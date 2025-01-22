Endgame for Currant 3D and Sugar Lab as the Pioneers of 3D Printed Sweet Treats

From powdered sugar to gravity-defying creations, the 3D printing of sweet treats was pushed further than ever by culinary brands Currant 3D and Sugar Lab. Co-founded by Kyle von Hasseln and Meagan Bozeman, these companies set out to revolutionize food through 3D printing. However, the company announced it was closing on January 22, 2025. This closure reflects a broader trend over the past year, with many 3D printing firms shutting their doors amid challenging market conditions.

The Beginnings

The story began in 2012 when von Hasseln, then an architecture graduate student, developed a method for 3D printing intricate sugar sculptures. This innovation caught the attention of 3D Systems, a leader in 3D printing technology, which acquired Sugar Lab in 2013 and appointed von Hasseln as Director of Technology. Sugar Lab became a pioneer in 3D printed confections, leveraging powdered sugar and water to create beautifully edible designs.

During his time at 3D Systems, von Hasseln met Bozeman, a mechanical engineer with over a decade of experience at Xerox. Together, they refined culinary 3D printing technology and envisioned a future where 3D printed food would not only look great but also transform industries.

While at 3D Systems, von Hasseln and Bozeman played key roles in developing the Currant 3D Printer, a cutting-edge device designed for high-speed, full-color 3D food printing. Then, in 2019, von Hasseln and Bozeman left 3D Systems to launch Currant 3D, a company focused on scalable 3D food manufacturing.

By May 2022, they had reacquired the Currant 3D printer technology they had developed, bringing it under their own umbrella and paving the way for ambitious growth. This acquisition, made possible by $5 million in funding that valued the company at $16 million, included the intellectual property and patents related to the printer. With full control over the technology, Currant 3D aimed to further develop and scale their innovative solutions.

Currant 3D combined hardware and services. Their flagship product, the Currant 3D Printer, helped culinary professionals produce two custom items per minute with precise color and detail. The company also operated a commercial kitchen to fulfill large-scale orders, offering flexibility and efficiency for events, retail, and marketing activations.

Sugar Lab, now operating as a brand under Currant 3D, became a “digital bakery,” delivering stunning, customized confections to customers worldwide. Together, the two brands wanted to make 3D printed food accessible and scalable, partnering with major brands like Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google. They often integrated brand logos, themes, and imagery into bespoke edible creations, bridging the gap between high-tech innovation and culinary artistry.

A Hard-Fought Battle

Despite their innovations and high-profile partnerships, Currant 3D and Sugar Lab faced an uphill battle. Economic headwinds in 2024 (a year marked by numerous company closures in the tech sector) worsened their challenges. Rising operational costs, limited scalability in a niche market, and the need for continued investment proved impossible.

In January 2025, Bozeman announced the closure of the business. In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, Bozeman wrote: “Well, that’s a wrap. For anyone who knows me, a basketball analogy is in order. It was a nail biter of a game. Sometimes we were up, sometimes we were down. We fought back tooth and nail to force double and triple overtime. Unfortunately, the last shot circled the rim before rolling out at the buzzer. We gave it our best shot. My biggest regret is not bringing home the trophy for our investors and employees. This game changed me. I’m headed to the locker room, a different player than I was at tip-off. A bit battered for sure. But stronger, wiser; more skilled, more determined; ready for the next season. And yes, this means I’m now a free agent.”

Breaking Down the End

The closure of Currant 3D and Sugar Lab is probably a mix of challenges rather than one single issue. Their ideas were undeniably creative and innovative, but the market for 3D printed food may still be finding its floor. Was the technology ahead of its time, or was it simply too niche to sustain a business on a larger scale?

Costs could also have played a role. After all, running a commercial kitchen with 3D printers and making intricate, customized designs might have been expensive, making it hard to keep prices affordable for most people. Did the costs put customers off, or did they just not see a need for these products daily?

Another factor might be timing. They had to buy back their technology from 3D Systems in 2022, which might have slowed them down in building a solid spot in the food market earlier. Could this delay have affected their progress in getting noticed and funded in a busy startup market?

The economic challenges of 2024 also can’t be ignored. Many startups, not just in 3D printing, struggled with rising costs, tighter investment, and changing priorities among businesses and consumers.

Ultimately, Currant 3D and Sugar Lab made their mark by pushing culinary boundaries. Along the way, they crafted unique creations like its lime-flavored Holly Jolly Glitter Skulls to adorn cocktails, the Koreatown Collection in collaboration with nonprofit GYOPO to highlight the work of diasporic Korean artists, and custom wedding cake toppers designed to resemble the bride and groom. They also produced unique projects such as 3D printed glitter drops in the form of SpaceX helmets and Dragon capsules, shipped by the hundreds to the Kennedy Space Center for a SpaceX event, and a 3D printed honeycomb for Las Vegas restaurant Partage, which was filled with a medley of honey goat cheese, apple, ginger, and lemon.

Throughout the years, they have demonstrated the potential of 3D printing in food by combining technology, design, and artistry. Whether the market simply wasn’t ready for 3D printed treats or whether other factors played a role, their story raises important questions about innovation, timing, and success in niche markets.

All images courtesy of Currant 3D and Sugar Lab.

