasys tour, which has offered users a convenient way to see the company’s technology in-person, as each stop is hosted by a local 3D printing team that can answer questions and walk visitors through the various printers and applications. For its final stop, the truck will visit business incubator UF Innovate – The Hub in Gainesville, Florida on November 12th from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“Join us at one of our tour stops across the United States to see the latest in Stratasys 3D printers, materials, software and additive solutions, including Stratasys printers – the H350™, F370CR, J55™, Origin® One, Neo®800 and the new F3300™.”

Keep an eye on the Experience Stratasys tour calendar here to see if the truck will come to you next year!

November 12: Stratasys 3D Printing for Student Racing Teams

Also on the 12th, but at 3 pm EST, Stratasys will hold a webinar about “Breaking Traditional Limits: 3D Printing as a Game-Changer for Student Racing Teams.” Faced with design challenges and fast turnaround times, the engineering students in USC Racing used 3D printing to get a competitive advantage in the Formula SAE competition. They created custom high-performance parts, like aerodynamic features and steering wheels, for both internal combustion and electric race cars, using Stratasys 3D printing, ULTEM 1010 resin, and FDM Nylon 12CF carbon fiber. The team scaled from just five to over 40 3D printed parts in their latest car, thanks to the design freedom offered by 3D printing.

“Hear from Lucas Dudley, USC Racing’s chief engineer, as he shares his insights on the time-saving benefits of AM, the importance of prototyping for high-stakes performance, and the role of high-temperature, non-conductive materials in designing safe and efficient battery systems. Whether you are in engineering, education, or interested in the latest in 3D printing applications, this webinar will showcase real-world insights into AM’s impact on the future of motorsport innovation.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 13: ADDMAN Open House at HARBEC

From 10 am to 1 pm EST on Wednesday, November 13th, ADDMAN is holding an exclusive Open House at its HARBEC facility in Ontario, New York. The event will focus on supporting your product’s full manufacturing lifecycle, and includes a presentation all about HARBEC’s comprehensive manufacturing solutions, from 3D printing to injection molding. Facility tours will be offered, including of its certified ISO Class 8 cleanroom, and the morning will wrap up with networking and a catered lunch.

“Join us for an exclusive Open House at ADDMAN’s HARBEC facility, where you will explore advanced manufacturing—from prototype to production—tailored for industries that demand precision, reliability, and scalability. Experience firsthand how ADDMAN’s cutting-edge technologies, backed by industry-leading certifications are transforming manufacturing in mission-critical sectors, from aerospace to healthcare.”

You can register for the open house here.

November 13: Biomedical Titanium Implants with Meltio

This summer, Spanish research center AIDIMME installed a Meltio 3D printer prototype as part of the ATILA research project, focused on 3D printing biomedical implants out of Titanium 64 with Meltio’s unique wire laser metal deposition (LMD) technology. Now, Meltio is sharing about the project in a webinar at 11 am EST on the 13th about “Transforming Healthcare: First biomedical titanium implants 3D printed with Meltio.” AIDIMME’s ATILA project marks a major breakthrough in Spain with the successful 3D printing of biomedical titanium implants with Meltio’s technology, and the company’s Process and Material Manager, Alejandro Lázaro, will offer an introduction to wire-LMD, discuss the ATILA project and Titanium 64, and answer attendees’ questions.

“This breakthrough project is setting new standards in speed and biocompatibility for healthcare applications.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 13: FX10 Launch Roadshow in Australia

The FX10 Launch Roadshow and 2025 Innovation Days by Invenio continues this week in Australia, heading to the Adelaide Convention Centre on Wednesday the 13th. Attendees will get to see new materials, enjoy food and drinks, network with their colleagues, learn what’s new in SOLIDWORKS 2025, check out parts 3D printed on the Markforged FX10, and more.

“Discover the world’s first hybrid 3D printer: FX10, combining metal + composites, with double the speed and print capacity.”

You can register for the event here. Keep an eye on this page for further tour dates!

November 14 – 15: 3rd International Conference on 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing

Scisynopsis is holding the 3rd International Conference on 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing in Rome, Italy from November 14-15. With a theme of “Print the Future: Unleashing Innovation Through 3D Printing Excellence,” the event is “a dynamic and innovative gathering of minds at the forefront of 3D printing and additive manufacturing.” There will be networking sessions, workshops and symposiums, panel discussions, and keynote speakers, covering a wide range of scientific sessions including nanoprinting, bioprinting, lasers in 3D printing, 3D image processing and visualization, metal and polymer 3D printing, 3D printing in orthopedics and traumatology, and more.

“This conference serves as a melting pot for thought leaders, researchers, industry experts, and enthusiasts, converging to explore the vast potential and transformative power of additive technologies.”

You can register for the event here.

November 14: Manufacturable Designs for AM with Cognitive Design

French software company Cognitive Design Systems (CDS) is holding its first webinar, “Generate Manufacturable Designs for Additive Manufacturing with Cognitive Design,” at 7:30 am EST this Thursday, November 14th. Engineers have to ensure that their optimized designs are manufacturable, which is typically done by balancing the freedom of complex designs with real-world production restraints. Cognitive Design can simplify this process with its manufacturing-driven design (MDD) approach, which attendees will learn about during the webinar. They’ll also learn expert tips for design success with CDS, how to efficiently detect potential 3D printing risks, and more.

“You’ll see how our software ensures manufacturability with two real-world case studies. First, we’ll examine a complex, topology-optimized design for mass production, demonstrating how Cognitive Design guarantees manufacturability from start to finish. We’ll then explore a simpler industrial part currently produced via conventional methods, revealing how easy it is to transition it to additive manufacturing for streamlined and efficient production.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 14: HP & DyeMansion on 3D Printed Orthotics & Prosthetics

HP is teaming up with DyeMansion for a webinar about “Enabling 3D Printed O&P” at 8 am PST on the 14th, which will explain how 3D printing and post-processing technologies are transforming the Orthotics & Prosthetics (O&P) field. Attendees will come away with a clear understanding of automated 3D printing workflows for O&P, knowledge of durable, biocompatible materials for patient-specific needs, practical insights into using 3D printing to elevate patient care, and more.

“This session highlights innovative solutions that automate production, enhance material quality, and provide customizable, biocompatible parts—delivering improved patient outcomes and care.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 14: AM Investment Strategies

On November 14th, just before Formnext—the world’s largest trade show for the AM industry—Additive Manufacturing Research and Cantor Fitzgerald will once again host “AM Investment Strategies.” This one-hour online roundtable is focused on the business environment and competitive landscape of the 3D printing and additive manufacturing industry. Several leading industry experts will be participating, including Materialise CEO Brigitte de Vet-Veithen; Executive Vice President of Research for AM Research Scott Dunham; Sam O’Leary, CEO of Nikon SLM Solutions; 3D Systems President and CEO Jeff Graves, and others.

“Gain perspective from experts at AM Research, Cantor, and leading 3DP/AM industry CEOs.”

Register here for the free event. You can also meet most of these panelists in person at Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) 2024 in New York City, February 4-6, 2025!

November 14: Members-Only Election Wrap-up with AM Coalition

Also on the 14th, the Additive Manufacturing Coalition is hosting a members-only session at 3 pm EST, “Election Wrap-up: What Does It Mean for the Additive Community?” The live Zoom roundtable will also look at 2025 and what we as an industry can expect from the newly elected federal government officials; speakers include Matt Herrmann, Principal, The Roosevelt Group, and Craig Piercy, Executive Director and CEO, American Nuclear Society. If your organization is a member of the AM Coalition, you’re eligible to participate. If you’re not a member, but would like to be, contact addi@addmfgcoalition.org to discuss the benefits of membership.

“Join us for an in-depth conversation about how the New Congress and New Administration is shaping up and what it could mean for the Additive Manufacturing community.”

To RSVP for this members-only roundtable, you’ll need a Members-Only Account with your organizational email address.

November 15: 3DOLOGiE’s Virtual FX10 Metal Tour

Finally, at 11 am EST on Friday, November 15th, 3DOLOGiE will hold an online event, “Meet the FX10 Metal: Machine Tour,” all about the Markforged FX10. Attendees will first learn the background of metal FFF 3D printing, and then see a live demonstration of the FX10. They’ll also learn who the 3D printer is for, and have a chance to ask questions at the end.

“Join 3DOLOGiE for a virtual live machine tour of the Markforged FX10, the world’s first metal and composite 3D printer.”

You can register for the online machine tour here.

