3D Printing News Unpeeled: Solenoids, Hydrogel Buildings and Missiles

Malgorzata A. Zboinska and others at Chalmers University of Technology and the Wallenberg Wood Science Center have managed to 3D print a hydrogel made of alginate and nano-cellulose. They hope that this technology, which for now can make small A4 sized things can be scaled up to make things like window frames and panels for buildings.
Rumor has it that a major Pentagon rocket motor contract may go to Ursa Major or perhaps to Firehawk Aerospace.
An MIT team reports that it has managed to use an E3D Motion System and ToolChanger printer to 3D print three different materials into a working solenoid. Velásquez-García, Jorge Cañada, and Hyeonseok Kim have modified the E3D system to print dialectic and conductive structures. Some of the materials used were 3D-Fuel Pro PLA +, Iron-filled metal composite PLA from Protoplant and copper doped PLA from Electrifi. It’s encouraging since this could be inexpensive and what’s more the devices and materials used are very accessible.
