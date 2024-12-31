The Top 10 Most Popular 3D Printing Stories of 2024

Despite the doom and gloom that some experienced in 2023, the past year has been transformative for additive manufacturing (AM), with numerous stories capturing the attention of professionals and enthusiasts alike. From military cost-saving initiatives and groundbreaking medical procedures to advancements in sustainable manufacturing and consumer goods, 2024 has been a year of milestones for 3D printing. The following top ten most-read stories published on 3DPrint.com highlight not only the industry’s progress but also its immense potential to shape the future across diverse sectors.

3D Printing Saves Fort Drum $500K in 2024

According to one 3DPrint.com article, Fort Drum’s 10th Mountain Division is demonstrating the cost-saving potential of 3D printing, with its 10th Brigade Support Battalion saving $500,000 in fiscal year 2024 by fabricating replacement parts, including critical equipment container vents. This success has driven the creation of a new innovation lab to support further AM initiatives. Soldiers highlight the technology’s vital role in rapidly producing unavailable parts, particularly in mission-critical scenarios. While high-profile military AM projects make headlines, smaller, essential applications like these underscore the transformative impact of AM in optimizing military readiness and driving future adoption.

Yale School of Medicine Performs First Fully In-house 3D Surgery

In May, it was reported that the Yale School of Medicine performed its first fully in-house 3D surgical procedure, marking a milestone in personalized medicine. Led by Dr. Lisa Lattanza, Chair of Orthopaedics & Rehabilitation, the surgery used 3D-printed guides and models to repair a complex forearm deformity with unprecedented precision. The success of this procedure, supported by the 3D Collaborative for Medical Innovation (3DC) and its integration of engineering expertise into surgical planning, showcases the transformative potential of 3D printing in improving surgical outcomes and patient care.

Formlabs Unveils Material Pumping System

At CES 2024, Formlabs announced three significant additions to its 3D printing ecosystem: the Resin Pumping System, Polypropylene Powder, and Premium Teeth Resin. The Resin Pumping System, compatible with Form 3 and Form 3L printers, allows for non-stop printing with reduced waste and costs. The new Polypropylene Powder expands Formlabs’ SLS offerings, enabling lightweight and chemically resistant in-house production for various industries. Premium Teeth Resin, a nano-ceramic biocompatible material, advances digital dentistry with its natural aesthetics and durability.

Rosotics Launches Supercreator 3D Printer

Arizona-based startup Rosotics launched the Halo “supercreator,” a metal 3D printer designed for aerospace, defense, and space applications. Controlled by the AI-powered HalOs software, the Halo uses three electromagnetic printheads—dubbed “Mjolnir”—on proprietary gimbals to weld metals with precision. The system integrates post-processing and boasts a nearly 90% carbon footprint reduction compared to wire arc AM, making it highly efficient for end-use components in exacting industries. Priced at $950,000, the Halo was set to ship in August 2024.

Shapeways Dead and Resurrected

Multiple stories regarding the saga of 3D printing service pioneer Shapeways were among our most popular. In July, the company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy marking the end of its operations and triggering a liquidation process overseen by a trustee. The filing followed years of financial struggles, exacerbated by unmet growth projections and a failure to pivot successfully from consumer-facing products to industrial services. As the AM industry lamented the loss, Shapeways then re-emerged under legacy management from pre-IPO days. Since then, the firm has actually made an acquisition with which it hopes to bolster its marketplace community.

Bambu Bambu Bambu

Like the world of desktop 3D printing at large, 3DPrint.com readers are enamored with stories about Bambu Lab. One story that received the most traffic was our review of the Bambu Lab X1E, a professional-grade, multi-color 3D printer tailored for engineering and office environments. With features like an intuitive Bambu Studio slicer, auto bed leveling, and print quality detection, the X1E is meant to ensure smooth operation and minimal print failures. Its compact design, low noise level, and carbon filtration make it unobtrusive, though occasional Wi-Fi connectivity and AMS filament retraction issues can disrupt workflows.

Military AM

Stories related to military and aerospace are usually guaranteed to be popular. One in particular that drew in a lot of readers was an analysis by 3DPrint.com Executive Editor Joris Peels, examining the vulnerabilities in U.S. military power amid escalating global tensions. Highlighting the inefficiencies of U.S. defense spending and procurement, he contrasts Iran’s low-tech “franchise model” of asymmetric warfare with the overextended and costly strategies of the U.S. military. Joris argues that AM could play a pivotal role in reversing this imbalance, proposing deployable 3D-printed missile factories to enable rapid, localized production of advanced weaponry.

Spare Parts 3D’s Software Converts 2D Drawings into 3D Printable Models

One of our most popular articles was related to French company Spare Parts 3D’s launch of Théia, a novel software that transforms 2D technical drawings into 3D models within minutes. The tool is meant to streamline digital inventory creation and enable on-demand local production. Developed in partnership with LURPA and supported by the French Defense Innovation Agency, Théia leverages AI and advanced computer vision technologies to automate a traditionally labor-intensive process. Integrated with Spare Parts 3D’s DigiPART software, Théia identifies parts suitable for 3D printing, helping industries like energy, defense, and railways reduce costs, minimize physical inventories, and lower carbon emissions.

The N300 Desktop Pellet 3D Printer

Also this year, NAW 3D launched a Kickstarter campaign for the N300 Desktop Pellet 3D Printer, which aims to make pellet printing more accessible and practical for professionals and hobbyists. The printer features an automatic pellet feeding system, high-temperature nozzles, and interchangeable extrusion heads to accommodate various materials, offering flexibility for detailed and large-scale printing. With pellets costing significantly less than traditional filaments and the potential for at-home recycling, the N300 promises cost-effective and sustainable 3D printing. Priced at $2,000 during pre-order, the printer surpassed its funding goal.

Adidas’s Fully 3D Printed Slip-on Shoe, Climamog

Finally, 2024 may have been the year of the 3D printed shoe, with momentum in this segment pushing nearly every company to introduce some piece of 3D printed footwear. The one that had the most interest was the Climamog, adidas’s fully 3D-printed slip-on shoe priced at just $28 FOB. Featuring CLIMACOOL technology for sweat wicking, the design aims to address comfort issues common in 3D-printed footwear. Made entirely of polyurethane with a mesh-like structure, the shoes are baked to achieve their final size.

