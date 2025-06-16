From Rapid Qualification to On-ship 3D Printing, ABS Sets New Standards in Maritime AM

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) is taking significant strides in advancing additive manufacturing (AM) within the maritime sector. Amidst increasing interest and the need for modernization, ABS has been actively developing new qualification frameworks, partnerships, and pioneering projects to bring AM solutions into practical applications. In a conversation with 3DPrint.com, Dr. Wu Wenjin, Principal Engineer of Technology at ABS, discussed the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance the adoption and commercialization of AM in shipbuilding, offshore industries, and digital supply chains.
Bridging the Gap in Maritime Additive Manufacturing
Despite widespread recognition of 3D printing’s potential in the maritime industry, commercial use cases remain underdeveloped. According to Dr. Wu, while the technical feasibility of AM has been acknowledged, the challenge lies in demonstrating impactful projects that showcase its full potential. ABS is addressing these gaps by collaborating with industry leaders to qualify and certify AM parts, streamline regulatory frameworks, and push for the inclusion of critical, classed components in real-world maritime operations.
Dr. Wu explained, “In recent years, we have been focusing a lot on identifying the gaps in maritime AM. From our conversations with clients, one of the biggest takeaways is that AM is clearly useful, but the commercial use cases still need to be developed further. Technically, most of what we want to do is feasible, but the challenge is getting impactful projects that truly move the needle. Many of the use cases we see in the industry today are non-critical parts, and that’s a major gap we’re working to address.”
One of ABS’s major collaborations involves Mencast, a Singapore-based manufacturing firm, to develop a production-ready 3D-printed propeller. Unlike previous prototypes that never transitioned to commercial use, this project aims to demonstrate a cost-effective fabrication method for classed, safety-critical ship components.
“Printing a propeller is not new,” says Dr. Wu. “But in the past, all of the printed propellers have been prototypes—none have ever made it into commercial use. What we are doing with Mencast is different. They have developed a unique fabrication method that optimizes cost efficiency, and together, we are working to create a propeller that is truly production-ready. If we succeed, this will send a very strong message to the industry that 3D printing is not just for small, non-critical parts, but for core, classed components as well.”
Speeding up Qualification
So far, ABS has already played a critical role in developing standards for maritime AM. This includes the ABS Requirements for Additive Manufacturing, which outlines standards for AM design, feedstock material, building processes, and inspection and testing. It covers the qualification and certification process for AM facilities and parts, focusing on material extrusion, powder bed fusion and directed energy deposition technologies. Furthermore, ABS has introduced an advisory that details the technical challenges of AM, its trade-offs, and quality considerations.
More recently, ABS has begun taking that to the next level using automation. The organization is exploring rapid verification techniques that leverage in-situ monitoring and modelling during printing to minimize costly and time-consuming post-production testing.
“We believe there lies an opportunity to leverage enhanced qualification techniques as an enabler to boost AM adoption, ” Dr. Wu notes. “Right now, most parts still require extensive physical testing, including multiple test coupons, and that drives up costs and delays production. If we want AM to truly deliver on its promise of on-demand manufacturing, we need to find ways to speed up qualification without compromising safety. That’s why we’re exploring rapid verification methods that use real-time process data to validate part integrity. We already saw very positive results in our pilot projects, and now we’re working to refine the methodology and establish industry-wide frameworks.”
3D Printing on Land and at Sea
In partnership with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), ABS is playing a pivotal role in the development of onboard 3D printing capabilities. The newly unveiled “3D Printing Digital Workshop” aims to provide vessels with an in-house manufacturing solution to produce critical spare parts at sea. This initiative not only reduces lead times and costs but also enhances operational resilience for the global shipping industry. However, onboard AM presents unique challenges, including motion-induced instability, qualification complexities, and integration with existing regulatory frameworks—challenges that ABS is actively addressing through rigorous testing and certification processes.
“Bringing AM onboard ships is a game-changer, but it’s not as simple as just installing a printer,” says Dr. Wu. “There are many challenges to consider—how do you maintain print quality when the ship is moving? How do you qualify parts that are produced in a non-traditional environment? HD Hyundai has been very forward-thinking about this, and we are working closely with them to develop solutions that make onboard AM commercially viable.”
Beyond individual components, ABS is also collaborating in the areas of digital warehousing to facilitate on-demand part production. A key partnership with Pelagus 3D, a joint venture between Wilhelmsen and ThyssenKrupp, focuses on streamlining the certification and approval processes for AM spare parts. By integrating ABS testing requirements into Pelagus 3D’s digital inventory platform, the collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of AM across the marine and offshore industries.
Dr. Wu elaborated on the importance of digital warehousing: “Right now, one of the biggest pain points in maritime is spare parts logistics. Storing parts is expensive, and delays in sourcing the right component can lead to costly downtime. Digital warehousing is a perfect solution for this. Instead of keeping physical inventories, companies can maintain a library of digital AM parts and print them as needed, whether onboard a ship or at a nearby facility. Our work with Pelagus 3D is focused on ensuring that the necessary certification and quality assurance processes are in place so that companies can fully leverage this technology.”
A More Resilient and Efficient Future
As part of its broader mission, ABS is actively contributing to research and policy developments that will shape the future of AM in maritime applications. Ongoing projects in collaboration with industry stakeholders, regulatory bodies, and research institutions will continue to drive innovation and adoption.
Through these initiatives, ABS is positioning itself as a leader in maritime AM certification, enabling the application of 3D printing technologies to meet industry standards and redefine how the maritime sector approaches manufacturing, maintenance, and supply chain management.
“The maritime industry is traditionally slow to adopt new technologies,” Dr. Wu acknowledged. “But we’re reaching a tipping point. With the right frameworks in place, AM can fundamentally change how ships are built and maintained. Our goal at ABS is to facilitate a smooth and safe transition, and for the industry to fully capitalize on the benefits of AM.”
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.
You May Also Like
3D Printing News Briefs, June 14, 2025: Awards, CNC Integration, Sneakers, & More
We’re kicking off today’s 3D Printing News Briefs with some exciting news, as the winners of this year’s TCT Awards have been announced! Then it’s on to business, with Shapeways...
3DPOD 257: Large Format Polymer AM with Center Street Technologies
Today we’re doing something completely different in not having one guest on the 3DPOD but many. We’re talking one by one to a team of people at Center Street Technologies....
3DPOD 256: DLP AM at Visitech with Øyvind Tafjord, CEO
Øyvind Tafjord runs Visitech, a firm that makes the light engines that power a lot of the DLP machines we use in Additive. We talk to Øyvind about light engines,...
3DPOD 255: Process Streamlining with Ruben Meuth, 3D Spark
Ruben Meuth worked at Fraunhofer before helping to start 3D Spark, a German startup that helps companies identify, cost, quote, and screen 3D printed parts. There’s a lot going on...