Shapeways Relaunched with All Assets under One Roof

The bankruptcy of pioneering 3D printing bureau Shapeways was a somber event for many. The Dutch segment of the company, however, was preserved by some of the management, allowing operations to continue under the Shapeways name. Importantly, the new entity retains ownership of the Shapeways domain, website, and critical customer contact data. These assets position the firm to reestablish itself with greater stability and reconnect with its previous clientele effectively.

At this time, the Shops and user files on the site were not transferred to the new entity, and data was lost during the bankruptcy. Since user files for sale on the site were always the property of the users, they will need to re-upload their content if they wish to continue selling. This raises questions about the viability of the Shapeways marketplace. Will it regain its former activity, or will it remain a niche platform for selling parts? Perhaps the company will pivot to focus more on being a service provider rather than a marketplace. Only time will tell how users and the broader market will respond.

Shapeways now owns all the assets of the bankrupt unit, except for the software assets, which were sold to the former CEO, Greg Kress, shortly before the bankruptcy—a transaction that raises significant concerns about propriety. The new leadership team, led by co-founder Marleen Vogelaar as CEO, includes Jules Witte as COO, Robert Schouwenburg as CTO, Job van de Laar as Plant Manager, and Tiago São José as Head of Engineering. With a team of experienced operational leaders, the company is well-positioned to streamline its operations, while Marleen and Robert face the critical task of growing the business and shaping its future direction.

To thrive, Shapeways will need to differentiate itself by offering value-added services that are difficult for competitors to replicate. Competing with established players like Xometry, Prototal, and Protolabs—who are driving market consolidation—will require innovation and specialization. Shapeways could focus on becoming a strong regional service provider linked to the Dutch economy, or it might find success in a niche catering to global firms aiming to sell end-use parts.

High-end manufacturing services in Europe offer numerous opportunities, particularly in defense and medical sectors where there is increasing demand. With careful positioning, Shapeways could either emerge as a prime target for industry consolidation or carve out a sustainable niche in specialized manufacturing services.

CEO Marleen Vogelaar states, “When I helped to launch Shapeways in 2008 it was at the forefront of democratizing access to digital manufacturing. The new management team believes there is a ‘next chapter’ to be written in the Shapeways story, one that includes learning from the past and building a pragmatic, financially sustainable and operationally stable company that continues to provide exceptional service to our users.”

COO Jules Witte said, “Our belief in Shapeways has driven us to continue this journey. The acquisition of the Shapeways brand marks a significant milestone on that journey, but doesn’t signal the end. In fact we are excited by the opportunities that lie ahead for Shapeways, our customers and their customers. We have a long way to go, but retain our core ability to produce high-quality parts to meet the needs of our varied customer base.”

The company states, “As the new leaders, our focus is on rebuilding the stable, profitable business that was there all along, expanding it successfully by harnessing responsible entrepreneurship, collaboration, and innovation.” It also hints at a shift toward value-added services, emphasizing, “We are especially excited about deploying our technology to offer solutions to the real-world problems of our clients, whether it is a need for optimizing their spare parts portfolio, increasing the lifespan of machinery, or making their supply chain more agile. Many of these solutions and products directly impact sustainability and our impact on the world.”

MRO and supply chain solutions offer a high potential for profitability due to their stickiness as service businesses. However, acquiring customers in the MRO space is challenging, and the extent to which Shapeways can secure such clients remains uncertain. While opportunities abound in the European and global markets, competing as a smaller company presents its own set of difficulties. That said, by maintaining its loyal customer base and staying agile, Shapeways has the potential to carve out a valuable and sustainable future.

