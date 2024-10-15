With New Form 4L 3D Printers, Formlabs Opens Up Material Ecosystem

Traditionally, in 3D printing, there have been both open and closed approaches to printers, software, and materials. Some companies prefer a closed and locked-down system, offering fewer options, more ties to single vendors, but a more calibrated interplay between material and machine, which ideally leads to more precise results. Others have embraced a more open path, where many can contribute to solutions. In this open model, quality is more variable and harder to ensure, but costs are lower, and there is greater redundancy.

As we move into manufacturing, we expected more companies to open their systems, giving clients increased flexibility, lower costs, and reducing dependence on single vendors. Avoiding vendor lock-in, increasing material availability, and lowering costs are crucial for manufacturers. This shift has led more companies to adopt open systems. Even Formlabs, a major proponent of the closed approach, is starting to open up. Recently, Formlabs acquired a small but innovative competitor, expanded its range of materials, and we speculated last year that they may go public.

For both the firms stereolithography (SLA) and powder bed fusion (PBF) platforms, the company will now allow users to modify many of the previously locked-down settings. This will enable experimentation with materials, settings, and APIs. Additionally, lower-cost materials will be introduced, and better pricing will be available for bulk users.

“Formlabs started with a clear mission to make professional 3D printing more accessible, and opening our platform is the beginning of a new chapter for Formlabs, where we enable users to help make 3D printing better for everybody. Developer Platform represents a transformation for our entire platform that will unlock the benefits of user control and unique properties of third-party SLS and SLA materials. This shift will break down barriers, welcoming innovators at every level to explore endless new possibilities and bring their ideas to life,” said CEO Max Lobovsky.

“We believe in driving innovation forward by providing the freedom and flexibility users need to bring their ideas to life. Form 4L will enable users to solve bigger problems and bring big ideas to life at lightning-fast speeds, regardless of scale or complexity,” said Formlabs CPO Dávid Lakatos.

With Open Material Mode, users can now introduce and use any material. The Print Settings Editor gives them control over print settings, while the new API allows integration of third-party software with the printer. This is excellent news for scientists and researchers, as they can more easily use Formlabs equipment for research. Formlabs machines could become testbeds or motion stages for a wide range of research projects, and users can now customize the equipment to run on many more materials.

While the company may forgo some revenue, this move increases the likelihood that researchers, startups, and large materials companies will adopt the Formlabs ecosystem. More materials mean greater utility for Formlabs machines, enhancing the value of its network. Manufacturing firms may now look to Formlabs systems for solutions, and enterprise customers will feel more comfortable knowing that, if Formlabs were to disappear or make unfavorable changes, they could still continue using the systems. This flexibility will enable more manufacturing to take place with Formlabs machines, and lower part costs will make these systems a highly attractive option, especially for industries like dental, jewelry, and hearing aids, where costs could drop significantly.

Overall, this is a fantastic move by the company. Formlabs competes with mid-tier printers, which are mostly open systems, low-cost systems that are almost entirely open, and larger systems that can be either open or closed. By maintaining a best-in-class UI and software while embracing openness, Formlabs is taking significant momentum away from competitors. Brilliant.

The Form 4L and 4BL

Additionally, the company has released the 4L and the 4BL, with the 4BL designed for biocompatibility applications. Both systems offer five times the build volume of the 4. Print speeds can reach up to 80 mm/hour, and the cartridges have been optimized to deliver resin faster while reducing packaging waste. The printer also includes a resin pumping system and a resin mixer for handling industrial quantities of resin or using new resins. There is also a larger washing station for bigger builds, along with a finish kit. New resin tanks and build platforms are also in the works.

The 4L, priced at $9,999, offers a build volume of over 25 liters, making it an attractive option for many in manufacturing. With access to open materials, costs can be significantly reduced, which could make this system a compelling choice for those looking to upgrade. According to Formlabs, large brands are already relying on the Form 4L’s capabilities. Microsoft’s “Architect” team, for example, utilizes the Form 4L to deliver full-size functional prototypes across 80 product categories, including Xbox consoles and Surface tablets, helping them accelerate development timelines. Similarly, Radio Flyer has modernized its prototyping approach with Formlabs printers. Their team uses the Form 4L to print functional parts for ride-ons, like the Bubble Buddy Walker Wagon, allowing them to test parts in-house before introducing products to families. This increased speed and flexibility demonstrate how Formlabs is enabling businesses to innovate more quickly and bring products to market faster.

New Powders & Settings

The company has also introduced a white PA 12 powder and a PA 12 Tough Powder, which offers better refresh rates and reduced warping. Users can now share settings through PreForm, making collaboration on projects easier. PreForm also allows models to be hollowed, textured, and placed in cages directly within the software. Overall, Formlabs is demonstrating significant progress, advancing on multiple fronts simultaneously—a notable accomplishment.

With the platform’s new openness, Formlabs leaves no doubt about its ambitions. The company aims to continue dominating the professional desktop segment while expanding its reach in manufacturing. If it can keep improving its machines and making them more capable, it will likely gain market share from existing players and stay ahead of low-cost commodity systems. Formlabs’ success stems from making good machines paired with excellent software. Adapting to the needs of more manufacturing clients will be challenging, but if the company succeeds, we might see that IPO in the near future.

Images courtesy of Formlabs.

