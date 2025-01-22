Graphmatech and Filalab Unveil High-Speed ESD Filament for 3D Printing

Swedish materials innovator Graphmatech and Lithuanian filament manufacturer Filalab UAB unveiled C-PETG, a graphene-enhanced filament they claim is the fastest electrostatic discharge (ESD) polymer solution on the market. Designed to modernize electronics manufacturing, this new filament promises printing speeds of up to 120 millimeters per second (mm/s), shaving hours off production times while offering protection from static electricity.

The game-changing feature of this development is the filament’s speed. Compared to traditional ESD polymer filaments, the companies say C-PETG is 20% to 120% faster, allowing manufacturers to produce custom parts in less than a day. Actually, speed is just the tip of the iceberg, as C-PETG also saves time during prototyping and production, directly reducing costs and helping electronics manufacturers get their products to market faster. More importantly, C-PETG is specifically engineered to tackle a key issue in electronics manufacturing: protecting sensitive components from static electricity.

According to Graphmatech, by incorporating its patented graphene technology, the filament not only boosts print speed but also prevents static electricity from building up and damaging sensitive electronic components. This ESD-safe design makes C-PETG an essential tool for creating parts like packaging, tools, and assembly components without compromising on safety. Additionally, the graphene boost improves print quality by reducing common defects like stringing and enabling more complex designs with better overhang capabilities.

What’s more, the filament is compatible with standard 0.4 mm nozzles, making it easy to integrate into existing workflows and accessible to a wide range of users. In 2025, the 0.4 mm nozzle remains the standard for many 3D printers. For example, manufacturers like Prusa Research equip their Original Prusa i3 MK3S+ and MINI printers with 0.4 mm nozzles as the default option. Similarly, Bambu Lab’s A1 Series 3D printers use 0.4 mm nozzles. This widespread adoption means the new C-PETG filament is compatible with many printers already in use.

This compatibility with standard nozzles is just one way C-PETG makes the manufacturing process easier, especially in industries like electronics, which face the challenge of static electricity. According to data from the ESD Association, static electricity causes 8% to 33% of product losses annually, costing the industry billions of dollars worldwide. Sensitive electronic parts are especially at risk, with some manufacturers saying that 25% of failures are caused by static electricity.

To address these challenges, C-PETG is designed as a conductive polymer that provides reliable ESD protection for various applications. These include packaging, handling equipment, and tools used in assembly processes. By offering consistent ESD safety, manufacturers can produce safer components more efficiently, reducing waste and boosting reliability.

Many existing ESD filaments, however, come with significant limitations. Issues like poor printability, slow speeds, and surface inconsistencies caused by carbon black additives make them less reliable for high-demand applications. These flaws not only slow down production but also increase the risk of defects in the final products, which can be costly for manufacturers.

Graphmatech and Filalab’s graphene-enhanced solution promises to change the game. The graphene technology improves the material’s conductivity while maintaining its mechanical strength, offering a smoother and more reliable printing process. Additionally, this filament supports larger overhangs, reducing the need for excessive supports during printing and allowing for more complex designs to be achieved more easily.

“Our graphene-enhanced PETG ESD filament combines high-speed printing with excellent ESD properties, opening new possibilities for rapid, custom production of ESD-safe components,” said Mamoun Taher, Founder and CTO of Graphmatech. “This partnership with Filalab allows us to deliver a product that meets the growing demand for reliable and efficient solutions in electronics manufacturing.”

Filalab UAB’s CEO Audrius Baublys agreed and pointed to the collaboration’s potential to push boundaries in electronics manufacturing.

“Our expertise in filament manufacturing, combined with Graphmatech’s innovative graphene technology, has resulted in a product that we believe will set new standards in the 3D printing industry. C-PETG not only addresses the current challenges in ESD-safe printing but also opens up new possibilities for rapid prototyping and production in the electronics sector,” he said.

The standout feature of the new C-PETG filament is the speed of up to 120 mm/s. This makes it significantly faster than many existing ESD-safe polymer filaments. This speed stands out when compared to other options. For example, competing products, like Polymaker’s Fiberon PETG-ESD or Raise3D’s Industrial PETG ESD, offer slower speeds, with their recommendations typically maxing out at 80 mm/s or less. While other filaments like Fiberlogy’s ESD PET-G has a recommended printing speed of up to 100 mm/s.

Faster printing translates to reduced production times, lower costs, and quicker prototyping, helping manufacturers meet tight deadlines without sacrificing quality. However, results can vary depending on printer capabilities and part complexity. Still, C-PETG promises a combination of speed and reliable ESD protection.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Graphmatech has made a name for itself with cutting-edge materials innovation. A spin-out from Uppsala University, the company has attracted investment and participated in prestigious incubator programs worldwide. Its patented graphene technology is the backbone of C-PETG’s impressive performance. Meanwhile, Filalab UAB, based in Vilnius, is a rising startup in filament manufacturing. Founded in 2020, the company has rapidly scaled its production capabilities, earning ISO certifications for quality and environmental management.

With C-PETG now available for purchase, its introduction is expected to have a big impact on the electronics industry. However, beyond electronics, the filament’s versatility could grab the attention of sectors like automotive, aerospace, and industrial design.

