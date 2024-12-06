Innovations in Electronics and Additive Manufacturing: Highlights from Electronica and Formnext 2024
In November, J.A.M.E.S. participated in two big industry events: Electronica and Formnext 2024. These international events have been a good opportunity for J.A.M.E.S to show our ability in 3D-printed electronics and to meet many different professionals who are shaping the future of electronics and additive manufacturing. At the Electronica event, we discussed the new trends in the electronics industry, such as miniaturized components and innovative applications of materials. The event was a perfect platform for discussing innovative solutions for manufacturing and sharing opinions on how additively manufactured electronics (AME) can cause a revolution.
Formnext 2024 continued this discussion in the field of additive manufacturing. The event is at the forefront of additive technologies and has attracted a great deal of innovative products, from highly professional 3D printing machines to applications innovating day by day. With J.A.M.E.S., this was a unique chance to get in touch with industry leaders, get in contact with experts, and discuss future collaboration possibilities related to 3D-printed electronics. We also promoted partner solutions, underlining the versatility and relevance of AME in the manufacturing domain.
Both events have underlined topics of current interest that are most likely to shape the future of industry, including sustainable manufacturing, lightweight design, and integration of additives with traditional technologies. In these events, discussions with other participants helped to highlight the challenges and opportunities in the sector, with a particular focus on AME.
Our involvement in Electronica provided us with a better understanding of the direction that the electronics industry is heading, particularly in terms of how additive technologies are helping to enable the production of smaller, more complex, and highly customized electronic components. Formnext brought up the importance of cross-disciplinary cooperation, showing how collaboration can drive innovation in additive manufacturing and its many applications. Both events offered us the opportunity to make contact with potential collaborators and businesses interested in exploring the benefits of 3D-printed electronics.
If you are seeking further information or would like to collaborate, connect with us through our platform. For those interested in exploring our second edition of J.A.M.E.S Magazine, the digital version is now available. This edition features insights from our partners, their technologies, and case studies. Visit our website to get your copy and stay informed about the technological advancements shaping the future of electronics and manufacturing.
